In Pictures: Mannofield Parish Church, Langstane Kirk and John Knox Church show how Aberdeen has changed through the years

Aberdeen Churches - John Knox Mounthooly 1949-00-00 ©AJL 1949 The building lay empty for more than two years before being converted into flats. Hemmed in: Aberdeens historic John Knox Church at Mounthooly as it was in 1949. The granite Church of Scotland building was erected in 1936 and extended in 1911. The church closed in October 1996 and the congregation merged with Greyfriars Church on the citys Broad Street.
