Duran Duran brought Rio to Aberdeen 40 years ago and left fans swooning for more By Neil Drysdale July 1, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 1, 2022, 11:29 am Duran Duran vowed the crowd in Aberdeen in 1982. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Aberdeen. Capitol Duran Duran More from the Press and Journal Past Times team Past Times Welcome return of the Forres Highland Games: 10 photos to bring back memories July 1, 20220 Premium Content Past Times The ‘Railway Duke’: Celebrating 150 years of the Golspie to Helmsdale line June 30, 20220 Premium Content Past Times Aberdeen’s Adam Blacklaw won the title at Burnley and survived a mass riot June 30, 2022 Premium Content More from the Press and Journal Woman taken to hospital by helicopter after fall on St Kilda Aberdeen expand player search into other continents beyond Europe Elgin City net win on night of celebration for respected Forres Mechanics twins Graham and Lee Fraser Emergency services called to one-vehicle crash in Tillydrone ‘Obscene’ salaries of ScotRail’s executives published for the first time Police appeal for public’s help to try and find missing man last seen in the Highlands