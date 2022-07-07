Banchory’s Francis Metcalfe’s remarkable life as the ‘nearly man’ of the 20th century By Neil Drysdale July 7, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: July 7, 2022, 5:42 pm 0 comments Francis Metcalfe's extraordinary life has been chronicled in "The Nearly Man". [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Banchory Perth Prison Conversation Close Already registered? Sign in [[title_reg]] Email address Display name Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. Register By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration [[content_reg_complete]] Back to [[site_name]] Don't have an account? Register [[title_login]] Email address Password Show Login Or login with Facebook Google Forgotten your password? Reset it Remembered your password? Sign in Email address Reset Password Don't have an account? Register [[title]] Display Name Save More from the Press and Journal Past Times team Past Times How tatties and typhoid ham epidemic brought Aberdeen to a standstill July 6, 20220 Premium Content Past Times Piper Alpha oil rig disaster was the most difficult job of Red Adair’s career July 6, 20223 Premium Content Past Times Aberdeen Memories: 5 Nostalgic photos in the latest calendar July 5, 2022 More from the Press and Journal Moreen Simpson: Love lobster, will travel Fraserburgh veteran Willie West thinks challenge of Saturday’s Kilmarnock clash only topped by Rangers meeting in 2018 Holiday boss hits out over chaos travellers are experiencing at many UK airports? Andy Kirk thinks Brechin City are in stronger position this summer for Highland League title push after Aberdeen friendly Darryl Peers: Aberdeenshire poetry anthology celebrates diverse, rural communities Drink-driver crashed work van into lamppost while almost six times limit Premium Content
Conversation