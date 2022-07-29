When Alex Ferguson banned Pittodrie testimonials after poor turnout for Aberdeen legend Drew Jarvie By Neil Drysdale July 29, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: July 29, 2022, 5:04 pm 0 comments Drew Jarvie was a great servant for Aberdeen between 1972 and 1982. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Aberdeen FC Alex Ferguson Pittodrie Conversation Close Already registered? Sign in [[title_reg]] Email address Display name Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. Register By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration [[content_reg_complete]] Back to [[site_name]] Don't have an account? Register [[title_login]] Email address Password Show Login Or login with Facebook Google Forgotten your password? Reset it Remembered your password? Sign in Email address Reset Password Don't have an account? Register [[title]] Display Name Save More from Past Times Unlocking the key to a celebration of Scotland's great canal journeys 0 Hannah Miley's smiley grit and perfectionism made her a Commonwealth Games great 0 Glories and quirks of Highland railway buildings revealed in new book 0 The Grantown Stabbing: Policeman killed by deranged Black Isle farmer 0 'Holy grail of our industry': Lost archives of 7,000 Aberdeen trawlermen rescued from 'foosty'… 0 GALLERY: Celebrating 200 years of the Banchory show 0 Take to the skies with pictures of Aberdeenshire hang gliders 0 The London Olympics brought the world together and raised all our spirits in 2012 0 Inverness calling: Do you remember The Clash gig of 1982? 0 When Buchan diviner James Chapman tried to find water during the Great Drought of… More from The Press & Journal Malky Mackay takes long-term view over Ross County opening day selection dilemma 0 REVEALED: The number of signings Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin STILL aims to make this… 0 What’s happening at Aberdeen Climate Camp? 0 Three days for police to attend robbery in Dingwall after jewels stolen Aberdeen's Toni Shaw 'super happy' after securing Commonwealth Games bronze for Scotland in S9… 0 Welly boot tans, wool and a wedding - Belladrum day two has it all 0
Conversation