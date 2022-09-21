Can you help solve the mystery of this WW2 stitched artwork found in an Aberdeen cellar?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Past Times

Can you help solve the mystery of this WW2 stitched artwork found in an Aberdeen cellar?

By Susy Macaulay
September 21, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: September 21, 2022, 1:04 pm
Can P&J readers help solve the mystery of this piece of stitched textile work recently unearthed in Aberdeen? Picture by Paul Glendell
Can P&J readers help solve the mystery of this piece of stitched textile work recently unearthed in Aberdeen? Picture by Paul Glendell

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Past Times

Can P&J readers help solve the mystery of this piece of stitched textile work recently unearthed in Aberdeen? Picture by Paul Glendell
Wings of tragedy: Lady MacRobert took the fight back to the enemy after losing…
0
Can P&J readers help solve the mystery of this piece of stitched textile work recently unearthed in Aberdeen? Picture by Paul Glendell
Neil Drysdale: I've never forgotten my first meeting with the teenage Ronnie O'Sullivan
0
Brian Binnie, who grew up in Aberdeen and followed Neil Armstrong into space, dies…
Can P&J readers help solve the mystery of this piece of stitched textile work recently unearthed in Aberdeen? Picture by Paul Glendell
The remarkable similarities between Queen Elizabeth and her great-great grandmother, Queen Victoria
0
Cars parked outside the store as a bus passes.
GALLERY: 16 photos of Littlewoods in Aberdeen through the years
0
Ballater King Charles
Why Ballater station is such a welcome destination for King Charles
0
Can P&J readers help solve the mystery of this piece of stitched textile work recently unearthed in Aberdeen? Picture by Paul Glendell
How Aberdeen struggled to beat Albanian side Dinamo Tirana in 1982 'tie from hell'
0
Can P&J readers help solve the mystery of this piece of stitched textile work recently unearthed in Aberdeen? Picture by Paul Glendell
Remembering Jimmy McBeath: Bothy ballad king to be commemorated in Portsoy
0
Can P&J readers help solve the mystery of this piece of stitched textile work recently unearthed in Aberdeen? Picture by Paul Glendell
When the Queen performed her first ever opening ceremony in Aberdeen
0
Can P&J readers help solve the mystery of this piece of stitched textile work recently unearthed in Aberdeen? Picture by Paul Glendell
Aberdeen University remembers the Queen's visits and her admiration for their work across the…
0

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen University cuts ties to teaching fund linked to slave trade
Can P&J readers help solve the mystery of this piece of stitched textile work recently unearthed in Aberdeen? Picture by Paul Glendell
Help feed Aberdeen's homeless by donating McDonald's monopoly vouchers to these youngsters
0
Can P&J readers help solve the mystery of this piece of stitched textile work recently unearthed in Aberdeen? Picture by Paul Glendell
'Alcohol does not have therapeutic properties' Distillers Smokehead and Stag's Breath broke whisky advertising…
0
Can P&J readers help solve the mystery of this piece of stitched textile work recently unearthed in Aberdeen? Picture by Paul Glendell
Man, 25, charged with attempted housebreakings in Dyce
0
Can P&J readers help solve the mystery of this piece of stitched textile work recently unearthed in Aberdeen? Picture by Paul Glendell
Renee MacRae murder accused tried to buy a new part for car because he…
Can P&J readers help solve the mystery of this piece of stitched textile work recently unearthed in Aberdeen? Picture by Paul Glendell
Police investigation after two taken to hospital in bike crash on A9 near Brora
0

Editor's Picks