Gordonstoun allowed the future King Charles to take centre stage and pull the strings as a youngster By Neil Drysdale September 12, 2022, 5:00 pm 0 comments King Charles III in a school production of Henry V in 1965. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Elgin Gordonstoun King Charles III Queen Elizabeth II William Shakespeare Conversation Close Already registered? Sign in [[title_reg]] Email address Display name Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. Register By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration [[content_reg_complete]] Back to [[site_name]] Don't have an account? Register [[title_login]] Email address Password Show Login Or login with Facebook Google Forgotten your password? Reset it Remembered your password? Sign in Email address Reset Password Don't have an account? Register [[title]] Display Name Save More from Past Times It's 100 years since Queen Mary opened the Rowett Institute as Aberdeen's pioneering health… GALLERY: September days in the north-east through the decades 0 A fixed anchor in a storm-tossed world: The Queen was part of all our… 0 GALLERY: The Queen was always the centre of attention when she sampled local events… 0 Her Majesty in the Highlands and Islands 0 Read the touching childhood letter that showed the Queen's love for Glamis Castle 0 Memories of a forgotten war: Search for relatives of Korean war victims 0 Jacobite heroine Flora MacDonald's wedding attire painstakingly recreated and on display in Fort William 0 Dream to dinosaur: The rise and fall of the Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen 0 Princess Diana's death sparked a political football stramash as Scotland's players headed to Aberdeen More from Press and Journal Cove Rangers secure loan capture of top young Hibs defender Kyle McClelland 0 Five-year-old girl hit by vehicle in Aberdeen 0 King Charles pledges to 'seek always' the welfare of Scotland in first Holyrood appearance Stores and businesses to be closed on the day of Queen's funeral Fire crews called to lorry crash near Barcaldine 0 Ross County midfield starlet Andrew Macleod makes loan move to Clachnacuddin 0
Conversation