New book reveals Jacobite heroine Flora Macdonald as an artful, canny survivor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Past Times

New book reveals Jacobite heroine Flora Macdonald as an artful, canny survivor

By Susy Macaulay
September 27, 2022, 11:45 am
Flora MacDonald
Flora Fraser, author of a new book on Flora MacDonald in the Lovat graveyard of Eskadale St Marys RC Church. Photo by Sandy McCook

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Past Times

Flora Fraser, author of a new book on Flora MacDonald in the Lovat graveyard of Eskadale St Marys RC Church. Photo by Sandy McCook
When Olympians and Royalty flocked to Moray for the Burgie horse trials
0
Flora Fraser, author of a new book on Flora MacDonald in the Lovat graveyard of Eskadale St Marys RC Church. Photo by Sandy McCook
GALLERY: Remembering the Aberdeen Milk Marathon
0
A teacher standing outside with a class of children sitting at the foot of a tree
GALLERY: 13 photos of Aboyne schools through the years
0
Flora Fraser, author of a new book on Flora MacDonald in the Lovat graveyard of Eskadale St Marys RC Church. Photo by Sandy McCook
Historic Stoneywood paper mill was industry's last survivor
0
Flora Fraser, author of a new book on Flora MacDonald in the Lovat graveyard of Eskadale St Marys RC Church. Photo by Sandy McCook
The Bookseller Of Inverness: S G MacLean delves into Highland roots for crime novel
0
Flora Fraser, author of a new book on Flora MacDonald in the Lovat graveyard of Eskadale St Marys RC Church. Photo by Sandy McCook
Eloping with another bride's groom!? Antics of Polish-Ukrainian countess whose family was infiltrated by…
0
Flora Fraser, author of a new book on Flora MacDonald in the Lovat graveyard of Eskadale St Marys RC Church. Photo by Sandy McCook
Can you help solve the mystery of this WW2 stitched artwork found in an…
0
Flora Fraser, author of a new book on Flora MacDonald in the Lovat graveyard of Eskadale St Marys RC Church. Photo by Sandy McCook
Wings of tragedy: Lady MacRobert took the fight back to the enemy after losing…
0
Flora Fraser, author of a new book on Flora MacDonald in the Lovat graveyard of Eskadale St Marys RC Church. Photo by Sandy McCook
Neil Drysdale: I've never forgotten my first meeting with the teenage Ronnie O'Sullivan
0
Brian Binnie, who grew up in Aberdeen and followed Neil Armstrong into space, dies…

More from Press and Journal

stoneywood paper mill
'Sad way to end long career': Stoneywood paper mill workers to take legal action…
0
Flora Fraser, author of a new book on Flora MacDonald in the Lovat graveyard of Eskadale St Marys RC Church. Photo by Sandy McCook
CMal say 'no evidence' of allegations made in upcoming BBC Disclosure documentary
0
Flora Fraser, author of a new book on Flora MacDonald in the Lovat graveyard of Eskadale St Marys RC Church. Photo by Sandy McCook
Teenager killed in Aberdeen crash remembered for 'cheeky, massive smile'
0
Dr Victor Velecela standing in running gear in the park getting ready for his maraton to raise money for heart disease research
Aberdeen University researcher to run marathon in memory of loved ones who died of…
0
Flora Fraser, author of a new book on Flora MacDonald in the Lovat graveyard of Eskadale St Marys RC Church. Photo by Sandy McCook
Cost-of-living protests to be held in Elgin and Aberdeen this weekend
0
Flora Fraser, author of a new book on Flora MacDonald in the Lovat graveyard of Eskadale St Marys RC Church. Photo by Sandy McCook
Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution's closing speech

Editor's Picks