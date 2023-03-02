Gallery: Your children celebrating World Book Day through the decades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Past Times

Gallery: Your children celebrating World Book Day through the decades

By Susy Macaulay
March 2, 2023, 11:45 am
Robert Gordon's Primary school pupils dress up for World Book Day 2005
Robert Gordon's Primary school pupils dress up for World Book Day 2005

Any extra-terrestrial who happens to drop into planet Earth today will carry away the impression that young earthlings are in fact pirates, magicians, wizards, dragons and princesses.

And that they like to bury their heads in a thing made of paper with multiple pages.

From primary school visits by famous authors like JK Rowling, to scrambling together a last-minute outfit, yes, World Book Day is upon us again.

It’s time for children to enjoy the dual magic of reading and dressing up – is your little bookworm in any of these photos we found in our archives?

JK Rowling, the author of the harry potter book series
JK Rowling visited Alford Primary School in 1998 before the release of her second Harry Potter book. Image: Mike Floyd/Daily Mail/Shutterstock

Once upon a time in 1995…

UNESCO designated a special day as a worldwide celebration of books and reading, now marked in more than 100 countries round the globe.

The idea was that publishers and booksellers worked together to promote books and reading for the personal enrichment and enjoyment of all.

It was originally founded on April 23, Shakespeare’s birthday, but has since migrated backwards, now falling in early March.

A young girl dressed as snow white sitting on a bench with her copy of snow white and the seven dwarves in her hands
Olivia Tait, 5, dresses up as Snow White to celebrate World Book Day at Robert Gordon’s College in 2011. Image: DC Thomson

World Book Day started in this country in 1997.

Its main aim is to encourage children to explore the pleasures of books and reading by providing them with the opportunity to have a book of their own.

The rise of the Kindle phenomenon prompted fears that children would turn away from books, but research shows they still prefer pages to pixels.

kids with costumes and face paint on
World Book Day 2003 at Kellands Primary, Inverurie, with Christopher Hoyle, Amy Hockham, Alex Currie and Chloe Calder. Image: DC Thomson

Sales of kids’ books in the UK climbed more than 15% in the decade 2010 to 2020 as publishers upped their game, working with virtuoso illustrators to create stunning, tactile books.

Celebrity authors have corned a large share of the market, but old favourites, like Enid Blyton and Roald Dahl, refuse to succumb despite sniffiness about their lack of political correctness.

A girl and boy reading their books
Northfield Academy pupils Emma Shewan and Lewis Gibbon check out their Books in a Bag in 2002. Image: DC Thomson

The day is a great opportunity for authors of course, with many ready to squat on the floor amid hordes of story-hungry little ones to read them their oeuvre.

It’s a boon for local authors in particular, as in the north and north-east, stories have been delivered in Gaelic, Scots and Doric on World Book Day.

Photo op for politicians

And it’s an easy one for politicians to jump aboard – a nice photo op with youngsters and a chance to say the right things about literacy.

An emerging writer by the name of Joanne Rowling visited pupils at Alford primary in 1998 and benefitted from the World Book Day pound given to each child in sales of her book, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

A boy using his world book day vouchers to buy a book at the school library
Alford Academy pupil Nathan Anderson made use of his World Book Day vouchers at the school library in 2002. Image: DC Thomson

It turned out to be quite a coup for teacher Mary Adam who introduced the book at the school and organised the visit.

Head teacher Elizabeth MacLeod said: “She (JK Rowling) has been answering questions about how she decided on her characters and how she got names for them.

“Then she read a little bit from the second book which is due out in a fortnight’s time so they had a sneak preview.”

School pupils in costumes in the school library with their teacher for world book day
Richard Syred, principal teacher at Inshes Primary School, Inverness, dressed as the Head Master, with pupils, also in costume yesterday as part of World Book Day 2008. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Unprecedented enthusiasm

Mrs MacLeod added that she has never seen such great enthusiasm about a book from the pupils before.

“A large number of children bought the book with their World Book Day pound and others have put their name on the list for it at the local library,” she said.

A group of children in costumes with books open in front of them for World Book Day
Five-year-old Sandy Caitlin Vaughan, (otherwise known as the Sleeping Beauty) and her schoolmates at Inverlochy Primary, Fort William entered into the spirit of World Book Day 2010 by dressing up as their favourite characters from books.  Image: Ian Ferguson The Write Image.

The costume burden

The costume thing can be burdensome for parents, especially at 9pm when their child comes out with: “It’s World Book Day tomorrow, can you make me a BFG costume?”

Netmums.com lists ‘114 easy World Book Day costumes for 2023’ from Bob the Builder to Fantastic Mr Fox and the Very Hungry Caterpillar.  Hang on – easy?

A girl dressed as snow white with her disney princess storybook in front of her with a group of children in costumes behind her
Grace Wegner became Snow White for the at Lochyside R.C. Primary School in Caol. Image: Anthony MacMillan

Other people get cross and write to the papers, like Weekly News reader Mr B.L from York who said in 2017 that once again, he is ‘bemused’ by World Book Day.

“Devised in order to get children interested in reading and books, it seems to have become a competition between eager parents as to whose child has the ‘best’ costume.

“I think if the children are happy and the event encourages them to read, then it’s a success. It’s not all about costumes and kudos.”

A group of children dressed up as their favourite book characters including witches, wizards, pirates. the cat in the hat, tinman and gandalf
Robert Gordon’s Primary school pupils dress up for World Book Day in 2005. Image: DC Thomson

But regardless of the harassed and the grumpy of this world, children today are sure to enjoy a day of stories and fun to help them become avid readers for life.

Has your child dressed up for World Book Day?

Why not submit a picture for our gallery!

