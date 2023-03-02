Gallery: Your children celebrating World Book Day through the decades

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Any extra-terrestrial who happens to drop into planet Earth today will carry away the impression that young earthlings are in fact pirates, magicians, wizards, dragons and princesses.

And that they like to bury their heads in a thing made of paper with multiple pages.

From primary school visits by famous authors like JK Rowling, to scrambling together a last-minute outfit, yes, World Book Day is upon us again.

It’s time for children to enjoy the dual magic of reading and dressing up – is your little bookworm in any of these photos we found in our archives?

Once upon a time in 1995…

UNESCO designated a special day as a worldwide celebration of books and reading, now marked in more than 100 countries round the globe.

The idea was that publishers and booksellers worked together to promote books and reading for the personal enrichment and enjoyment of all.

It was originally founded on April 23, Shakespeare’s birthday, but has since migrated backwards, now falling in early March.

World Book Day started in this country in 1997.

Its main aim is to encourage children to explore the pleasures of books and reading by providing them with the opportunity to have a book of their own.

The rise of the Kindle phenomenon prompted fears that children would turn away from books, but research shows they still prefer pages to pixels.

Sales of kids’ books in the UK climbed more than 15% in the decade 2010 to 2020 as publishers upped their game, working with virtuoso illustrators to create stunning, tactile books.

Celebrity authors have corned a large share of the market, but old favourites, like Enid Blyton and Roald Dahl, refuse to succumb despite sniffiness about their lack of political correctness.

The day is a great opportunity for authors of course, with many ready to squat on the floor amid hordes of story-hungry little ones to read them their oeuvre.

It’s a boon for local authors in particular, as in the north and north-east, stories have been delivered in Gaelic, Scots and Doric on World Book Day.

Photo op for politicians

And it’s an easy one for politicians to jump aboard – a nice photo op with youngsters and a chance to say the right things about literacy.

An emerging writer by the name of Joanne Rowling visited pupils at Alford primary in 1998 and benefitted from the World Book Day pound given to each child in sales of her book, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

It turned out to be quite a coup for teacher Mary Adam who introduced the book at the school and organised the visit.

Head teacher Elizabeth MacLeod said: “She (JK Rowling) has been answering questions about how she decided on her characters and how she got names for them.

“Then she read a little bit from the second book which is due out in a fortnight’s time so they had a sneak preview.”

Unprecedented enthusiasm

Mrs MacLeod added that she has never seen such great enthusiasm about a book from the pupils before.

“A large number of children bought the book with their World Book Day pound and others have put their name on the list for it at the local library,” she said.

The costume burden

The costume thing can be burdensome for parents, especially at 9pm when their child comes out with: “It’s World Book Day tomorrow, can you make me a BFG costume?”

Netmums.com lists ‘114 easy World Book Day costumes for 2023’ from Bob the Builder to Fantastic Mr Fox and the Very Hungry Caterpillar. Hang on – easy?

Other people get cross and write to the papers, like Weekly News reader Mr B.L from York who said in 2017 that once again, he is ‘bemused’ by World Book Day.

“Devised in order to get children interested in reading and books, it seems to have become a competition between eager parents as to whose child has the ‘best’ costume.

“I think if the children are happy and the event encourages them to read, then it’s a success. It’s not all about costumes and kudos.”

But regardless of the harassed and the grumpy of this world, children today are sure to enjoy a day of stories and fun to help them become avid readers for life.

