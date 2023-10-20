Winding back the years: Celebrating 50 years of popular Aberdeen student pub The Bobbin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times

Winding back the years: Celebrating 50 years of popular Aberdeen student pub The Bobbin

As The Bobbin pub in Aberdeen celebrates its 50th anniversary this week, we've wound back the years to take a look at its industrial history, and more recent times as a student staple.

By Kirstie Waterston
Jack Kenny's Sextet entertain jazz fans in the Pulley Room of the Bobbin Mill, King Street, Aberdeen, in this picture from March 1982. Image: DC Thomson
Jack Kenny's Sextet entertain jazz fans in the Pulley Room of the Bobbin Mill, King Street, Aberdeen, in this picture from March 1982. Image: DC Thomson

An institution beloved by generations of students in Aberdeen, The Bobbin pub is celebrating its 50th anniversary this week.

As a student at the University of Aberdeen, a night out at The Bobbin is practically a rite of passage.

The Bobbin’s proximity to the campus has made it an ideal haunt for scholars over the years.

Aberdeen institution The Bobbin, a favourite student pub for decades. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

You can finish a lecture at King’s College and have a pint in your hand five minutes later.

Bobbin began life as Victorian meal mill

Its very existence as a pub today is thanks to the vision of brothers Kenneth and James Booth.

The pair were third-generation workers at the bobbin mill when it closed in the ’70s.

Originally a steam-driven meal mill, the building at 500 King Street dates back to the 1840s when it was known as Lady Mill.

It later became a bobbin-manufacturing mill exporting to India, and contributing to the industrial landscape of Aberdeen.

A Victorian map of King Street, Aberdeen, showing The Bobbin when it was known as Lady Mill. Image: Courtesy of National Library of Scotland

But the bobbin trade wound down in Britain by the 1970s when India started manufacturing its own.

The forward-thinking Booth family saw an opportunity in the decline.

The family’s history with the mill was almost as long as the mill’s history with Aberdeen itself.

James Booth Senior was manager in the late 1880s, and his son Lewis went on to work there in 1920 before retiring from the bobbin trade in 1966.

Kenneth and James Booth at The Bobbin in 1973. Image: DC Thomson

His sons Kenneth and James then worked there, and not wanting to cut the family’s ties with the mill, they saw potential after its closure.

Booth brothers’ vision saw mill turned into pub

In 1971, the men applied for planning permission to turn the family mill into a pub.

It was a proposition met with resistance from Aberdeen’s licensing board and the kirk session at a neighbouring church, who launched a petition against the plans.

But councillors voted four votes to two in favour of the plans to turn the old bobbin mill into a pub.

The Bobbin when it was first converted to a pub in 1973. Image: DC Thomson

The applicants said The Bobbin Mill would be a “civilised” bar and not another spit and sawdust pub in Aberdeen.

And speaking in 1972, Lewis Booth said: “Our intention is to preserve the character of the building, which is more than 100 years old.”

It was a promise they kept. The Bobbin’s industrial heritage not only lives on in its name, but in its interior.

The driving shaft, pulleys and its working past were proudly at the heart of the pub after it was repurposed.

From mill to music venue

When it opened in October 1973, the mill had been transformed into a comfortable pub and lounge.

An advert for The Bobbin from the Evening Express in 1973. Image: DC Thomson

In the ‘pulley lounge’, joists had been removed to expose the drying loft, creating an open space for performing and socialising.

Even the carpet reflected the mill’s past. The shades of green reflected the timber used in bobbin production, while the pattern was made to look like circular bobbins and cutting teeth.

Coloured glass was used in windows to create the effect of “sunshine all year round” – a welcome addition on a grey winter’s day in Aberdeen.

The pub’s foyer was the mill’s original saw shop which lead to the former bobbin workshop.

Members of the Bobbin Mill darts team, which was formed in August, 1975. Familiar faces in the back row are Malcolm Savidge MP and Arthur Graham the Dons footballer. The Bobbin Mill line-up is: Back row, from left, M. Savidge, A. Graham, B. Sandison, B. Taylor, G. Davidson (treasurer), I. Brown, J. Cameron (secretary). Front from left, D. Irvine (captain), G. Fiddes, L. Deans, N. McDonald, I. Angus. Image: DC Thomson

The Booth family felt it was important to honour the mill’s heritage with memories and hints of the bobbin trade here and there.

But they also wanted it to be contemporary enough to attract a good crowd.

A well-known entertainer in Aberdeen himself, Kenneth Booth ensured there was plenty of space for gigs.

Jack Kenny’s Sextet entertain jazz fans in the Pulley Room of the Bobbin Mill, King Street, Aberdeen, in this picture from March 1982. Image: DC Thomson

The Bobbin in the 2000s

If the photos from the 1970s don’t jog your memory, perhaps you’ll see a few familiar faces from our gallery of party pictures from 2005 and 2007 instead…

2005: The winners of The Bobbin’s weekly quiz on October 23 2005. Image: DC Thomson
2007: Leslie Clark, Donald Kennedy and Dominic Watson at The Bobbin. Image: DC Thomson.
2007: From left, Andrew Paterson, Will Guy, Adam Gillies, Fiona Pringle and Beth White. Image: DC Thomson
2007: Jaye Deighton, Richard Reith and Jayne Butler. Image: DC Thomson
2005: Participants in the weekly pub quiz at The Bobbin. Image: DC Thomson
2007: Moira Davie and Ewan Robertson. Image: DC Thomson
2007: Andy Lyons, Andrew Love and Phil Arnot. Image: DC Thomson
2005: Participants in The Bobbin’s weekly pub quiz. Image: DC Thomson
2007: Oskari Rantala and Veera Jarvela. Image: DC Thomson
2005: Weekly pub quiz participants at The Bobbin. Image: DC Thomson

Conversation