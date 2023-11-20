On This Day, 1976: What it was like on day nine of Renee MacRae search

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times
Past Times

On This Day, 1976: What it was like on day nine of Renee MacRae search

The search continued for Renee MacRae and her three-year-old son Andrew, missing for more than a week, and the spotlight began to focus on her lover, William McDowell. Susy Macaulay reports.
Susy Macaulay
The desperate search for missing Renee MacRae and her son Andrew continued on this day in 1976. Image: DCT/Christopher Donnan
The desperate search for missing Renee MacRae and her son Andrew continued on this day in 1976. Image: DCT/Christopher Donnan

On this day 47 years ago, it was day nine of the search for missing Renee MacRae and her three year old son, Andrew.

We have the benefit of hindsight now as to how the decades have played out since. It’s a little over a year since chief suspect 80 year old William MacDowell went on trial and was convicted for the murder of Renee and Andrew in Inverness in 1976.

He died on February 15 this year, less than five months after he was convicted.

The trial and its outcome is well-documented, not least by the P&J. 

But what was the feeling on this Monday in 1976, as the frantic search continued?

Renee’s estranged husband, builder Gordon MacRae had just offered a £1,000 reward for information leading to the discovery of their whereabouts.

Renee and Gordon MacRae.
Renee and Gordon MacRae.

He told the P&J: “I have decided to do this to try and discover where Renee and Andrew are. It is a little incentive for someone to come forward.

“I don’t know whether it will have any success. It will be up to the police to decide if the information is valuable enough to qualify for the reward. It must lead to the discovery of Renee and Andrew.

“Time is getting on and this is a terrible strain. I hope the police will get a break this week.”

We now know it was a vain hope.

Searchers going over ground near Tomatin in search of Renee MacRae.
Searchers going over ground near Tomatin.  Image: DCT.

Meanwhile, around 400 searchers continued the hunt.

A fleet of Army lorries and specially chartered buses took them from police HQ, then in the Perth Road Inverness, down the A9 to the spot near Dalmagarry where Renee’s burnt-out car had been found.

Soldiers had already searched about 20 miles of roadside from Renee’s Cradlehall Park home down the A9 to Tomatin.

The search would now be concentrated on side roads leaving from the A9.

Supt Robert Kemp urged the search party to take their time, walk slowly and keep together.

Renee MacRae's BMW car, which was found burnt-out on the A9 Dalmagarry lay-by in November 1976.
Renee MacRae’s BMW car was found burnt-out on the A9 Dalmagarry lay-by in November 1976. Image: Crown Productions.

“We are looking for anything—a button, a buckle, coat, scarf, hankie, a shoe… anything that is foreign to the ground you are searching.”

Time also proved this to have been a red herring.

Gordon MacRae said he believed MacDowell and Renee had been planning to go away for good that weekend.

MacDowell said if this had been the case it was only in Mrs MacRae’s mind.

A rumour had emerged that Renee could be in the Middle East, but both men denied it.

Renee MacRae.

In another heart-breaking detail in that day’s P&J report, the MacRae’s elder son Gordon, aged 9, thought his mum was in Kilmarnock with her sister.

Mr MacRae said: “We are keeping the papers from him.”

Mr MacRae also decided not to join the search, “in case of proving an embarrassment to the police.

“ ‘People would be paying more attention to me than the search,’ he said.”

Meanwhile, the police were following two leads, the P&J reported.

Image of Renee MacRae's car alongside police sketch of man with a 'Mexican moustache' who had been seen in her car.
Among the many threads that spun out of the Renee MacRae murder trial was her possible involvement with a man with a ‘Mexican moustache’ who had been seen in her car.  Image: DC Thomson/Crown Office.

A mystery man with a drooping Mexican-style moustache had apparently been seen in the front passenger seat of Renee’s car.

He was reported driving in Inverness with Renee seven to 10 days before her disappearance.

Now there was a more definite sighting, this time at about 10.15am in Telford Street Inverness, the day before Renee and Andrew disappeared.

Four people had come forward in response to an appeal, but denied being the person in the car.

But a much more significant lead had come to light.

Black and white photo of Renee MacRae and Bill MacDowell
William MacDowell, seen here with Renee MacRae.  Image: Crown Productions.

Gordon MacRae’s company secretary William MacDowell, 35, admitted that weekend that he had been Renee’s lover for four years.

They used a secret phone signal to indicate when one should contact the other —and McDowell said he had good reason to believe Renee was alive because he had received two such signals since her disappearance.

William MacDowell claimed clear conscience in Renee MacRae case

Significantly, as the P&J reported: “He agreed fingers were being pointed at him, but said his conscience was clear.”

McDowell said they had a tentative arrangement to go away for the weekend.

“If I made the telephone call it was on. I didn’t make the call. I wish to God I knew where she was and I pray they are all right.”

William MacDowell with his wife Rosemary in 1976.
William MacDowell with his wife Rosemary in 1976. Image: Ian Jolly.

MacDowell’s wife Rosemary had found out about the affair, but had decided to stand by her husband, as the P&J reported on day nine of the search.

Ten years later, Rosemary would blurt to police under questioning: “I don’t know what you are getting on to me for. I never stabbed her or whatever happened to her.”

And in 2022, at MacDowell’s trial, KC Alex Prentice probed her again on this statement.

He asked Mrs MacDowell: “Were you telling the truth?”

Astonishing reply

“Probably,” came the reply.

The advocate repeated incredulously: “Probably?”

Visibly agitated Rosemary responded: “After 48 years, I cannot remember exactly what went on.

“Of course I told the police the truth. I need to sit down. I’m getting dizzy.”

The stabbing detail became a turning point in the case against MacDowell.

Renee and Andrew’s bodies have never been found.

More on the Renee MacRae murder case:

Renee MacRae murder accused told reporter his missing lover was still alive after hearing their secret phone signal

Renee MacRae murder accused seen scrubbing boot of car in days after disappearance, court told

Sarah Bruce: How the Renee MacRae case is a part of Inverness’s DNA

More from our On This Day series:

Tags

Conversation

More from Past Times

The desperate search for missing Renee MacRae and her son Andrew continued on this day in 1976. Image: DCT/Christopher Donnan
Pictures: Bombsites, bars and bulb-planting - November days gone by in Aberdeen
The desperate search for missing Renee MacRae and her son Andrew continued on this day in 1976. Image: DCT/Christopher Donnan
From Ringo to Robbie: Nairn photographer's 50 years capturing music legends
The desperate search for missing Renee MacRae and her son Andrew continued on this day in 1976. Image: DCT/Christopher Donnan
On This Day: How Aberdonians celebrated the first Armistice in 1918
The desperate search for missing Renee MacRae and her son Andrew continued on this day in 1976. Image: DCT/Christopher Donnan
William Carnie: The Kintore farmer's son killed in one of WW1's most daring tank…
The desperate search for missing Renee MacRae and her son Andrew continued on this day in 1976. Image: DCT/Christopher Donnan
275 years of war & remembrance in the north and north-east
The desperate search for missing Renee MacRae and her son Andrew continued on this day in 1976. Image: DCT/Christopher Donnan
How Inverness-born sculptor faced the wrath of WW2 veterans over his Bomber Command national…
The desperate search for missing Renee MacRae and her son Andrew continued on this day in 1976. Image: DCT/Christopher Donnan
Ron Yeats was the Aberdeen colossus who transformed the culture at Anfield with Bill…
The desperate search for missing Renee MacRae and her son Andrew continued on this day in 1976. Image: DCT/Christopher Donnan
In pictures: Reminiscing about days gone by in the parish of Dyce
Crowd at previous lantern walk in the dark.
The ancient reason why hundreds of Lossiemouth children walk through the town with lanterns
The desperate search for missing Renee MacRae and her son Andrew continued on this day in 1976. Image: DCT/Christopher Donnan
On This Day 1967: Bee Gee in train crash and Dundee vows to topple…

Conversation