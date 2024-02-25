In pictures: The faces and places of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary at Foresterhill over the years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In pictures: The faces and places of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary at Foresterhill over the years

In 1900, it was the vision of Professor Matthew Hay to bring health and learning together on one site, sadly he died before his dream was realised. But his innovation lives on at Foresterhill.

By Kirstie Waterston

Aberdeen Royal Infirmary is the beating heart of healthcare in the north-east and has undergone many changes in its nearly 90 years at Foresterhill.

It was in 1900 that doctor and Professor Matthew Hay first set eyes on the rural site of Foresterhill.

He felt it would be beneficial for public health services to be together on one site surrounded by rural fields overlooking Aberdeen.

And today, he is still regarded as the father of the Aberdeen Joint Hospitals Scheme.

The foundation stone was laid for the state-of-the-art new infirmary in 1928.

But it was 1936 before the new hospital opened, because the money was raised by the public.

1946: A ray of light and hope, Aberdeen Royal Infirmary illuminated at night in 1946. Image: DC Thomson

The first patients through its doors were the sick and infirm transferred from Woolmanhill Hospital in the city centre.

Woolmanhill was no longer adequate to cope with the expanding city and its increasing population.

Sadly, Prof Hay died before his lifelong dream was fully realised. But his legacy is Foresterhill and the many lives saved there by his pioneering vision.

Foresterhill has continued to be the primary hub of healthcare and medical innovation in the north-east.

But it’s also one of the leading largest sites of clinical learning in Europe.

Innovation and expansion continues at Foresterhill

The hospital underwent significant expansion in the 1960s and ’70s to accommodate the city’s ever-increasing population.

1956: The new block at ARI easily joined onto the back of the existing 1930s building because it was designed with future expansion in mind. Image: DC Thomson

Although the hospital was built from granite, walls at the ends of wards were of brick construction to facilitate extensions.

In 1986, 50 years at Foresterhill was celebrated with an exhibition bringing former staff together to reminisce.

And advances have continued to be made. These included the special nursery for babies in 1988, and the new Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital, which opened in 2004.

Now, the multi-million-pound Baird Family Hospital and ANCHOR Centre will be the next new additions at Foresterhill Health Campus.

Many staff made friends for life in the wards and theatres of ARI, sharing camaraderie in a high-pressure environment.

Perhaps you’ll recognise some familiar faces and places below?

Gallery: Aberdeen Royal Infirmary over the years

1966: Part of the visitors’ concourse in the new wing which opened in 1966. In the distance the cafeteria can be seen, with seating accommodation and telephone hoods in the foreground. Image: DC Thomson
1971: Mrs Hall unveiling a commemorative plaque at the opening of the coronary care unit at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. On the right is Mr Farquharson-Lang. Image: DC Thomson
1976: Laboratory technicians Janet Parkinson and Derry Campbell, at work in the blood transfusion department. Image: DC Thomson
1978: Service balconies around the outside distinguished the new Phase II block at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary from Phase I. The nine-storey, 399-bedded extension was built and commissioned at a cost of about £8,750,000. Image: DC Thomson
1978: One of the four new operating theatres at ARI with Robert Kelman, divisional nursing officer, left, and Dr Ian Simpson, district medical officer of South Grampian District. The new theatres adjoined another four already in use in Phase I to make a suite of eight. Image: DC Thomson
1979: Chief technician at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary Foresterhill cardiac department, Jane Bowie, second left, takes charge of the high-speed analyser. It was presented by Petroleum Women’s Club of Scotland members Hasla Elder, Beverley Reynolds, Brenda Artropoeus, president, and Bona-Mae Brownell. Image: DC Thomson
1979: The streamlined kitchen was one of the many attractive features of the new extension to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: DC Thomson
1982: Theatre sister Mary Reid, from Shetland, brought the skeleton from the cupboard to protest over the hospital staff’s low pay at a demonstration at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, Foresterhill. Image: DC Thomson
1986: Smiles from former staff who gathered to mark the 50th anniversary of ARI in the Ross Crombie Hall. Seated centre is Florence Kaye, who was matron in charge of the hospital’s removal from Woolmanhill. Image: DC Thomson
1987: Senior radiographer Shona Low, front, and consultant radiographer Dr Elizabeth Robertson study results of the scan on the control terminal. Image: DC Thomson
1989: Feeling proud of themselves are nurses who graduated from the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary Nurses College, Foresterhill. Pictured with them is Douglas Davidson, area superintendent radiographer and health board member, who presented them with badges and certificates. Image: DC Thomson
1992: Aberdeen Royal Hospitals launched its Trust’s Community Links Strategy with teachers and pupils from local schools at ARI. Staff nurse Angela Keddie, Ward 32, checks the heartbeat of a patient. Watching, from left, Anne-Marie Davies (17), Aberdeen Grammar School; Katherine Davidson (15), Westhill Academy; and Henry Hepburn (17), Oldmachar Academy. Image: DC Thomson
1992: Sister Stella Adam and staff nurse Jannette Youngson, holding the cheque, who both worked in ARI’s renal unit, organised a country and western concert and dance in the Beach Ballroom. The event raised £2,200 for the renal unit. Image: DC Thomson

Conversation