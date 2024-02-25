In pictures: The faces and places of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary at Foresterhill over the years

Aberdeen Royal Infirmary is the beating heart of healthcare in the north-east and has undergone many changes in its nearly 90 years at Foresterhill.

It was in 1900 that doctor and Professor Matthew Hay first set eyes on the rural site of Foresterhill.

He felt it would be beneficial for public health services to be together on one site surrounded by rural fields overlooking Aberdeen.

And today, he is still regarded as the father of the Aberdeen Joint Hospitals Scheme.

The foundation stone was laid for the state-of-the-art new infirmary in 1928.

But it was 1936 before the new hospital opened, because the money was raised by the public.

The first patients through its doors were the sick and infirm transferred from Woolmanhill Hospital in the city centre.

Woolmanhill was no longer adequate to cope with the expanding city and its increasing population.

Sadly, Prof Hay died before his lifelong dream was fully realised. But his legacy is Foresterhill and the many lives saved there by his pioneering vision.

Foresterhill has continued to be the primary hub of healthcare and medical innovation in the north-east.

But it’s also one of the leading largest sites of clinical learning in Europe.

Innovation and expansion continues at Foresterhill

The hospital underwent significant expansion in the 1960s and ’70s to accommodate the city’s ever-increasing population.

Although the hospital was built from granite, walls at the ends of wards were of brick construction to facilitate extensions.

In 1986, 50 years at Foresterhill was celebrated with an exhibition bringing former staff together to reminisce.

And advances have continued to be made. These included the special nursery for babies in 1988, and the new Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital, which opened in 2004.

Now, the multi-million-pound Baird Family Hospital and ANCHOR Centre will be the next new additions at Foresterhill Health Campus.

Many staff made friends for life in the wards and theatres of ARI, sharing camaraderie in a high-pressure environment.

Perhaps you’ll recognise some familiar faces and places below?

Gallery: Aberdeen Royal Infirmary over the years

