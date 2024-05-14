In pictures: Territorial Army memories in and around Aberdeen over the years

The Territorial Army has been supporting the British Army on the frontline and the home front since 1908.

Initially set up as the Territorial Force, volunteer troops provided home defence and supported the regular army without being forced to serve overseas.

But growing demand saw rules changed to allow volunteer territorials to serve abroad.

And by 1914, on the outbreak of the First World War, the Territorial Army was mobilised to defend the home front.

However, the soldiers were quickly needed abroad to fight alongside the regulars who were suffering catastrophic losses on the Western Front.

By the end of the war, the Territorial Army had lost around 120,000 men, but it was also highly decorated to recognise its crucial role in the war.

In peacetime, the TA helped keep order during strikes and when there were whispers of war and the country was galvanising itself for conflict, the territorials’ numbers were strengthened.

During the Second World War, the Territorial Army played vital roles in defending the country during the blitz, and saw action at Dunkirk, the Far East and all theatres of war inbetween.

The Territorial Army in Aberdeen

In November 1947, a recruiting event in Aberdeen saw tanks rolling down city streets broadcasting the territorials’ message of friendship and comradeship.

And on the same day at Pittodrie, a half-time appeal was made over the speakers during the Aberdeen versus Clyde game.

During the 1960s, Aberdeen had a healthy number of Territorial Army units based throughout the city.

Their recruiting HQ was based at Woolmanhill, the Sappers at Hardgate, the Signals at Fonthill, the Scottish Horse at Great Western Road and the Gunners at Ruby Lane.

But a restructure in the ’90s saw the axe fall on the TA’s depots throughout city with the Prince Charles Barracks in Ferryhill being the last to go in 1996.

The territorials have continued to support the army in decades since, although since 2014 they have been known as Army Reservists.

The rebranding better recognises their role as highly-trained, skilled soldiers, and the Aberdeen Army Reservists are now based at Gordon Barracks in Bridge of Don.

Our gallery of archive photos shows the Territorial Army over the years on exercises and domestic duties in and around Aberdeen, do you see any familiar faces?

Photos: The Territorial Army in Aberdeen over the years

