In pictures: Territorial Army memories in and around Aberdeen over the years

The Territorial Army, now known as the Army Reserve, has long had a presence in Aberdeen, with several bases in the city right up until 1996.

1987: Territorial Army volunteers from Aberdeen and Banchory, most of them 117th Royal Engineers, pulled a Land Rover from Banchory to Aberdeen for a charity fundraiser. Image: DC Thomson
1987: Territorial Army volunteers from Aberdeen and Banchory, most of them 117th Royal Engineers, pulled a Land Rover from Banchory to Aberdeen for a charity fundraiser. Image: DC Thomson
By Kirstie Waterston

The Territorial Army has been supporting the British Army on the frontline and the home front since 1908.

Initially set up as the Territorial Force, volunteer troops provided home defence and supported the regular army without being forced to serve overseas.

But growing demand saw rules changed to allow volunteer territorials to serve abroad.

And by 1914, on the outbreak of the First World War, the Territorial Army was mobilised to defend the home front.

However, the soldiers were quickly needed abroad to fight alongside the regulars who were suffering catastrophic losses on the Western Front.

1963: The Territorial Army unit based at Ruby Lane, Aberdeen, looking at artillery equipment on February 23 1963. Image: DC Thomson

By the end of the war, the Territorial Army had lost around 120,000 men, but it was also highly decorated to recognise its crucial role in the war.

In peacetime, the TA helped keep order during strikes and when there were whispers of war and the country was galvanising itself for conflict, the territorials’ numbers were strengthened.

During the Second World War, the Territorial Army played vital roles in defending the country during the blitz, and saw action at Dunkirk, the Far East and all theatres of war inbetween.

The Territorial Army in Aberdeen

In November 1947, a recruiting event in Aberdeen saw tanks rolling down city streets broadcasting the territorials’ message of friendship and comradeship.

And on the same day at Pittodrie, a half-time appeal was made over the speakers during the Aberdeen versus Clyde game.

During the 1960s, Aberdeen had a healthy number of Territorial Army units based throughout the city.

1963: The Territorial Army carrying out vehicle maintenance with Sergeant Smith in April 1963. Image: DC Thomson

Their recruiting HQ was based at Woolmanhill, the Sappers at Hardgate, the Signals at Fonthill, the Scottish Horse at Great Western Road and the Gunners at Ruby Lane.

But a restructure in the ’90s saw the axe fall on the TA’s depots throughout city with the Prince Charles Barracks in Ferryhill being the last to go in 1996.

The territorials have continued to support the army in decades since, although since 2014 they have been known as Army Reservists.

The rebranding better recognises their role as highly-trained, skilled soldiers, and the Aberdeen Army Reservists are now based at Gordon Barracks in Bridge of Don.

Our gallery of archive photos shows the Territorial Army over the years on exercises and domestic duties in and around Aberdeen, do you see any familiar faces?

Photos: The Territorial Army in Aberdeen over the years

1963: They’ve just received their £150 cheques and now these six TA Ever Readies are ready to celebrate. Enjoying a drink in the Hardgate drill hall were, from left, staff-sergeant WG Watson, corporal GE Smith, Sergeant CKM Jongeneelen, corporal MG Sangster, sapper DE Booth and sapper BJ Gibbon. Image: DC Thomson
1987: Territorial Army volunteers from Aberdeen and Banchory, most of them 117th Royal Engineers, pulled a Land Rover from Banchory to Aberdeen in aid of PINC, the campaign to improve infertility services in the North-east. The Banchory platoon D Coy. 2/51 Highland (V) are shown in action near the Drum Castle turn-off. Image: DC Thomson
1983: Proud members of D (Gordon) Company, 251 Highland Volunteers show off nine out of a possible 13 trophies they won at Aberdeen Wapinschaw Associations annual competition at the Black Dog Range. They are, from left, private Robert Leslie, corporal Graeme Cowe, corporal Ian Smith and private Stephen Smith. Behind them is CSM Michael Wheelan. Image: DC Thomson
1986: A presentation ceremony was held at the Prince Charles Barracks in Aberdeen to mark the end of service of several members of the staff. Captain Bob Esson, front centre, of the Signal Squadron, made presentations to, from left, Helen Carle, David Cruickshank, staff sergeant Tony Thomson and Norma Luty. Image: DC Thomson
1972: An officer and six men of the Territorial Army Volunteer Reserve in Aberdeen set out to take part in a nine-day training stint in Norway. All of G Company (Gordon Highlanders), 2/51 Highland Volunteers, they were, front from left, corporal John Fowler, lance-corporal Robert Simpson, private Terence Marwick and lieutenant Grahame Booth. Behind, from left, lance-corporal John Taylor, lance-corporal Melvin Esson and private Eric Fowler. Image: DC Thomson
1979: Typing a message that may be received a thousand miles away, Private Teresa Forsyth, Major G. Rutherford, and Admin Officer Captain WJ Nasmith. Image: DC Thomson
1981: A section of 251 Unit, 51st Highland Volunteers (TA) – with men from Peterhead, Keith, Aberdeen and Elgin at the Territorial Army Recruit training course at Barry Buddon Camp, near Carnoustie. Captain Macduff-Duncan of 151 Unit, is pictured back row, right. Image: DC Thomson
1990: First up for grub are Keith youngsters, five-year-old Jemma Andrews and Darren Raffan (4). The men of B Company 2/51st Highland Volunteers were hosts to friends and relatives at the Black Dog range, near Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
1989: Having fun aboard a Fox reconnaissance vehicle are, from left, corporal Thomas Cunningham, Paul Jarvie (7), Neil Robertson (3), Mitchell Robertson (7), Ryan Calder (6) and corporal Keith Mordecai. Image: DC Thomson
1985: Gunning for glory… three young North-east men who scored top marks in a two-week TA recruits’ course at the Scottish Infantry depot, Glen Corse. Michael Morrison (right) of Inverurie, won a tankard as best recruit; Robert Still (left), Pitcaple, was most improved recruit, runner-up to him was Alan Crombie, Aberdeen. The trio were members of Delta Company, 2nd Bn. 51st Highland Volunteers. Image: DC Thomson
1959: The cause of a loud noise in the night was revealed as this rehearsal for TA display in Union Terrace Gardens in September 1959. The gun team display was part of the Scottish Week celebrations. Image: DC Thomson
1991: Private Alan Sayers lends a hand as Kevin Roy (12), from Ellon, scales the rope span at the Territorial Army open day at the Gordon Barracks, Bridge of Don. Image: DC Thomson

Conversation