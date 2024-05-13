1971: Jagger weds Bianca amid fights, curses and tears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
1971: Jagger weds Bianca amid fights, curses and tears

The rock and roll wedding took place in St Tropez and was attended by rock and screen A-listers while Jagger's parents looked awkward. Susy Macaulay
Susy Macaulay
On This Day in 1971, tears, fights and curses when Mick Jagger wed Bianca in St Tropez.
Image: DCT Design/Michael McCosh

Those were the glory days of the 1970s.

Rock and roll marriages in the south of France with the biggest stars on the planet behaving badly.

Mick Jagger didn’t let the side down when he married 26 year old Bianca Perez-Mora Macias in St Tropez on this day in 1971.

It was ‘the wildest wedding ever seen in the jet-set Mecca’, according to the P&J.

Mick Jagger seated in church next to Bianca.
Image: Norman Potter/ANL/Shutterstock.

There were fights, curses and tears before 27 year old Jagger and his Nicaraguan bride were married by the Mayor, Marius Astezan, in the Town Hall.

The civil ceremony took place more than an hour late after Jagger had threatened not to turn up because of the press packing the Town Hall wedding chamber.

After a tense wait, during which one Jagger aide dashed a reporter’s microphone to the ground, Jagger and his bride arrived.

The singer wore a pale green suit, floral shirt, tie and multi-coloured sneakers over bare feet.

Mick and Bianca kneel at the altar during the wedding ceremony.
Image: Norman Potter/ANL/Shutterstock

Bianca was in an all-white outfit of maxi skirt, Yves St Laurent jacket with ‘deeply-plunging’ neckline and a wide-brimmed hat fringed with roses.

The former model wept and looked helplessly at Jagger when she saw the hordes of paparazzi behind the mayor’s desk.

Soon afterward the crowd in the chamber gasped when Rolling Stone guitarist Keith Richards burst into the room shouting a four-letter expletive and saying there had been a fight outside.

Mick with a pen in his hand looking at the registry, flanked by the priest and Bianca in the foreground.
Image: Norman Potter/ANL/Shutterstock.

Meanwhile Jagger appealed to the cameramen to take their pictures and leave —which they reluctantly did although officials had to use ‘strong-arm’ tactics to persuade some to go.

Finally the mayor, who had been fuming in an adjoining room during the wild scenes, stalked into the chamber and began the ceremony, which took a bare 10 minutes.

A religious service came later, and the Jaggers went on to honeymoon in Venice.

Bianca looks unhappy sitting next to Mick as guests crowd in the back.
Image: Sipa/Shutterstock (178992c)</p> <p>

Bianca was four months pregnant with Jade, born in October that year.

The couple, who had met at the after-party for one of the band’s Paris shows just nine months earlier, informed guests of their wedding just a day before.

Jagger chartered a plane to bring his friends over.

The 75-person guest list included his parents, Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, Peter Frampton, Julie Christie, Roger Vadim and Brigitte Bardot.

Ringo star and his wife Maureen Starkey captured at the airport en route to the wedding.
Ringo Starr with wife Maureen Starkey pictured en route to the wedding in St Tropez. Image: Evening News/Shutterstock.

McCartney and Starr were seated far apart as they were embroiled in a legal battle at the time.

Jagger’s parents looked lost and out of place, with his dad reported to have said: ““I hope my other son doesn’t become a superstar.”

Music journalist David Hepworth wrote: “The Jagger wedding was the shabbiest free-for-all in the history of both rock and marriage and skin-crawlingly embarrassing for all the key participants.”

Smiling St Tropez mayor Marius Astezan flanked by Mick and Bianca.
Mick and Bianca with Mayor Marius Astezan at the Town Hall in St Tropez. Image:  Norman Potter/ANL/Shutterstock.

The marriage would end seven years later.

Bianca as we now know, would go on to become a force in her own right as a social and human rights activist.

Among her many achievements, she founded the Bianca Jagger Human Rights Foundation.

