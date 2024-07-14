A deep dive: The rise and fall of the Victorian Aberdeen Beach Baths

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A deep dive: The rise and fall of the Victorian Aberdeen Beach Baths

Aberdeen Beach Baths opened in 1898, a handsome addition to Aberdeen's skyline, the striking building wasn't considered worth saving 75 years later. Kirstie Waterston
Kirstie Waterston
The Beach Baths at Aberdeen seafront in the early 20th Century, the Victorian bathing huts can be seen on the beach. Image: DC Thomson
The Beach Baths were the last relic of Victoriana at Aberdeen’s seafront before they were demolished in 1972.

A handsome brick building, the baths were built at a time when people dressed up to go to the beach, not down, and modesty was a must.

But 75 years later, with concerns over the structural integrity they were considered out of date and not worth saving.

Crowds enjoy themselves on a sunny day at a packed Aberdeen Beach, in a photo from July 1970. Image: DC Thomson

This is the story of Aberdeen’s Beach Baths, once the biggest indoor swimming pool in Scotland and a mecca for holidaymakers as well as Aberdonians.

We start with what life was like for Aberdeen beach swimmers before the arrival of the Beach Baths, and WELL before the modern “wild swimming” movement popular at the beach today…

When Victorian Aberdonians swam in sea

Indoor public swimming pools as we know them didn’t exist until 1829, when St George’s Baths opened in Liverpool.

Bathing became increasingly popular during the 19th Century at a time when cleanliness was next to godliness.

And before the creation of the Beach Baths, most Victorian Aberdonians learned to swim at Aberdeen Beach itself – a chilling prospect.

An aerial photo of Aberdeen Beach in 1961 before developments, the Beach Baths is in the centre left and the Beach Ballroom on the right. Image: DC Thomson

The first Beach Bathing Station was a facility on the beach for swimming in the sea.

Men entered the North Sea on one side of the salmon fishing nets, and women on the other.

Bathing hut coaches were pulled by horses down to the water’s edge so women could maintain modesty by descending the steps straight into the sea.

It was considered impolite for anyone to see a lady in her swimmers.

Frightful sealife encounters at Aberdeen Beach for Victorians before the Baths

But swimming in the sea did bring a risk of encountering adventurous sealife.

In 1884, railway clerk Andrew Ross was enjoying a bathe when he felt something brush against his leg.

The Aberdeen Beach buses on the Promenade in 1937, in the background is the Beach Baths. Image: DC Thomson

When he looked down a fish “of unusually large proportions” appeared to be swimming next to him.

The P&J reported how to satisfy his curiosity Mr Ross “laid hold of the monster by the tail” and with some difficulty dragged it onto the sand.

It was then he discovered he had landed a “pretty specimen” of a ‘baby whale’ nearly 2.5ft in length.

With a habit of hunting animals into extinction, the Victorians weren’t really renowned for animal welfare.

A view south of Aberdeen Beach Ballroom and Beach Baths in 1948. Image: DC Thomson

The sad report continued: “The youngster was pretty lively, and floundered about on the sand after being landed, but within 10 minutes it became utterly exhausted, and ultimately expired while being carried home by Mr Ross.”

1869: City’s first swimming baths opened on Crooked Lane

Therefore the opening of the seafront baths later that century was probably a joyous day for the local sealife as well as city-dwellers.

But it was in 1869 that the first indoor municipal swimming pool opened in Aberdeen.

The bathing pool was an extension to the existing ‘slipper baths’ on Crooked Lane in the city centre, where people went to wash themselves.

This pool was replaced by the Constitution Street Swimming Baths in 1887.

But these too became redundant when the spectacular, brick-built Beach Bathing Station (later known as the Beach Baths) opened in 1898 at Aberdeen’s seafront.

Standing at the end of what is now the Beach Boulevard, the baths clung to the edge of the coast, towering over the golden sands below.

Sea bathing continued, but now the public could enjoy swimming in a dedicated indoor freshwater pool too.

Brick-built Beach Baths was symbol of civic pride, and biggest in Scotland

When the new corporation baths opened on July 13 1898, it was the largest swimming pool in Scotland.

A symbol of civic pride, the red brick towers and turrets were very typical of seaside resorts south of the border.

The Beach Ballroom were an imposing landmark in Aberdeen for many decades. The 1936 picture above shows how popular they were. Image: DC Thomson

Victorians were unapologetic in their desire to add ornamentation and flourishes to buildings.

The baths were furnished with a verandah overlooking the North Sea, with cypress trees in pots to create a continental aesthetic.

Inside, the space was decorated with fresh flowers like hydrangea, and bathers swam in an underground swimming pool with water pumped in from the sea.

The roof of the pool was at ground level with little cupolas to let in natural light.

The newspaper kiosk beside the old Aberdeen Beach Baths building at the seafront in 1959. All the day’s news was there on the billboards fronting kiosk. Few worried about the health risks associated with smoking in those days and the kiosk is liberally plastered with ads for Players cigarettes. Image: DC Thomson

A row of changing lockers stood at either side of the pool, and a viewing gallery overlooked the water.

Many patrons were simply Aberdonians needing a wash.

This was a time when inner-city families shared outdoor lavatories with neighbours – let alone having baths or showers.

Bath-time was a scrub in a tin bath in front of the fire starting with the head of the household.

A vintage car rally in front of the Aberdeen Beach Baths pictured in 1966. Image: DC Thomson

Other family members would then take turns bathing in the same water in descending order of importance.

1900s: First school swimming lessons in Aberdeen took place at baths

But the opening of the baths wasn’t just a boon for the population’s cleanliness – a head teacher spotted another opportunity.

School swimming lessons didn’t exist in Aberdeen until teacher William McLean pioneered the idea.

He was head teacher of nearby Hanover Street School, and pupils there were the first to enjoy – or perhaps endure – school swimming lessons at the Beach Baths.

Many children’s first experience of swimming was a rope around their middle with an instructor holding onto the other end.

A game of hockey being played on the beach in February 1969, with the beach baths visible in the background. Image: DC Thomson

The next school to include swimming on the curriculum was Frederick Street. The two institutions would compete in an inter-school gala against each other.

Thereafter, swimming lessons became a regular part of the curriculum with lessons taking place at the Beach Baths or the Middle School’s bathing pond which opened in 1890.

Generations of water babies learned to swim at Aberdeen’s Beach Baths until 1970s

By the 20th Century, bathing was a lesiurely past-time, not just a necessity.

The rise of the Great British seaside holiday turned Aberdeen into a resort.

The Beach Baths saw the installation of Turkish Baths, tiered boards to jump off, and chutes.

The exterior of Aberdeen’s Beach Baths as seen in June 1972. Image: DC Thomson

Although popular with holidaymakers, the Beach Baths found competition in the new uptown baths when they opened in 1940.

Better known as the Bon Accord Baths, these were flash and modern compared to the old Victorian baths.

But there was still a place for the Beach Baths because it was where many Aberdonians learned to swim.

In 1968, little Philip Emerson made the headlines because he celebrated his first birthday with a party at the Beach Baths.

Water baby Philip had become a member of Dee Swimming Club at just two days old.

Baby Philip Emerson, pictured centre held by big brother George, had his first birthday party at the Beach Baths on March 20 1968. He had became a member of Dee Swimming Club at just two days old. Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson

His dad William was secretary of the club and said his baby loved the water, and added “in fact, we have an awful job getting him out”.

Philip was following a family tradition – his four older siblings had also been swimming since toddlerhood.

After a quick dip, the P&J reported how Philip “got on with the most important event of the evening… blowing out the candle on his very first birthday cake – which was in the shape of a swimming pool, of course!”.

1970: Beach baths considered crumbling hangover from Victorian era

The council took swimming lessons seriously, and in 1970 a scheme launched whereby the pool was open from 10am-noon every week day for school tuition.

There was even an incentive to give free passes that term for pupils that showed promise.

Lord Provost James Lamond chats to young swimmers from Sunnybank School during swimming lessons. Pupils were under the instruction of Frank Allan at the Beach Baths. Image: DC Thomson

But despite hosting 10 thriving swimming clubs, the Beach Baths were considered a crumbling hangover from a forgotten era by the early ’70s.

There had already been discussions years previously about replacing them.

And on July 11 1972, the baths were closed over concerns the building was structurally unsound.

But many Aberdonians were still fond of the ageing, but elegant Victorian baths.

Immediately a petition to save the beachfront pool was launched by Andrew Clark, a council engineer who had serviced the heating system at the baths since 1948.

An exterior shot of the Beach Baths a month before it closed down showing the cupolas in the foreground. The underground swimming pool was under these. Image: DC Thomson

He devoted all his spare time to saving the baths and within a month amassed 4250  signatures.

If the Beach Baths’ brickwork was beyond saving he suggested removing the turreted brick building, but retaining the pool, club, changing rooms, toilets and boilerhouse next door.

Clark said it was “ridiculous” a city of Aberdeen’s size had only the public Bon Accord Baths.

1972: Plea to see future for baths at beach

Ironically in September 1972, more than 1000 delegates from across Britain met at the Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen for the annual conference of swimming baths management.

It was not the first time the city had hosted the week-long gathering, but it was significant at a time when the council had a big decision to make about pool provision.

A close-up photograph showing the elaborate brickwork of the Aberdeen Beach Baths building, which was positioned prominently on the promenade. Image: DC Thomson

The petition, signed by “generations of Aberdonians who learned to swim in the beach pond”, was mentioned.

It urged the town council to see a future for swimming facilities at the beach other than the sea.

At a council parks and recreation meeting the following month, councillors said they wanted to make it clear it hadn’t been the intention to close the baths permanently.

Petitioner Mr Clark said it gave him hope. He added: “The old baths could be carried on, minus the overhead building, until a new pool is available.”

Staff of Aberdeen Beach Baths on the last day. From left, Albert Simpson, Sarah Hide, Alex McBride, former member of staff Winnie Smith, Bella Masson, and William Graham. Image: DC Thomson

1973: Last relic of Victoriana on seafront was gone

But that glimmer of hope was extinguished the following month when the council committee voted to demolish the Beach Baths on the advice of city engineer William Turner.

He said: “In view of the substantial expenditure required to reopen the baths even for a temporary period – and considering the inadequacy of the toilet and hygiene facilities, and the limited life of the gallery and pool structure – the entire baths should be demolished and the area reinstated.”

His recommendation was that due to the “potentially dangerous brick super structure” the building should be razed to the ground.

Last dip for bathers at Aberdeen Beach Baths on Sunday afternoon. The Baths were closed for the last time later that day, July 16 1972. Image: DC Thomson

He said the building showed signs of settlement and the boilerhouse, which sat below the pavement, needed a new roof.

The boilers themselves would need replaced, and the building needed a rewire.

With little thought to preservation, demolition began in March 1973.

The last relic of Victoriana on the seafront was gone.

Conversation