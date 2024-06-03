1994: The Brutal shooting of a Bangladeshi waiter in Orkney that prompted a 14-year mystery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
1994: The Brutal shooting of a Bangladeshi waiter in Orkney that prompted a 14-year mystery

Shamsudden Mahmood was shot at point-blank range in front of horrified diners at the Mumutaz restaurant, sparking a 14 year quest to find his killer and bring him to justice. Susy Macaulay
Susy Macaulay
Image: DCT Design/Mhorvan Park
Image: DCT Design/Mhorvan Park

The front page news was especially dramatic on this day 30 years ago.

The main story was the death of 29 people in the Chinook helicopter crash in thick fog on the Mull of Kintyre.

And the second story sparked a mystery which would endure for a further 14 years, and still sparks debate today.

A Bangladeshi waiter, Shamsudden Mahmood, was shot point-blank and killed by a masked gunman in Kirkwall’s Mumutaz Indian Tandoori restaurant.

It was the first murder in Orkney in 25 years.

An exterior view of the Mumutaz restuarant in Kirkwall.
The Mumutaz restaurant in Kirkwall, scene of the murder. Image: Northern Constabulary/PA Wire

Witnesses said a man wearing a mask walked in and shot the waiter in the face.

Police sealed off the area around the restaurant in Bridge Street that evening, and more officers were drafted in to the area later as the search for the gunman intensified.

Shot in face

A waitress at the restaurant who did not want to be named, said: “The man just burst in through the door. He had on a mask and just went up to the waiter, shot him in the face and ran off.

“We had about 14 customers in at the time. There was a bit of a panic as I went to phone for the police and an ambulance.”

She said the waiter had worked at the restaurant for a few months.

Staff at the Mumutaz Indian restaurant, Kirkwall, leaving the scene of shooting of waiter Shamsudden Mahmood.
Staff at the Mumutaz Indian restaurant, Kirkwall, leaving the scene of shooting of waiter Shamsudden Mahmood. Image: DCT/Ken Amer

Another witness said he saw a man acting suspiciously as he left a nearby public toilet before the shooting.

“I noticed him coming out of the Kiln Corner toilets and I thought it was strange because he had on a khaki-coloured top with the hood pulled right over and a balaclava underneath,” he said.

“He seemed to be all hunched up with his head pointing down. I thought it was odd, but I can’t believe this has happened.”

Detectives interviewed 8,500 people in connection with the case, but more than a decade passed without bringing anyone to justice for the crime…

Michael Ross on trial

A picture of Michael Ross laid over an image of the Mumutaz restaurant in Kirkwall.
Michael Ross fatally shot Bangladeshi waiter, Shamsuddin Mahmood at the Mumutaz Indian Tandoori restaurant in Kirkwall, Orkney. Image: DCT Design.

Eventually, after a six week trial in 2008, Sergeant Michael Ross, aged 29 and serving as a sniper with the Black Watch, was convicted of the crime and sentenced to a minimum of 25 years in prison.

He had carried out the murder, described in court as racially motivated and ‘savage, merciless and pointless’ when he was only 15.

There was sensation in Glasgow High Court when Ross tried to leap over the dock and escape when he was found guilty.

Weapons cache hidden in a car

It emerged later he had a weapons cache hidden in a hired car less than a mile from the court.

Ross, who was a top marksman at his local Army Cadet unit at the time, was questioned by detectives investigating the case and eventually admitted he had been in local woods wearing a balaclava two weeks before the killing.

But there was no forensic evidence to link him with the murder and witnesses failed to pick him out at an identity parade.

There were many twists and turns in the case.

Father jailed

Ross’s father, Constable Edmund Ross, the local firearms expert responsible for checking weapons on the island and searching homes for bullets, was jailed for four years at the High Court in Inverness in May 1997.

He was found guilty of deliberately hampering the murder investigation and attempting to defeat the ends of justice by not revealing that the 9mm bullet used in the killing was the same calibre, age and make as some given to him several years previously.

Headshot of Michael Ross.
Former Black Watch soldier Michael Ross fled the dock immediately after being convicted of the murder. Image: DCT

Ross was a suspect in 2005

Michael Ross had been confirmed as the main suspect by police in 2005 after he had been decorated for outstanding service with the Black Watch in Basra.

But it took a cold case review to bring him to justice over the Orkney killing, making it one of Scotland’s longest-running murder mysteries.

Over the years, Ross has made three attempts to break out of jail, and raised funds to hire a human rights lawyer to try and prove his innocence.

He remains behind bars, despite a campaign by friends to try and clear his name.

Conversation