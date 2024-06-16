Is the Old Boat of Caol near Fort William Scotland’s most photogenic shipwreck?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times

Is the Old Boat of Caol near Fort William Scotland’s most photogenic shipwreck?

The rusting hulk lies stranded on a sand and shingle beach on the shores of Loch Linnhe, overlooked by Ben Nevis.

The Old Boat of Caol, also known as the Corpach shipwreck, is one of Scotland's most photographed wrecks. Image: Shutterstock.
By Gayle Ritchie

With its magnificent backdrop of sea and mountains, it’s little surprise that the Old Boat of Caol is often described as Scotland’s most photogenic shipwreck.

The rusting hulk lies stranded on a sand and shingle beach on the shores of Loch Linnhe, and is overlooked by Ben Nevis.

Also known as the Corpach shipwreck, the decaying fishing vessel popped up here after a violent storm on a wild night in December 2011.

I paid it a visit when I was in the area recently, and of course dug out my phone and snapped about 200 photos.

An aerial drone photo of the Old Boat of Caol, also known as the Corpach shipwreck. Image: Shutterstock.

It sits at a somewhat jaunty angle, which affords a plethora of picture opportunities.

You can approach the wreck from either Corpach or Caol – it lies between the two villages and is only a few minutes’ drive north west of Fort William.

Photogenic shipwreck

I parked up in Caol and wandered along the beach, crossing a small stream to reach the boat.

It was a bit of a dreich, cloudy day so while views of Ben Nevis were visible, they weren’t the very best.

Gayle explores the Old Boat of Caol. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
I’m no photographer but I took pictures at various spots: up close; in front of the stream, which allowed me to include the water, wreck and Ben Nevis in one image; and at the picnic area next to the Corpach canal locks.

As I strolled round the wreck, I noticed an old rope hanging over the side of it.

Do NOT climb aboard!

For a few irresponsible moments, I considered hauling myself up on it and seeing if I could get on board for a wee explore.

I realised this would probably be very unwise – there’s sure to be rotten flooring and hazards galore.

The fascinating wreck of the Old Boat of Caol. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
The fact a man was watching me, shaking his head in what I imagined to be disapproval, was pretty off-putting, too. So I stayed on terra firma.

It was enough to gaze up at the peeling paintwork, rotting timbers and rusty chains and imagine how the boat came to rest here.#

Fascinating history of shipwreck

The history of the Old Boat of Caol stretches back almost 50 years.

It began life as a fishing vessel called the MV Dayspring in 1975, trawling the North Sea for herring and mackerel.

The 26-metre long boat was later re-named Golden Harvest.

The Corpach shipwreck from another angle. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

When her skipper retired and sold her, she was shipped to Kilkeel in Northern Ireland to continue a life of fishing.

The boat returned to Scotland in the early 2000s where she was moored at Kinlochleven Pier in Loch Leven until 2009.

The owners at the time planned to convert Golden Harvest into a floating seafood restaurant but the project never got off the ground.

Rusty chains on the beach where the Old Boat of Coal rests. Image: Shutterstock.
Eventually she was taken to Camusnagaul Bay near Corpach where she was bought by Lukas Pomahač , a carpenter and boat builder, who planned to turn it into a houseboat.

However, on December 8, 2011, a ferocious storm tore the boat from her chains and moorings.

The coastguard helped to control the landing of the vessel on the beach – and she’s been there ever since.

Iconic landmark

An iconic landmark and a magnet for photographers, it’s said that sunrise and sunset are the best times to shoot her, and misty days also offer the drama.

The Old Boat of Caol is one of Scotland's most photographed wrecks. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
Further along the beach, not too far from the Old Boat of Caol, I discovered another wreck – a rather forlorn looking sailing boat with the name Argo faintly etched on its back.

There’s not much information about its fate so I can only assume it was ripped from its mooring in a squall.

Fierce storms

Certainly, fierce storms are common in this area.

The mouth of Loch Linnhe leads out to the Corran Narrows which are less than 200 metres wide, with strong tidal currents as a result.

Ben Nevis looms over the wreck of the Golden Harvest fishing boat, aka the Old Boat of Caol, or Corpach shipwreck, on the banks of Loch Linnhe near Fort William. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

The weather here can be utterly wild and this could well have contributed to the area’s history of wrecks.

A 10 metre dive to the bottom of Loch Linnhe takes divers to an old wooden wreck called The Calypso where only the bows remain intact.

 

