Gallery: Memories of Inverurie Academy and its pupils in 115 photos

Inverurie Academy, in the heart of the town, has a long history with its roots in the Edwardian era. We've taken a look back at archive photos of the secondary school from 1926 to 2022.

Our gallery of Inverurie Academy photos contains 115 images of the school and its pupils over the years. Image: DC Thomson/Clarke Cooper.
By Kirstie Waterston

From good grades to grenades, fires to high-flyers, our photos show Inverurie Academy has had a long and colourful history.

Former scholars will always recall the old building and its playing fields, representing a patchwork of eras in which generations of pupils spent their secondary education.

Now the youngsters of Inverurie attend the state-of-the-art Inverurie Community Campus.

Head of Inverurie Academy, Neil Hendry. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Recently, the Press and Journal spoke to current headteacher Neil Hendry in a wide-ranging interview about the challenges of running a 1300-pupil school.

Read on to see our gallery of 115 photos charting the rise and fall of the old Inverurie Academy building, as well as photos of pupils showing their academic, sporting, musical and fundraising prowess…

Royal architect designed Inverurie Academy

But first, a brief history of the school itself.

The old Inverurie Academy building was designed by prominent Aberdeen architect Alexander Marshall Mackenzie in 1902.

A prolific designer, he was responsible for many of the north-east’s best-known buildings, including Aberdeen Art Gallery, Crathie Kirk (for which he received the royal warrant), the Cowdray Hall war memorial, as well as the Marischal College extension in 1893.

County schools almost seemed beneath him, but he had grown up in Elgin himself.

The original Edwardian Inverurie Academy building as it looked in 1902. DC Thomson

The handsome Inverurie Higher Grade School opened to pupils on August 31 1903, but was destroyed by fire just 12 weeks later.

A scarcity of water inhibited firefighting efforts, and although back up came from railway firefighters at the Loco Works, all but three classrooms were doomed.

A report afterwards said “this school was one of the finest in the north of Scotland and one of the best equipped”.

1903: Fire destroyed school within 12 weeks of opening

However, work to replace Inverurie Academy began quickly and a new building opened to scholars in January 1905.

As the town’s population continued to increase through industry, an extension was added in 1908, and the school was renamed Inverurie Academy.

Inverurie Academy after the fire in 1903. DC Thomson

Later extensions were added in the 1950s and ’60s to accommodate the school’s wide catchment area.

And while the old school survived more than one fire, two world wars – and even a pupil taking a grenade to school in 1989 – it lost its fight with age and modernisation.

But now all that remains of the historic buildings is the carved date stones embedded in the ground in the campus grounds, collecting rainwater.

Fond memories of Dr Dixon who arrived in 1948

The former Inverurie Academy buildings were demolished in late 2021, with the well-known cupola the last part to disappear from the town’s skyline in 2022.

While the familiar building may have gone, generations of people will have memories of their schooldays in Inverurie.

The Edwardian cupola of Inverurie Academy before demolition in 2022. Image: Kirstie Waterston/DC Thomson

After all, it’s people and not buildings that shape our formative years.

And one name that remains synonymous with Inverurie Academy for that reason is Dr Norman Dixon.

He was only the school’s third rector; preceded by James Philip (rector from 1902-1921) and Dr Gordon Lawson (1921-1948).

Dr Dixon famously prided himself in knowing the name of every pupil in school. This was some feat given the academy roll more than doubled to a record high of 1548 in the 28 years he was in charge.

All around the perimeter of the front lawn were trees he had planted commemorating successive captains of the school. Although these were cut down when the school was demolished.

What was originally the front lawn was dug up before demolition in 2021/22. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

At this time the school’s catchment took in pupils from as far afield as Strathdon, and other bright pupils who showed academic prowess.

School roll had crept up to 1500 by 1976

The 20th Century rectors had long tenures at Inverurie Academy, usually seeing out their teaching years there.

The 1960s and ’70s brought change as the school expanded once more to cope with its increasing roll.

Pupils had been dispersed throughout halls in Inverurie for lessons, but it wasn’t until 1967 that the languages and history block opened.

The canteen and technical department during demolition in 2021. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

With it came 23 new classrooms, three labs, a technical department, medical suite, canteen and a new assembly hall (this had previously been in the Edwardian building).

When Dr Dixon retired in 1976 education had changed beyond recognition from 1948.

While teachers still wore their black gowns and used blackboards, pupils now studied for O-grades, and comprehensive schooling saw a more vocational approach to learning.

1980s: ‘Dingy’ buildings affecting pupils’ education

The 1980s brought new challenges for Alasdair Hogg, the next rector to lead Inverurie Academy.

He felt pupils’ education was being compromised by the overcrowded buildings and fought for expansion.

Mr Hogg described the older parts of Inverurie Academy as “dingy, decrepit and often downright dangerous”.

The skeleton of the languages and history block in 2021. Image: Kirstie Waterston/DC Thomson

Kemnay Academy opened in 1980 taking some of the pressure off.

And a £2 million three-storey block was completed at Inverurie with an open-plan English department, Home Economics and a library in 1987.

That was the same year that belting was banned in schools.

Pupil brought live grenade to school in 1989

Of all the tales and memories from Inverurie Academy, one which people still recall was when a pupil took a live grenade to school.

Stuart Largue brought a hand grenade to school – via his school bus – to show his registration teacher.

The 1909 extension of Inverurie Academy at dusk. Kirstie Waterston/DCT Media

When it was discovered the pin was missing, 1100 pupils were sent home, all roads to the school cordoned off and neighbouring buildings evacuated.

Brave deputy rector Eric Brew put the grenade in a bucket and gingerly carried it to the school playing field while awaiting the arrival of the bomb squad from Edinburgh.

Explosive experts discovered the device “could have gone off at any time” and a controlled blast was carried out.

While not all memories of Inverurie Academy are as dramatic as that, perhaps you’ll spot a few familiar faces in our archive photos below.

Gallery: Photos of Inverurie Academy pre-1970s

One of the photos of Inverurie Academy football team in 1926
1926: Inverurie Academy’s school football team as it was in the 1926-27 season. The Dux boards behind will be familiar to pupils who attended the original school as they remained until the new campus. Image: DC Thomson
Inverurie Academy photos of a school reunion
1930: Looking dapper for an Inverurie Academy school reunion in 1930, location unknown. Image: DC Thomson
Newcomers to Inverurie Academy in 1938 in four rows
1938: Newcomers to Inverurie Academy in 1938. Submitted by Mrs Ada Martin (nee Hunter) of Aberdeen who sits 4th right, 2nd row. Image: Submitted
Two rows of prefects with dr dixon
1948: The first prefects at Inverurie Academy. This picture was sent in by Mrs M Macrae, of Bucksburn, who is seated far right. Mrs Macrae says that Dr Dixon was the new Rector when this picture was taken in 1948. Image: Submitted
A class at Inverurie Academy in four long rows
1953: Inverurie Academy, class 1A, 1953/54. Raymond Bisset, former Aberdeenshire provost, is 4th left in the back row. Submitted by Juliet Whyte (nee Smith) of MacDuff who is 5th right in the second row. Image: Submitted

Memories of Inverurie Academy in the 1970s

A class studying hard
1971: A study in quiet concentration – as pupils of Inverurie Academy make full use of the facilities in their excellently equipped library when it was in the original part of the school. Image: DC Thomson
Inverurie Academy pupils sitting for photos
1972: Pupils of Inverurie Academy had just raised £460 for the Evening Express’ Lifeline Fund. And morning assembly was the venue for handing over the cheque. School captains Michael Ferguson and Angela O’Brien are seen presenting it to Mr McLintock of the Evening Express. Image: DC Thomson
A biology teacher and his students gathered around a microscope
1974: Inverurie Academy biology teacher Brian Innes won a £25 prize for designing a piece of classroom equipment. Image: DC Thomson
Lady Grant of Monymusk House unveils the direction indicator which was built by school boys on the Mither Tap of Bennachie
1974: Lady Grant of Monymusk House unveils the direction indicator which was built by boys of Inverurie Academy on the Mither Tap of Bennachie. Image: DC Thomson
Dr Norman Dixon with the captains of the school, Graeme Reid and Morag Shiach, with prefects behind standing outside the school
1975: Much-loved Dr Norman Dixon, who had been rector of Inverurie Academy since January 1948, announced he’d be retiring in 1976. Here he is with the captains of the school, Graeme Reid and Morag Shiach, with prefects behind. Image: DC Thomson
Inverurie Academy pupils
1976: Inverurie Academy A team, Nicol Rae (seated extreme left) and Simon Hird (seated second left), won last the final heat of The Press and Journal-Aberdeen University debating contest at Inverurie Academy. Image: DC Thomson
The cast of Oliver
1977: A rousing scene from the musical Oliver with the cast joining in song with Norma Neish at Inverurie Academy’s dress rehearsal. Image: DC Thomson
Inverurie Academy Hockey Club members posing for photos
1977: Members of Inverurie Academy FP’s Hockey Club members are, from left in white tops, Jackie Neish, Patricia Sleigh and Shirley Lippe. Image: DC Thomson
Outside the school
1978: Inverurie Academy which served a wide rural area as well as the immediate district before surrounding secondaries opened. Image: DC Thomson
A Inverurie Academy pupil posing with the cast of Dick Whittington
1978: Inverurie Academy pupil Ruth McKenzie met members of HMT pantomime “Dick Whittington” as part of her prize for winning a competition to design the front cover of the production’s programme. Image: DC Thomson
Inverurie Academy rector shaking hands with a man with teachers and pupils gathered around
1978: Inverurie Academy rector, Alastair Hogg (right), accepts on behalf of the school an aviary built by pupils of the S4 technical education department. Mr James Stephen (left), principal technical education teacher, made the presentation, along with the pupils and teachers who took part in the project. Also in the picture are technical teachers Ronald Doughty (back row left), and George Fraser (extreme right) and biology teacher James MacKay (back, second right). Image: DC Thomson
Inverurie Academy cricket team posing for photos in two rows
1970s: Inverurie Academy cricket team. Image: DC Thomson

1980s

Pupils in kayaks in the pool
1982: Principal PE teacher at Inverurie Academy, Bob Yule, instructs S4 pupils in doing an Eskimo Roll in a kayak at Inverurie Pool. The girls in the foreground are Diane Strachan and Susan Sievewright. Image: DC Thomson
A large amount of Inverurie Academy pupils with the green cross man
1982: The Green Cross man from TV road safety commercials, Dave Prowse, with some of the children from 12 primary schools in the Garioch yesterday afternoon when he visited Inverurie Academy to give the children tips on road safety. Image: DC Thomson
Inverurie Academy pupils posing for photos
1983: Inverurie Academy pupils rehearsing for their production of South Pacific in the school. Surrounded by members of the cast is Joanne Bromilow (centre), who played Nellie. Image: DC Thomson
Pupils standing behind a student handing a cheque to Barry Middleton
1983: Second-year Inverurie Academy pupil Jacqueline Mead hands over a cheque for £238 to Barry Middleton for the UNICEF Third World appeal. Image: DC Thomson
Inverurie Academy cast of their production of Grease posing for photos around the car
1983: Taking over where John Travolta and Olivia Newton John left off in a production of ‘Grease’ were Inverurie Academy pupils Melville Berwick with, on his knee, Rosalind Alcock. Image: DC Thomson
The school's cast of Calamity Jane
1984: A wave of the hat and a flashy brandish of his gun gets Gary Boyd (front right), ready for action in Inverurie Academy’s production of ”Calamity Jane”. Image: DC Thomson
Teachers striking for a pay review
1984: Max Gardiner carries his son Max (16 months) as he marches with his wife Myra, a teacher at Inverurie Academy, during a one-day strike calling for a pay review. A top official of Scotland’s largest teaching union, the EIS, claimed over 80% of their membership had responded to their strike call. Image: DC Thomson
Inverurie Academy pupils holding various sport equipment for photos
1984: Inverurie Academy’s top sporting pupils (left to right) Julie Nicol, Neil Houghton, Ian Love, Jason Ledingham and Kirstin Mackie. Image: DC Thomson
A group of Inverurie Academy pupils
1985: Eleven pupils from Inverurie Academy set out on the school’s first exchange visit with an American school. The pupils – Gwen Stephenson, Rachel Robertson, Ainsley Philip, Lesley Muir, Jillian Morrison, Paula Lemmon, Michelle Kucharksi, Graeme Rogerson, Jo Houston and twins Duncan and David Hamilton – were accompanied by teacher Mr David Conn (back left) and Mrs Renee Taylor, right. Image: DC Thomson
Two students with a trophy sitting on the grass, surrounded by a large group of pupils
1985: Exchange student Darien Skurski, right, accepts a trophy from Diane Ferguson, of the Save the Children Fund’s Grampian branch, marking Inverurie Academy’s fund-raising efforts. Image: DC Thomson
Prince charles, assistant head teacher and a pupil
1986: Intent on getting his message across, Prince Charles has a word with Inverurie Academy pupil Calum Hay, as assistant head teacher Mr Eric Brew looks on. Image: DC Thomson
Inverurie Academy pupils posing for photos
1986: The pupils of Inverurie Academy raised £1300 in five months for Action Aid to help relieve famine in Africa. This figure is almost double their target of £750. A £1200 cheque was handed over by 2nd Year pupil Maxine Hull. Another cheque for £104 was presented to Councillor Pat Robins by pupil Tracy Plumbridge. Image: DC Thomson
Young pupils holding a cheque and poster
1987: Money raised for Action Aid was presented by pupils representing the three classes involved (from left): Richard Monk, Nicholas Benzie, Robert Scott, Ian Jamieson, Martin Robertson, Yvonne Alexander, Michelle Ritchie, Lucy Smith, Jane Watt, and Ewan McKenzie. Image: DC Thomson
Inverurie Academy Gardens
1987: Inverurie Academy Gardens off Victoria Street before work to turn them into a traffic education centre started. Image: DC Thomson
Inverurie Academy pupils posing for photos with two pupils on bikes
1988: The traffic centre in the converted garden at Inverurie Academy, was designed to give pupils a chance to practice moped and bike skills off the main highways on a simulated traffic area, and under instruction. Instruction was given by MSC driving experts and academy teachers Algy Watson and Graham Hepburn. Image: DC Thomson
Inverurie Academy pupils in costumes posing for photos
1988: Pupils from Inverurie Academy take advantage of St Valentine’s Day to raise money for charity by delivering “Valentine-o-grams” to fellow pupils. Image: DC Thomson
Pupils with their noses painted red with lipstick for comic relief
1988: Inverurie Academy pupils do Comic Relief. Jackie Edmonds, left, uses her lipstick to give Samantha Knowles a red nose, while Karen Coutts has her nose made red by Katherine Stewart. Image: DC Thomson
Inverurie Academy pupils in costumes posing for photos
1988: Noel Brown tempts two 4th-year pupils to part with some money during the art class – Wendy Lobban and Louise Hepburn. Image: DC Thomson
Pupils dressed as Wizard of Oz characters
1988: The Tin Man” (Simon Burdett) tackles a tree during a break from rehearsals for the ”Wizard of Oz” performed by Inverurie Academy. Also in the picture are the ”Scarecrow” (Neil Weightman) and the ”Wizard of Oz” played by Malcolm Brodie. Image: DC Thomson
Pupils visiting the Altens Skean Dhu Hotel kitchen
1988: Head chef at the Altens Skean Dhu Hotel, Craig Currie (back centre), lends a hand as Inverurie Academy pupils (left to right, with hats on) Susan Reid, Philip Reid and Janis Maclean, try various preparations in the hotel kitchen. Image: DC Thomson
First year Inverurie Academy pupils ready for a school trip
1988: Inverurie Academy first-year pupils all set for their three-day visit to Millbank, Tillyfourie, as part of their environmental education studies. Image: DC Thomson
Inverurie Academy rector receiving a trophy with pupils behind him
1989: Rector of Inverurie Academy Alasdair Hogg (left) receives the Chevron Trophy for the best-kept secondary school in the Gordon education division from Paul Miller, chairman of the Keep Grampian Beautiful Campaign. Image: DC Thomson
Pupils examining cuttings from a drill bit and their teacher
1989: Examining cuttings from a drill bit are teacher Mr James Moffat, two of the award-winning Inverurie pupils, Louise Hepburn and Richard Watson, and teacher Dr Charlie Hunter. Image: DC Thomson
A section of the Inverurie Academy roof after being torn off
1989: A section of Inverurie Academy’s roof that was blown off by a hurricane in February 1989. Image: DC Thomson
Inverurie Academy pupils on bikes
1980s: Inverurie Academy boys receiving bike safety training. Image: DC Thomson
The deputy head teacher in the middle of a field with a bucket with a grenade in it
1989: In March 1989 there was a shock for Inverurie Academy when 12-year-old pupil Stuart Largue brought a live hand grenade, which he found in his garden, to show his teacher. All roads to the school were cordoned off as the school’s deputy head put the grenade in a bucket and placed it in a field while police waited for the bomb disposal experts. Image: DC Thomson

1990s: Prizegivings and reunions

Inverurie Academy staff posing for photos after receiving an award
1990: Patricia Valentine (left), and Dr Valentine (right), present the Valentine Prize to Lynne Reid (second left), and Donna Ewen (second right), at Inverurie Academy. It was awarded for academic excellence and service to the school. Looking on are some of the other prize-winners at the academy. Image: DC Thomson
A Inverurie Academy school reunion group posing for photos
1990: Members of the sixth-year class at Inverurie Academy during 1962/63 who held a reunion at the Airport Skean Dhu Hotel, Aberdeen. Some 50 former pupils and teachers attended, including several from England with one coming all the way from Norway. Image: DC Thomson
A group of six pupils holding a safety poster
1991: S1 pupils from Inverurie Academy with a poster from a safety exhibition. From left (standing), Kevin Adams, Stephen Robertson, David Tweedie and Greig Baxter, with Gordon Watson and Barry Johnston in front. Image: DC Thomson
Sixth-year pupils of Inverurie Academy at an innovative BP Link Course
1991: Sixth-year pupils of Inverurie Academy at an innovative BP Link Course. The aim was to motivate the teenagers to work hard at school and get a good job at the end of it. Taking a break during one of the workshops are some of the pupils with course instructor Renee Raper. Image: DC Thomson
Inverurie Academy pupils learning about egg grading
1991: Egg grading is explained by Craibstone head of poultry Walter Michie to Inverurie Academy pupils, from left, Donna Smith, Daniel Kirby, Richard Reeman and Elaine Burgess. Image: DC Thomson
Inverurie Academy pupils in costumes for a play posing for photos
1997: Members of the cast of Oh What A Lovely War being performed by pupils of Inverurie Academy in 1997. From left, Olivia Jacomb with Adam Keenan, Rosalind McLoughlin with Ben Roper, and Emma Cheyne with Duncan Peter. Image: DC Thomson
Former pupils pose for photos at an Inverurie Academy school reunion
1998: An Inverurie Academy school reunion at the Kintore Arms Hotel. Image: DC Thomson
Pupils doing mud modelling
1999: S1 Inverurie Academy pupils got down to some mud modelling as they built a wall for a prehistoric settlement at Archaeolink. Image: DC Thomson

2000s: The era of rector Doug Milne in photos

Pupils after receiving an award
2000: Inverurie Academy pupils won an award for their ‘jelly-filled slippers’ with teacher James Davidson. From left, Ben Wray, Caroline Hogg, Helena Cork, Robert Haggerty, Jemma Allan, Andrew Simpson, Steven Williams and Emma Taylor. Image: DC Thomson
Inverurie Academy pupils posing for photos for a play they were performing
2000: Sarah Bremner who played Mother in the play “Blood Brothers” along with other members at Inverurie Academy. Image: DC Thomson
Inverurie Academy pupils posing for photos after receiving a trophy
2001: Inverurie Academy Young Enterprise pupils with the Braveheart Challenge Trophy, left to right, Rangi Jericevich, Jacqui Scott, Amy Burnett, Craig Robertson, Zoe Tuach, Craig Muir, David Newton and Sarah Singer. Image: DC Thomson
Inverurie Academy pupils in rows along with a staff member and driving instructors/inspectorates
2001: Inverurie Academy 6th year students took part in a road safety workshop. Back row, from left, Peter Flockhart (Driving Standards Agency), Susan Stuart (principal teacher Guidance), Ally Anderson (driving instructor), Norman Lavery (vehicle inspectorate). Front, David Newton, PC Graham Milne and Melissa Bryce. Image: DC Thomson
Three Inverurie Academy pupils posing for photos with a policeman
2001: Inverurie Academy 6th year students took part in a road safety workshop, from left, Lucy Heaton, Jamie Waterston and David Moore, with PC Graham Milne. Image: DC Thomson
Inverurie Academy bad hair day for charity
2001: Inverurie Academy pupils organised a bad hair day to raise money for Grampian Heart Campaign. From left, Keith MacDonald (13), Camilla Campbell (16), Robert Keeble (13), Michelle Murray (14), Johnathan Bremner (13), Lee Ann Harper (14), and Sarah Watt (12). Image: DC Thomson
Pupils getting their legs waxed for charity
2001: Archie Foundation fundraisers, from left, Diane Murray, Brian Thomson, Gareth Potts and Emma Taylor, 6th year pupils at Inverurie Academy with others raised money by many means including leg waxing. Image: DC Thomson
Inverurie Academy science club posing for photos with goggles on gathered around a Bunsen burner
2002: Inverurie Academy science club students in a National competition. At the front Shona Burr and Steven Lahey, at the back from the right Deborah Angus, Zoe Barclay, Pamela Newton, Sara Brand. Image: DC Thomson
Inverurie Academy wearing plastic clothing covers and hair nets. One pupil at the front is holding Halloween-themed biscuits
2002: Pupils from Inverurie Academy produced the winning design for a Hallowe’en biscuit at JG Ross. Bakery director Cameron Ross and Rebecca Mennie, front, with James Mitchell, Emma Sangster, Andrew Ritchie, Francesca Freggie and Leanne Anderson. Image: DC Thomson
Pupils being handed a plate of food by the dinner lady
2002: Inverurie Academy pupils, Stephanie Ross and Peter Jericevich with dinner lady Lexie had lunch in the school’s newly refurbished buffet-style canteen. Image: DC Thomson
Rector of Inverurie Academy Doug Milne
2003: Rector of Inverurie Academy Doug Milne. Image: DC Thomson
Pupils from Inverurie Academy posing for photos with "no smoking day" props including an oversized cigarrette
2003: A No Smoking Day was held at Inverurie Academy with pupils taking part in experiments and projects. Grant Reid, front, with (back, from left) Bob Adam, Hannah Gray, Anita Webster and Nicola Wilson. Image: DC Thomson
Inverurie Academy pupils posing for photos holding anti-littering leaflets
2003: Inverurie Academy pupils from left Jonathan Bremner, Julie Christie and Jamie Mackie with the school’s Bin It and Win It campaign. Image: DC Thomson
Inverurie Academy pupils showing off their artwork
2004: Pupils from Inverurie Academy show off their work at Wyness hall, Inverurie. They are from left, Alicia Martin, Elizabeth Freeman, Chloe Gough and Kane Mulgrew. Image: DC Thomson
Pupils participating in a science class
2004: Chemistry teachers Jillian MacRae and Genya Harcus, with Inverurie Academy pupil Rosemary Miller, centre. Image: DC Thomson
Pupils with a cameraman gathered around a vending machine
2004: The BBC Newsround crew filming pupils queuing up at the healthy eating snack machines at Inverurie Academy. Pupils left to right, Nicholas Harper, Steven Ivory, and William Hawkins. Left to right, back, Martin Grant and Ruairi MacKinnon. Image: DC Thomson
Evening Express Christmas Carol Concert with Inverurie Academy's pupil and teacher Gospel Choir
2004: Evening Express Christmas Carol Concert with Inverurie Academy’s pupil and teacher Gospel Choir. Image: DC Thomson
Inverurie Academy's Orchestra and Choir posing for photos
2004: Inverurie Academy’s Orchestra and Choir who were taking part in the Evening Express Christmas Carol Concert. Image: DC Thomson
Inverurie Academy pupils posing with various instruments
2004: Inverurie Academy Pupils were donating proceeds from their talent show to the Anthony Nolan Trust. From the band Odd Sox, Iain Campbell, Fergus Dingwall, Phil Sim and Callum Christie. Image: DC Thomson
A teachers in her classroom holding a textbook
2004: Inverurie Academy English teacher Geraldine Harwood was raising awareness about breast cancer after undergoing treatment herself. Image: DC Thomson
Inverurie Academy team posing for photos with a trophy
2005: Inverurie captain Rhys Fyfe with the Secondary School Seniors cup surrounded by the rest of the team. Image: DC Thomson
Inverurie Academy pupils posing for photos holding mobile phones for an anti-bullying scheme
2005: In 2005, Inverurie Academy took an innovative approach to bullying. Deputy rector Douglas Samways and Richard Hendry with pupils who were using a new anti-bullying scheme, where they could text any problems to a peer supporter. Image: DC Thomson
Two pupils holding footballs
2005: Inverurie Academy pupils Scott Thomson and Graeme Hird organised a football tournament on Sunday to raise money for a set of commemorative goal posts in memory of Graeme’s brother Gary. Image: DC Thomson
Two Inverurie Academy pupils posing with George Walker for photos
2005: Chris Jubb, middle, and Andrew Bowie, far right, of the Inverurie Academy Charities Committee talking to George Walker of the Antony Nolan Trust. Image: DC Thomson
Inverurie Academy's team posing for photos at the Coca-cola 7s tournament
2005: Inverurie Academy’s team at the Coca-Cola 7s tournament. Image: DC Thomson
Three pupils in the library
2005: Inverurie Academy S5 pupils Danielle Pirie, Carlene Smith and Euan Duncan were three of the 26 mediators who were part of a peer mediation scheme at the school in an effort to tackle bullying. Image: DC Thomson
A Pupil with two elderly people holding a book about war
2005: Inverurie Academy produced a book on the ’39-45 war with stories from local people. Sixth-year-pupil Claire Yule with Manson and Betty Hosie. Image: DC Thomson
Inverurie Academy pupils posing for photos in the library with some books about war
2005: Pupils at Inverurie Academy with some of the research material used in a book on the Second World War. From left, Angela Waite, Joanne Jeffreys, Kathy Bayman, Heather Gray and Nicholas Harper. Image: DC Thomson
Inverurie Academy posing for photos with musical instruments
2005: Inverurie Academy pupils Sean Ferguson, Kirsty Bowie, Lucinda Fraser and Rachel Stannett rehearse for a 100-year celebration concert at the school. Image: DC Thomson
Inverurie Academy pupils posing for photos at their prom
2005: Inverurie Academy S6 prom night at the Thistle Hotel Airport. Image: DC Thomson
Inverurie Academy pupils at prom
2005: A group photo of Inverurie Academy prom night nearly 20 years ago. Image: DC Thomson
Inverurie Academy pupils holding paintings from south africa
2006: Pupils from Inverurie Academy sent a 30-foot container full of aid for communities in South Africa. The children sent back paintings in return. Middle, Christina Foubister and Chloe McGhee, front is Laura Donald, and they are seen with headteacher Douglas Milne. Image: DC Thomson
Inverurie Academy pupils posing with items set for auction for charity
2006: Inverurie Academy pupils Laura Maitland and Hannah Strachan among the items that were auctioned to raise money for street children in Africa. Image: DC Thomson
Inverurie Academy pupils and a basket of scones
2006: Inverurie Academy pupils Craig Scott and Luke Mayberry with some of the Aberdeen Date Scones they made which JG Ross sold on their behalf. Image: DC Thomson
Inverurie Academy pupils jumping for mid-air photos
2007: Inverurie Academy’s sports stars, from left, Chris Shinnie, squash; Vishal Basham, cricket; Lisbeth Morrison, horse riding; Lisa Calder, horse riding, and Callum Smith, skier. Image: DC Thomson
Three elderly men sitting at an outdoor picnic table
2007: Organiser James McKay, front, with Bill Chapman, Algy Watson and Jim Davidson during the 50th year reunion of Inverurie Academy Outdoor Club. All members were former teachers or pupils. Image: DC Thomson
The 50th year reunion of members of the Inverurie Academy Outdoor Club
2007: The 50th year reunion of members of the Inverurie Academy Outdoor Club. Image: DC Thomson
Three pupils posing for photos ahead of performing Fiddler on Roof show at Inverurie Academy
2008: Victoria Metcalf, Alex Bayman and Hannah Battensby will be part of a team of over 30 pupils performing Fiddler on Roof show at Inverurie Academy. Image: DC Thomson
Three pupils at a keyboard
2008: Raising funds with a jumble sale for an African appeal at Inverurie Academy were Fraser Stewart, Philippa Dodd and Joe Whiteman. Image: DC Thomson
Four Inverurie Academy pupils posing for photos with jazz hands
2008: Youngsters dancing in the production of Graduating class of William Ocean High School at Inverurie Academy. They were, from left, Katie Huxtable, Murray Fyfe, Amy Pirie and Steph Baross. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson
Pupils kneeling next to the river to release fish
2009: Inverurie Academy pupils released Trout back into the wild after the 2nd year class hatched, fed and monitored the young fish. Sophie Taylor and Philip Baylman releasing the fish. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Pupils and their history teacher with a computer
2009: Back, from left, Inverurie Academy pupils Amy Mutch, Craig Betts, legendary history teacher Alex Anderson, Matthew Lear and Ivonna Bulvite (front) who were launching a local history book and tribute to former history teacher. Image: DC Thomson

2010s: Photos of Inverurie Academy from the last decade

Inverurie Academy pupils next to the pool
2010: Inverurie Academy youngsters at the Scottish regional final of an ROV design challenge at RGU. From left: Bryan Benzie, Jamie Cortes, Michael Harper, Simon Jeffreys and Martin Sandison. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson
Inverurie Academy on bikes
2010: Pupils Louise O’Rourke and Liam Duncan met Endura Cycling team riders James McCallum and Ross Creber during a visit to Inverurie Academy. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Inverurie Academy posing for photos in dresses for a fashion show
2010: Inverurie Academy pupils Lorna Gooday, Sophie Bedford and Miriam Smart chose clothes at The Fountain boutique in Port Elphinstone for a fashion show held at the school. Image: DC Thomson
A pupil holding crops in front of a tractor
2010: The Royal Northern Countryside Initiative held its “Plough to Plate” day at Inverurie Academy telling the story of how farm produce makes it to your plate. Pupil Matthew Douglas is seen with some barley. Image: DC Thomson
An Inverurie Academy pupil posing for photos while playing violin
2010: Inverurie Academy pupil Charles Aitken entertained lunchtime diners at the Acorn centre with a series of recitals. Image: DC Thomson
The school's football team
2011: Inverurie Academy’s U15 team who won the North of Scotland Cup. Image: Submitted
The schools U13s football team
2011: Inverurie Academy U13s who won the North of Scotland Cup. Image: Submitted
Inverurie Academy pupils posing for photos with a trophy
2011: A team of clever pupils from Inverurie Academy beat off stiff competition from schools across Aberdeen City and Shire to be crowned champions in the Northsound 1 Energy Schools Challenge 2011. The team, comprising Stephen Innes (S6), Erin Ewen (S5), Matthew Battensby (S4) and Stuart Ellington (S3), took home a laptop and £300 for their school, as well as individual cash prizes of £60. Image: Submitted
Inverurie Academy pupils sitting on bench
2013: The Aberdeeshire schools competing in a giant heptathlon at Aberdeen Sports Village, Aberdeen. In the picture are the Inverurie academy boys competing in a giant heptathlon at Aberdeen Sports Village were, from left, Scott McGregor, Cameron McArthur, Lewis Wilson, Lewis Khan, Bradley Yates, Spencer O’Gardy and Sam Robertson. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson
Inverurie Academy
2016: Inverurie Academy as most former pupils will remember it. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Inverurie Academy school reunion
2019: A reunion of Inverurie Academy pupils from 1980 to 1984 at Kintore Arms Hotel. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson
Inverurie Academy former depute and two pupils
2020: Former Depute between 1998 and 2015 Graham Ritchie with pupils, Caitlin Dick, left, and Isla McIntosh. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
The quad at Inverurie Academy looking out from the canteen
2020: The quad at Inverurie Academy looking out from the canteen. Image: Kirstie Waterston/DC Thomson

Conversation