Gallery: From pram racing to fancy dress, memories of Dyce Gala Week in photos

For decades, Dyce Gala Week was an annual institution where the community got together to celebrate and have fun at the start of summer.

With a full week of activities for everyone from pets to pre-schoolers to pensioners, there was truly something for all to enjoy.

In days gone by, the Dyce Gala Week’s action-packed schedule even included free-fall parachutists, chariot racing, gymkhanas and haggis hurling.

The village’s position on the outskirts of Aberdeen meant hundreds of people attended from surrounding rural communities like Kinmuck, Hatton of Fintray and Newmachar.

Of course, the Scottish weather didn’t always play ball, attendees on the third day of Dyce Gala Week in June 1975 faced “lashing sleet”.

But there was still a cracking turn out at the pet show, with an eclectic mix of entries.

Some of the winning pets included Scamp the dog belonging to Aileen Clark; Spot the cat belonging to Kathrine Booth; Toots the lamb, and Cuddles the toad.

From pet shows to a pensioners’ shindig, there was something for everyone at Dyce Gala Week

Those who attended between the 1970s and ’90s will recall gala stalwart Ron Clark, then chairman of Dyce Development and Amenities Committee.

Without his valiant efforts, Dyce Gala Week wouldn’t have continued beyond 1975, when he made a desperate plea for the community to save the event.

Luckily, volunteers did come forward and some of the best years were yet to come.

The community might remember the annual gala queens who undertook duties throughout the week-long celebration, including awarding prizes.

For the gala week had an overflowing programme of competitions at the Pitmedden Road field.

From running races to football tournaments, the famous pram race, a car rally, talent contest and a fancy-dress parade, all ages and demographics were catered for.

In 1976, the fancy-dress winner was Nicola Ross, who won with a truly unique outfit by dressing up as an ‘ASDA smart price’.

While the young ones enjoyed a marquee dance to local band Bash Street Kids (who are still on the go), and the even younger ones enjoyed a toddlers’ disco, there was also a ‘pensioners shindig’.

Lots of laughs were had at Dyce Gala Week over the years, which continued into the ’90s, although in recent years became a gala day due to dwindling volunteers and numbers.

But we’ve opened our archives to look back at the gala in its glory days.

Gallery: Memories of Dyce Gala Week in photos

ALL IMAGES IN THIS ARTICLE ARE COPYRIGHT OF DC THOMSON. UNAUTHORISED REPRODUCTION IS NOT PERMITTED.

To purchase archive photos, contact archives@dcthomson.co.uk

