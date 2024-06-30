Gallery: From pram racing to fancy dress, memories of Dyce Gala Week in photos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: From pram racing to fancy dress, memories of Dyce Gala Week in photos

With a full week of activities for everyone from pets to pre-schoolers to pensioners, there was truly something for all to enjoy at Dyce Gala Week over the decades

1977: A crowd of around 400 turned up for the opening of Dyce Gala Week in 1977. Pictured is a happy group of children who took part in the fancy dress parade. Image: DC Thomson
1977: A crowd of around 400 turned up for the opening of Dyce Gala Week in 1977. Pictured is a happy group of children who took part in the fancy dress parade. Image: DC Thomson
By Kirstie Waterston

For decades, Dyce Gala Week was an annual institution where the community got together to celebrate and have fun at the start of summer.

With a full week of activities for everyone from pets to pre-schoolers to pensioners, there was truly something for all to enjoy.

In days gone by, the Dyce Gala Week’s action-packed schedule even included free-fall parachutists, chariot racing, gymkhanas and haggis hurling.

The Dyce Gala Week programme from 1976. Image: DC Thomson

The village’s position on the outskirts of Aberdeen meant hundreds of people attended from surrounding rural communities like Kinmuck, Hatton of Fintray and Newmachar.

Of course, the Scottish weather didn’t always play ball, attendees on the third day of Dyce Gala Week in June 1975 faced “lashing sleet”.

But there was still a cracking turn out at the pet show, with an eclectic mix of entries.

Some of the winning pets included Scamp the dog belonging to Aileen Clark; Spot the cat belonging to Kathrine Booth; Toots the lamb, and Cuddles the toad.

From pet shows to a pensioners’ shindig, there was something for everyone at Dyce Gala Week

Those who attended between the 1970s and ’90s will recall gala stalwart Ron Clark, then chairman of Dyce Development and Amenities Committee.

Without his valiant efforts, Dyce Gala Week wouldn’t have continued beyond 1975, when he made a desperate plea for the community to save the event.

1978: The winning members of Shego (Disco Dancing), singing and dancing in the rain, during a talent contest staged as part of Dyce Gala Week in 1978. From left, Jane Smith, Karen McAley, Carol Caruth, Dorothy Burnett, at back, and Patricia Johnston. Image: DC Thomson

Luckily, volunteers did come forward and some of the best years were yet to come.

The community might remember the annual gala queens who undertook duties throughout the week-long celebration, including awarding prizes.

For the gala week had an overflowing programme of competitions at the Pitmedden Road field.

From running races to football tournaments, the famous pram race, a car rally, talent contest and a fancy-dress parade, all ages and demographics were catered for.

In 1976, the fancy-dress winner was Nicola Ross, who won with a truly unique outfit by dressing up as an ‘ASDA smart price’.

Nicola Ross, winner of the Dyce Gala Week fancy dress parade in 1976, with her outfit ‘Asda cut price’. Image: DC Thomson

While the young ones enjoyed a marquee dance to local band Bash Street Kids (who are still on the go), and the even younger ones enjoyed a toddlers’ disco, there was also a ‘pensioners shindig’.

Lots of laughs were had at Dyce Gala Week over the years, which continued into the ’90s, although in recent years became a gala day due to dwindling volunteers and numbers.

But we’ve opened our archives to look back at the gala in its glory days.

Gallery: Memories of Dyce Gala Week in photos

1985: The wettest person at the Dyce Fun Day was Steven Paterson whose friends, Shaun Reid and Callum Swanson, took advantage of the position in the stocks to soak him with a sponge. Image: DC Thomson
1984: Ready for duty at Dyce Gala Week were Gala Princess Donna Buchan, holding the Holiday Inn (Dyce) Cup, and her attendants Diane Johnstone and Ailsa Milne. Image: DC Thomson
1991: Big smiles from Dyce residents as they enjoyed a friendly game of bingo in the Carnegie Hall as part of Dyce Gala Week. Image: DC Thomson
1977: A crowd of around 400 turned up for the opening of Dyce Gala Week in 1977. Pictured is a happy group of children who took part in the fancy dress parade. Image: DC Thomson
1992: Getting into the swing of things after being crowned at the Carnegie Hall, Dyce gala princess Kim Killoh (right) and junior princess Claire Barclay. Kim is holding the Holiday Inn trophy, awarded to the winner. Image: DC Thomson
1991: Chairman of the Dyce Gala Committee, Ron Clark, is surrounded by, from left, Erika Jensen, the Junior Princess; Gina Baird, attendant; Samantha Bascombe, junior attendant; Kirsty Hale, the Gala Princess. Image: DC Thomson
1992: Members of Dyce Primary Young Guns football team were practising hard to keep their hands on the Dyce Gala trophy – donated by Aberdein Considine and shown by Ron Clark, chairman of the Dyce Development Amenity Committee. The sharp-shooters were, from left, Michael Young (10); Kevin Walker (10); Jamie Kemp (11); Joss Nicholas (11), and James Grant (11). Image: DC Thomson
1991: This smiling line-up outside Carnegie Hall, Dyce, were contestants for the village’s Gala Queen and attendant, who were due to be chosen at the evening disco. Eventually selected was Kirsty Hale, and as attendant, Gina Baird, both 14. Image: DC Thomson
1979: A happy group of contestants from Wharton Williams Ltd. in the Dyce Gala pram race. Standing, left to right, Ed Rivett; Ellen Ness; Wilma Watson, and Alan Cooper. And, in the pram, Alison Murray and Kenny Watson. Image: DC Thomson
1992: Lucky Duck 699! Dyce Gala Junior Princess Claire Barclay (10) was hoping her duck would win the duck race at the gala when 720 plastic ducks raced down the River Don. Image: DC Thomson
1979: A member of the Badminton Bombers Dyce Community Centre team is treated for an ‘injury’. The player being bandaged is Marilyn Taylor. The trainers are Cathy Coutts (second right), and Mrs Lynda McKenzie (right). Image: DC Thomson
1986: Dyce youngsters were battling hard in the Dyce Fun Day five-a-sides. Here Bill Hosie of the fun day football committee marks Kim Watson’s contribution in the event with a trophy for her Get Along Gang team. Image: DC Thomson
1983: Dressing up is half the fun, especially when there are prizes to be won. These youngsters took part in the fancy dress competition organised as part of the Dyce Gala Week festivities. Image: DC Thomson
1987: A real knockout bunch of smashers from BP Exploration have Andy Reid floored. The eye catching line up is, from left, John Morrison, Mara Russell, Diane Allardyce, Lynda Warren and Jackie Morrison. Image: DC Thomson
1985: All set for the Dyce Fun Day with their pram race entry are these BP employees Mike Watt as the baby, ‘mum’, Alan Costine and ‘dad’, Kay Ritchie. Image: DC Thomson
1987: There was a real rootin’ tootin’ gun-slinging gal in the shape of six-year-old Jill Robertson. She is the daughter of Ray Robertson, organiser of the Aberdeen Gunfighters Club, who were giving a demonstration shoot-out at Dyce Gala. Image: DC Thomson
1985: Heading the group of some of the boys and girls who took part in the junior football competitions was Kerry Walker from Dyce. Image: DC Thomson
1988: The runners at Dyce Gala’s Bogenjoss Brienge gather round to congratulate the race winners. Winning lady was Linda Bain, front left, Kinmuck, and the winning man was David Duguid, centre, Bridge of Don. Image: DC Thomson
1989: Patrick Shearer (4), finds it a bit of a struggle to get up to clap Kate, one of Aberdeen City Council’s horses, when they met up at a Dyce Gala. Patrick was competing in the fancy dress parade while Kate was there giving cart rides around the park. Image: DC Thomson

Conversation