Revisiting the fading glory of one man’s dream, the Inverness Titanic

The late brilliant eccentric Stan Fraser's vision of a maritime museum featuring his scale model of the Titanic can still be glimpsed by the side of the Caledonian Canal. Susy Macaulay
Susy Macaulay
Image: DCT Design/Michael McCosh
Image: DCT Design/Michael McCosh

A strange sight has intrigued walkers along the Caledonian Canal towpath at Clachnaharry in Inverness for the past twenty years.

Wait, is that a model of the Titanic in that garden? And hang on, there’s a fishing boat and the Beatle’s Yellow Submarine, or is it a replica of the yellow submersible, Nautile?

You would be forgiven for rubbing your eyes.

Invernessians have been familiar with the creations of the late lighting engineer, Stan Fraser for years.

The late Stan Fraser with his model of RMS Titanic under construction behind him.
The late Stan Fraser with his model of RMS Titanic under construction. Image: Peter Jolly/DCT

Many visited the museum he created in the garden of his home, The Old Toll House, after he opened it in 2012, timed to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic.

Nowadays, the exhibits lie gently falling apart.

Sadly, Stan died six years ago, and despite one man’s campaign to try and preserve his extraordinary work, nature has moved in and is beginning to win.

George Glaister, a semi-retired businessman from Evanton recently went to have another look at Ship Space, as Stan called his dream.

George Glaister of Evanton on the Caledonian canal tow path, saddened to see the state of Stan Fraser’s Ship Space exhibits at Clachnaharry. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“It’s almost past the point of no return,” he said from the towpath, looking over at the decaying craft.

After Stan’s death George tried in vain to save the exhibits.

He was inspired by a meeting he’d had with Stan a few years earlier.

He said: “I was walking along the towpath, spotted the Titanic, and went to have a look.

“There was a sign saying closed, but Stan saw me and gave me a guided tour.

Ingenious Stan used plastic dustbins to recreate the four funnels of the Titanic. Image: Peter Jolly/DCT

“The whole house was a museum, with memorabilia inside, and even a model of Harland & Wolff where Titanic was built.”

Stan was forced to stop working after he was diagnosed with ME, and made the museum his passion.

The Inverness Titanic was made of three caravans

George said: “Titanic was brilliantly done, to scale.

“The original Titanic was 883ft long, Stan’s was 88ft.

“It was made from three caravans put together.

A view of the Cafe Parisien, with white tables and chairs, plants and posters put together by Stan inside his Titanic replia.
Stan created his own version of the Titanic’s Cafe Parisien in his model.

“They created three compartments, one of which Stan converted to look like the Titanic’s Cafe Parisien, another was the engine room and another the comms room with a sleeping radio operator in it.

From time to time a fog horn would roar forth from the model.

Smoke even came from the funnels… and you won’t guess what they were made from

“The superstructure was ingenious, using lots of pallets,” George said. “The funnels were made from household bins and Stan even rigged up smoke to come from them.

“He made model lifeboats too.

“It was beautiful.”

Stan started his labour of love around the year 2000.

At the time, he said he wasn’t sure where his love of all things nautical came from.

A wide view of the Titanic replica with Stan standing by one of the funnels.
Stan with his Titanic model in its hey-day. Image: Peter Joylly/DCT

But his late mother Jessie from Badachro, Wester Ross, was in the Wrens [Women’s Royal Naval Service] during the war, and he was taken out sea fishing from a tender age.

Stan said at the time: “My mother told me loads of seafaring stories, and I think that developed my love of the sea. I think the Titanic is the most beautiful ship ever made and much prettier than any liner today.

“She started at the shed where I store my stage equipment and gradually evolved, using a static caravan as the main central hull section.”

At that point, Stan was even contemplating building a scaled-down galleon on his fifth-of-an-acre garden.

Stan's head popping out of his replica of the Nautile yellow submersible.
Stan pokes his head out of his replica of Nautile in 2008. Image: David Whittaker Smith/DCT

And he was the ultimate up-cycler, with the paraphernalia for his creations costing less than £100 over six years.

“I started to build a dummy Titanic for fun. I had two caravans in the garden and I used these as the base.

“Someone gave me an old shed to use and a friend who was building a house gave me some wood and nails to recycle and that got me started.

“This is my tribute to a great ship and those who died on her.”

When plans for the Inverness Titanic almost hit the iceberg of council red tape

By 2006, Stan was speaking publicly of his ambition to establish a new maritime visitor attraction in his garden.

A view of the impressive bow of Stan's replica Titanic.
Stan’s replica was 88ft long with the same impressive bow as the Titanic. Pictured here in 2006. Image: PA

This brought his great oeuvre to the attention of Highland Council, who told him he needed planning permission for it because of its size.

They said that although there had been no complaints about the model, the structure should have had planning permission, and it looked like Stan might have to tear it down.

“If the building concerned wasn’t a listed building or located within a conservation area then the model might not require planning permission depending on how close it is to the house and previous extensions to the house,” said the council.

After a tense few days, the council backed down.

They said because the structure was substantially completed more than four years ago it was beyond the time limit for enforcement action, and : “Given its relatively discrete location, little planning purpose or public interest would be served by taking that particular matter further.”

Stan on the bow of his Titanic replica, arms outstretched in the classic move pose.
Stan in classic Titanic pose. Image: Alasdair Allen/DCT

Stan felt like the king of the world.

““I have had a lot of people coming up to me in the street saying they had heard about the model and there was no way they were going to let the council make me pull it down.

“People in Inverness love it.”

The Inverness Titanic museum acquired more vessels

Over the next few years more craft came into the tiny space, including an RNLI Watson-class lifeboat, a replica Buckie herring drifter and a West Coast creel boat.

Stan finally opened his museum in 2012, not as a commercial venture but entry by donation to RNLI.

It would function for only a few short years until his untimely death in 2018.

A wide view of STan's Ship Space museum, showing the decaying Titanic and Nautile.
In 2024, nature is reclaiming Stan’s legacy. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

George Glaister stands on the tow path and looks over the vegetation at the slowly disintegrating remains of Stan’s labours of love.

He said: “What Stan did was amazing and not appreciated by the authorities at the time.

“It would have an amazing attraction with a bit of support.

“It’s sad, but possibly fitting, that Stan’s Titanic lies rotting, just like the original at the bottom of the Atlantic.”

1970: Crowds enjoyed themselves on a sunny day at a packed Aberdeen Beach, in a photo from July 1970. Image: DC Thomson
A fan of all things vintage, Kirstie Waterston tried a week living on wartime rations. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
1977: A crowd of around 400 turned up for the opening of Dyce Gala Week in 1977. Pictured is a happy group of children who took part in the fancy dress parade. Image: DC Thomson
View of Old Cullen model looking at church down main street.
Gayle Ritchie explores magical Tolquhon Castle near Tarves. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
Queen Elizabeth II 1985-08-15_03 (C)AJL Used P&J 16.08.1985 - "Smiles all round as the Queen stops to chat to a section of the large crowd outside Inverness Town House." USED IN P&J 2024
Image: DCT Design/Clarke Cooper
Our gallery of Inverurie Academy photos contains 115 images of the school and its pupils over the years. Image: DC Thomson/Clarke Cooper.
Early picture of Moray Playhouse.
Pitmedden School celebrating 150 years anniversary
