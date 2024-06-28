GALLERY: When Queen Elizabeth delighted crowds with a walkabout in Inverness, 1985… do you see anyone you know?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GALLERY: When Queen Elizabeth delighted crowds with a walkabout in Inverness, 1985… do you see anyone you know?

The late Queen visited the Highland capital in 1985 to open the new Raigmore Hospital. Susy Macaulay
Susy Macaulay
Queen Elizabeth II 1985-08-15_03 (C)AJL Used P&J 16.08.1985 - "Smiles all round as the Queen stops to chat to a section of the large crowd outside Inverness Town House." USED IN P&J 2024
Queen Elizabeth II 1985-08-15_03 (C)AJL Used P&J 16.08.1985 - "Smiles all round as the Queen stops to chat to a section of the large crowd outside Inverness Town House." USED IN P&J 2024

This summer might prove quiet in terms of Royal visits to the north and north-east, but the region has plenty of memorable visits by the late Queen to look back upon.

Take 1985, when she visited Inverness to open the new £30m Raigmore hospital, and a £3m extension to the harbour.

The visit was billed as a two hour whistle-stop, but Queen Elizabeth managed to squeeze in an impromptu walkabout in the town centre, to the delight of well-wishers.

Were you there?

Queen Elizabeth II walks along the crowd in Inverness town centre in 1985, accompanied by Provost Allan Sellar.
Provost Allan Sellar accompanied the Queen on her 1985 walkabout in Inverness.

The first thing eagle-eyed reporters noticed was that the Queen was wearing the same outfit she had worn on a visit to Inverness four years earlier.

It was a salmon-pink coat and matching hat, and only the brooch was different in 1987.

Coincidence

Buckingham Palace said it wasn’t unusual for the Queen to keep her clothes for a while, and it was a coincidence that she should have worn the same outfit on visits to Inverness.

The Royal party had disembarked that morning from the Royal yacht Britannia, which had been moored overnight off Munlochy Bay. Do readers have any photos of this unusual sight?

Queen Elizabeth’s Inverness Harbour visit

Provost Allan Sellar indicating interesting points of the new development at Inverness Harbour to the late Queen.
Provost Allan Sellar indicating interesting points of the new development at Inverness Harbour. Image: DCT

Accompanied by Provost Allan Sellar, the Queen was shown around the new harbour extension at Longman Quay.

It had been two and a half years in the making, and cost £3million.

The Queen unveiled a a plaque outside the new harbour office to mark the development.

The Queen chatting with Provost Sellar as she looked round a display of photographs of the harbour extension
The Queen chatting with Provost Sellar as she looked round a display of photographs of the harbour extension. Also pictured is the harbourmaster, Capt. Derrick Gilmour. Image: DCT.

At the harbour, Royal party had a chance to meet the Inverness Sea Cadets.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh inspected the guard of honour they formed to welcome them.

Queen Elizabeth inspects the Inverness Sea Cadets guard of honour in 1985. Prince Philip is in the background talking to a cadet.
The Queen and Prince Philip inspect the Inverness Sea Cadets guard of honour at the harbour. Image: DCT

The Royal party also visited the Inverness Town House.

There they met local councillors and their wives. Who do you recognise in this picture?

The late queen shakes the hand of a local dignitary.
Local dignitaries are presented to the Queen outside the Town House. Image:DCT.

The Queen signed the Visitors’ Book on a flower be-decked platform outside the town House.

Queen Elizabeth II signing the visitor's book at Inverness Town House during her 1985 visit.
Queen Elizabeth II signing the visitor’s book at Inverness Town House during her 1985 visit. Image: DCT

The weather was dry and still for the day of the visit, encouraging huge crowds into the town centre.

They included Margaret Elizabeth Rhuedsil from Dallas, Texas, who managed to convey to the Queen that it was her 65th birthday, and receive a Royal ‘Happy Birthday’ in return.

Dream come true for Ohio family

The Burger family from Ohio said it was a dream come true when the Queen stopped to talk to them.

Here the Queen receives a rose from a well wisher.

Queen Elizabeth receives a rose from a well wisher during her walkabout.
Image: DCT

The Horsfall family from Yorkshire were in town to visit Mrs Horsfall’s parents, and were thrilled when the Queen stopped to chat to them.

The children Alistair, 8, and Debbie, 6, presented her with a posy.

Evelyn and Tony Horsfall and their children, Alistair (8) and Debbie (6) giving a posy to Queen Elizabeth.
From left, Evelyn and Tony Horsfall and their children, Alistair (8) and Debbie (6) giving a posy to Queen Elizabeth. Image: DCT

And three-year-old Andrew Bell of Inverness got a big surprise when an equerry in the royal party picked him up and swept him over the barricade on the High Street so he could present a bunch of flowers to the Queen.

He’s seen here being gently escorted back to his granny.

Three year old Andrew Bell, 26 Broom Dive, Inverness, who cross the High Street to present the Queen with flowers, is escorted back to his granny by an  equerry and the Queen's Lady-in-Waiting."
Image: DCT

Raigmore’s new £30m building had 500 beds, and rooms with no more than six beds.
Each ward had its own day room.

There were nine operating theatres, a renal unit, an intensive therapy and coronary care unit, and a new accident and emergency department.

There were also new children’s and maternity units.

Queen Eliabeth chats with a group of mums in the children's ward at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.
Queen Elizabeth chatted with mums in the new children’s ward at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness in 1985. Image: DCT

Queen Elizabeth’s whistle-stop tour of Inverness must have been exceptionally memorable for three-year-old John Macaskill.

Immaculately dressed in his kilt and jacket, he’s seen here handing his posy to the delighted Queen.

Image: DCT

