In photos: Bringing back memories of Mile End School in the 1980s

It may be the school holidays, but this week our archives have opened on memories of Mile End School in the 1980s when it was still in its Victorian building on Midstocket Road.

1983: It's a big step going to school and these pupils of Mile End Primary were about to step over the threshold for the first time. Image: DC Thomson
By Kirstie Waterston

Mile End School pupils of the 1980s will remember taking lessons in the old Midstocket Road building with its Victorian classrooms and vast, central atrium.

The distinguished, C-listed Mile End School building was considered one of Aberdeen’s finest, in one of the city’s most desirable areas.

When Mile End opened in 1903, the Aberdeen Journal described it as a “splendid edifice”.

The report added: “Internally the woodwork and entire fittings and furnishings are of the most modern character and the School Board has not erred in their provision for the comfort and convenience of teachers and scholars alike.”

1956: An external view of the Victorian Mile End School taken in 1956, the building is now flats. Image: DC Thomson

Mile End School building was considered one of Aberdeen’s most distinguished

The woodwork referred to was the imposing atrium, which flooded each floor with light.

Former pupils may remember traipsing up the stairs to their classrooms, with rows of little pegs outside.

Even in the 1980s, the classrooms were typically Victorian, with dark panelling, large windows, cast iron radiators and built-in chalkboards.

And assembly was taken sitting on the parquet floor of the hall which stretched along the ground floor.

Pupils in the early ’80s will recall headmaster George Coutts, who joined the school in 1974.

1983: The retirement of Mile End School headmaster George Coutts in 1983. Image: DC Thomson

A former Mile End pupil himself, he retired in 1983 and was gifted with a stereo, radio-cassette player and binoculars as a token of his scholars’ gratitude.

Mile End marks centenary with painting in 2003

He was succeeded by headmistress Wilma Forrest, who continued to lead Mile End School into the Millennium and beyond.

Although by then, there were question marks over the future of the school building.

It had capacity issues, and the old dining hut was branded ‘decrepit and Dickensian’.

Nevertheless, it made its centenary in 2003, and to mark the occasion, Wilma invited former Mile End pupil and artist Eric Auld back to school.

Artist Eric Auld pictured in 2004 with his grandson Glen Smith, then aged 8, with his painting to mark the centenary of Mile End School. Image: DC Thomson

He gave pupils a talk about his painting of the school to mark 100 years.

But ultimately, age caught up on Mile End School, and pupils moved to a new, £3.5 million state-of-the-art new-build in 2010.

The new school on Raeden Park Road was a merger of the old Mile End School and nearby additional needs Beechwood School.

To mark their final day at the old school, pupils enjoyed a magic-themed day.

1984: Pictured at their last official visit to Aberdeen’s Beechgrove Garden were these 10 P7 Mile End School pupils. Back, from left, Paul Tokley, Karen Smith, Malcolm Smith, head gardener Carole Baxter, Moray Scott and Jennifer Adam. In front, Ilia Forbes, Victoria Gooday, Emma Beaton, Grant Mitchell and Douglas Allan. Image: DC Thomson

But it would be another five years before the former Mile End School was converted into housing, with little evidence inside nowadays that it was ever an institution of education.

However, memories of 1980s schooldays at Mile End live on in our archive photos.

Photos: Memories of Mile End School in the 1980s

1982: Lillie Clark had been surrounded by children for twelve-and-a-half years as a teacher at Mile-End School. Therefore she was surrounded by her P2 class on her last day at school along with some of the mums of her pupils. Image: DC Thomson
1987: Mile End School pupil Danny Dukes receives the Evening Express trophy for the winners of the Aberdeen Primary Schools Chess League from Henry Hargreaves. Pictured with team members, from left, Andrew Fowlie, Jonathan Wraight, John Burke and Nicholas Thomson, league controller David Hopwood and team coach Jean Woods. Image: DC Thomson
1988: A giant ant is created by youngsters of primary 4 at Mile End as they study insects. Image: DC Thomson
1984: Mile End Primary School was chosen for the launch of Aberdeen Junior Chamber’s Caring for Children week in which hundreds of children received a pair of reflectors for dark winter days. AJC president Colin Watts, centre, is pictured after presenting the first batch. Image: DC Thomson
1985: Mile End Primary School were enjoying a successful season in Aberdeen sporting circles, and called upon the services of the Evening Express sports desk to hand out the awards. Image: DC Thomson
1988: Primary 2 teacher Fiona Gamblen explains how to go about bark rubbing in the playground. Image: DC Thomson
1983: A trio of Mile End primary pupils singing “Good King Wenceslas” at the Evening Express Carol Concert. From left, Sarah Wilson, Lynn Wisely and Lesley Anderson. Image: DC Thomson
1989: Katherine McCafferty, 8, centre, can’t take her eyes off the newly-hatched chicks. Image: DC Thomson
1984: Piggy banks were emptied for Ethiopia by youngsters at Aberdeen’s Mile End School, raising £1000 for famine victims. Image: A cheque was presented to Save the Children Fund Schools’ Secretary, Eileen Wilson by Shonagh Hodgson, 8. Image: DC Thomson
1983: Milk time for, from left, Emma Still, Moira Nikodem and Kirsteen Wintour, all new pupils at Mile End Primary School. Image: DC Thomson
1988: P7 pupils at Mile End School, undergoing road safety training. The 20 children were taking part in the National Cycling Proficiency scheme, run by Grampian accident prevention officer Shona Reid, left. Image: DC Thomson
1989: P4 pupils were about to start their first project of 1989. Their subject… invasions of the British Isles from the 8th to 10th Century. Image: DC Thomson
1988: When lollipop lady Audrey Robb came to Mile End School for a visit, eight-year-old Nikki Stewart couldn’t resist the chance of wearing her uniform in front of her primary 4 classmates. Image: DC Thomson
1988: The scene at Harlaw Playing Fields when P6 and 7 pupils at Mile End Primary School held their first-ever Olympiad. They had six teams representing make-believe countries, Mamburgula, Icesneezia, Sportapolis, Ozmania, Swelterland and Pepizeecho. Image: DC Thomson
1988: Craig Howie, 11, carries the Olympic torch past the line-up of six competing teams at the opening of the Mile End Primary Olympiad at Harlaw. Image: DC Thomson
1984:A Mexican red-knee tarantula was part of Mrs Elizabeth Smith’s nature lessons at Mile End School in October, 1984. These P4 pupils didn’t turn a hair as they got close to the creepy-crawlie. Image: DC Thomson

Conversation