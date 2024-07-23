In photos: Bringing back memories of Mile End School in the 1980s

Mile End School pupils of the 1980s will remember taking lessons in the old Midstocket Road building with its Victorian classrooms and vast, central atrium.

The distinguished, C-listed Mile End School building was considered one of Aberdeen’s finest, in one of the city’s most desirable areas.

When Mile End opened in 1903, the Aberdeen Journal described it as a “splendid edifice”.

The report added: “Internally the woodwork and entire fittings and furnishings are of the most modern character and the School Board has not erred in their provision for the comfort and convenience of teachers and scholars alike.”

Mile End School building was considered one of Aberdeen’s most distinguished

The woodwork referred to was the imposing atrium, which flooded each floor with light.

Former pupils may remember traipsing up the stairs to their classrooms, with rows of little pegs outside.

Even in the 1980s, the classrooms were typically Victorian, with dark panelling, large windows, cast iron radiators and built-in chalkboards.

And assembly was taken sitting on the parquet floor of the hall which stretched along the ground floor.

Pupils in the early ’80s will recall headmaster George Coutts, who joined the school in 1974.

A former Mile End pupil himself, he retired in 1983 and was gifted with a stereo, radio-cassette player and binoculars as a token of his scholars’ gratitude.

Mile End marks centenary with painting in 2003

He was succeeded by headmistress Wilma Forrest, who continued to lead Mile End School into the Millennium and beyond.

Although by then, there were question marks over the future of the school building.

It had capacity issues, and the old dining hut was branded ‘decrepit and Dickensian’.

Nevertheless, it made its centenary in 2003, and to mark the occasion, Wilma invited former Mile End pupil and artist Eric Auld back to school.

He gave pupils a talk about his painting of the school to mark 100 years.

But ultimately, age caught up on Mile End School, and pupils moved to a new, £3.5 million state-of-the-art new-build in 2010.

The new school on Raeden Park Road was a merger of the old Mile End School and nearby additional needs Beechwood School.

To mark their final day at the old school, pupils enjoyed a magic-themed day.

But it would be another five years before the former Mile End School was converted into housing, with little evidence inside nowadays that it was ever an institution of education.

However, memories of 1980s schooldays at Mile End live on in our archive photos.

Photos: Memories of Mile End School in the 1980s