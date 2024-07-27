Forget Dracula – the true story of Aberdeenshire’s Old Slains Castle is a real thriller

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forget Dracula – the true story of Aberdeenshire’s Old Slains Castle is a real thriller

Built in the 13th Century, Old Slains Castle has a history older than the Carpathian count.

Old Slains Castle sits at the end of a path with the sea visible in the distance
Old Slains Castle - not to be confused with New Slains, aka Dracula Castle! Image: Kath Flannery.
By Gayle Ritchie

Old Slains Castle stands as a rather stark, forgotten fragment on a rocky north-east promontory.

But despite being blown up with gunpowder 430 years ago, this Aberdeenshire ruin refuses to completely crumble.

Not to be confused with its famous fellow fortress – New Slains Castle – Old Slains lies five miles south, near Collieston.

Built in the 13th Century, it’s been around a lot longer than ‘New’ Slains, which was constructed in 1597 around an existing tower house.

And while New Slains has all the glitz and glamour, being widely acknowledged to have inspired Bram Stoker to write Dracula, the old version has a pretty cool story behind it, too.

The ruined Old Slains Castle
Old Slains Castle. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

Perched on a thin peninsula jutting out into the North Sea, it was originally the property of the Comyn, Earl of Buchan…

Old Slains Castle has links to Robert the Bruce

After the forfeiture of the Comyns in the 14th Century it was given to Sir Gilbert Hay by Robert the Bruce in recognition for his support against the English.

The Hay family then occupied the castle until it was blown up with gunpowder by King James VI in 1594 as revenge for their support of a Catholic rebellion.

Aberdeen Council had provided the gunpowder, pickaxes and other tools required to demolish Slains.

Two walls meeting at the southeast corner of the castle survived the explosion.

An image of Old Slains Castle from October 1973, with a home featured in the background
An image of Old Slains Castle from October 1973. Image: AJL.

The Earl of Erroll, Francis Hay, eventually made peace with the King and returned to the area replacing the destroyed Old Slains Castle with the larger New Slains Castle, near Cruden Bay.

In 1595, Elizabeth Douglas, Countess of Erroll, hired masons to repair the building, but it was found to be well beyond saving.

Originally a five-storey oblong keep, with a wall defending the landward side added in the early 16th Century, today only two sections of wall remain, at around 25m in height.

Collapsing castle

The south-facing wall partially collapsed in May 1979, with 100 tons of rubble falling onto the road, partially burying a lorry.

An image from May 1979, captioned: "Looking at the part of Slains Castle which collapsed yesterday is Kenny Bryce, son of the couple who live opposite the castle in Old Slains House." Image: AJL.
An image from May 1979, captioned: “Looking at the part of Slains Castle which collapsed yesterday is Kenny Bryce, son of the couple who live opposite the castle in Old Slains House.” Image: AJL.

In the 1950s, a three-storey house was built within the ruins by the Countess of Erroll, which, some might argue, is at odds with the castle and kills most views of it.

In my humble opinion, it’s quite misplaced!

Old Slains Castle in 1962 - with the addition of the new house in front.
Old Slains Castle and a cannon in 1962 – with the addition of the new house in front. Image: AJL.

Nevertheless, I often take a drive along to Old Slains, always becoming teenager-style excited when the ruin pops into sight.

It’s a tricky, potholed road down to the tiny hamlet, so ca’ canny as you go.

Evening trip to Old Slains Castle

My latest visit, just a few weeks ago, was in the evening, after a long, hot sunny day.

I’d brought my swimming gear, just in case.

The sun was dipping as I strolled up to the ruin, popping my head inside to snap photos of an old stone staircase.

A crumbling staircase inside the ruins of Old Slains Castle.
A crumbling staircase inside the ruins of Old Slains Castle. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

Looking up, you can see what appears to be an old fireplace, a doorway or window, and some (possibly) cubby-holes.

I’m always boggled to see the house plonked right in front of the castle – how on earth did it get planning permission?

Inside it, apparently, is the stone crest that was once above the front door of New Slains Castle.

Hazardous wild swim spot

Once I’d had a thorough inspection of the ruin, I decided to climb down to the shore for a late swim.

High tide had long passed so conditions weren’t ideal, but I was determined.

Clambering down the slope was no mean feat. I don’t recommend it!

The path leading down to Old Slains.
The drive down to Old Slains. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

I spent a good 10 minutes navigating hogweed, thistles and nettles – and these plants were growing in abundance.

When I finally reached the shore, I had to stagger across slippery rocks, some covered in seaweed. So it was a relief to finally make it into the sea without incident!

I swam until the sun disappeared, and my goodness, it was refreshing.

Gayle takes a dip below Old Slains Castle - perhaps not to be recommended!
Gayle takes a dip below Old Slains Castle – perhaps not to be recommended! Image: Gayle Ritchie.

Sadly, as I was exiting, I scraped my ankle on a rock and shed blood – but I survived to tell the tale!

Puffin spotting

On my scramble back, I stopped to catch my breath and spotted, to my delight, a raft of puffins!

The cute seabirds are also known as ‘clowns of the sea’, with their beaks and feet turning bright orange in spring, in preparation for breeding.

A puffin with a fish in its mouth
A puffin with a fish in its mouth. Image: Steve Brown.

I also spotted cormorants, razorbills, shags and seagulls.

Shipwreck story

Another fascinating story is that of a 16th Century ship that was wrecked a mile down the coast from Old Slains.

Ten cannons are known to have been recovered from the wreck site, raising speculation that the ship sailed with the Spanish Armada in 1588, or that it was a Spanish gun-runner.

A cannon outside Haddo House that was raised from St Catherine's Dub.
A cannon outside Haddo House that was raised from St Catherine’s Dub. Image: Shutterstock.

Cruden Bay author and historian Mike Shepherd told me that part of the wreck lies in an inlet called St Catherine’s Dub, raising speculation that the inlet is named after the ship wrecked there, the Saint Catherine, or Santa Caterina in Spanish.

He believes the ship was a gun-runner sent by King Philip of Spain in 1594 to provide arms for a Catholic rebellion in the north of Scotland.

Mike said: “One of the leaders of the rebellion was Francis Hay, 9th Earl of Erroll, who lived in Slains Castle, one mile north of the shipwreck.”

And he believes more than just cannons were rescued from the ship.

Shipwreck survivors set up village

“It’s a family tradition amongst those with the surname of Phillips in Aberdeenshire that they are descendants of the men who came ashore from the wreck,” he said.

“It’s said that the survivors became known as ‘Philip’s’ men after Philip II, the King of Spain, and the name stuck – Phillips. This is plausible.

“A small fishing village had grown up around old Slains Castle not far from the location of the wreck.

An aerial photo of the promontory and buildings October 1977.
An aerial photo of Old Slains Castle in October 1977. Image: AJL.

“The 1881 census shows that out of the 14 cottages in the village of ‘Old Castle’, 10 were occupied by families with the surname Philip or Philips.”

In 1900, following several seasons of poor fishing, Old Slains was largely abandoned, but a few houses still exist, some of which are inhabited.

Conversation