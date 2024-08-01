Would you live on Britain’s most northerly island? Abandoned Shetland cottage by idyllic loch on sale for £60,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Would you live on Britain’s most northerly island? Abandoned Shetland cottage by idyllic loch on sale for £60,000

The historic Da Laggans Cottage next to Loch of Cliff on Unst, Shetland, has been empty since 1995. But the next owner will need to restore the property under conservation guidance of the seller, the National Trust for Scotland. Kirstie Waterston
Kirstie Waterston
The picturesque Da Laggans Cottage near Baltasound on the island of Unst, Shetland. Image: Bell Ingram
The picturesque Da Laggans Cottage near Baltasound on the island of Unst, Shetland. Image: Bell Ingram

A remote, 100-year-old cottage just metres from an idyllic loch on Shetland’s northernmost inhabited island has gone on the market for £60,000.

Untouched for decades, the remote Da Laggans Cottage sits in picturesque surroundings by Loch of Cliff near Baltasound on Unst.

In need of a complete and careful restoration, the historic croft could be an island haven for its next custodian.

The rundown cottage is just a stone’s throw from Loch of Cliff on Unst in the Shetland Islands. Image: Bell Ingram

But getting there involves a 13-hour ferry journey from Aberdeen to Lerwick, followed by several car and ferry hops across islands to reach Unst.

Remote cottage on Shetland is being sold by National Trust for Scotland

It is being sold by the National Trust for Scotland (NTS), and anyone who buys it will need to follow a conservation agreement, due to the property’s local significance.

With direct access to the loch’s shoreline, Da Laggans Cottage was once part of the wider Gardie Estate on Unst and Yell.

Da Laggans Cottage commands spectacular views. Image: Bell Ingram

The 4400-acre estate, with three designated Sites of Special Scientific Interest, was bequeathed t0 the NTS in 1998 by Joy Sandison.

Joy was a prized Shetland Pony breeder at Houlland Stud, which had been established by her father more than 70 years ago.

Ms Sandison’s family were leading conservation pioneers on Unst and Yell, and their connection with Gardie Estate stretched back nearly 400 years.

A map showing the location of the cottage in relation to the rest of Scotland. Image: Rightmove

Speaking to the Press and Journal in 1998, Joy said she had decided to donate the estate because neither she or her brothers had ever married.

She added that donating it to the conservation body seemed like “a good memorial” to her family.

It was the first time the NTS had taken on such an estate, and its “geographical, geological and botanical position” made it unlike any other property under its care.

A sandy beach at Burrafirth, on Unst, Shetland Islands. Image: Nature Images/UIG/Shutterstock

A hidden gem, the lochside property could be restored to its former beauty

Joy Sandison died aged 90 in 2020, and now Da Laggans Cottage has gone on the market for likely the first time in hundreds of years.

The neighbouring Houlland House and Steading are also for sale.

The two-bedroom lochside cottage is located at the end of a narrow, winding road about 1.5 miles from the main road.

The cottage requires extensive restoration to become habitable again. Image: Bell Ingram

It is thought to date to at least 1920, but its traditional construction suggests it could be much older than that.

The cottage is typical of those built to house shepherds and other farm workers, and comes with 0.44 acres of land.

Beneath the faded and peeling exterior lies the potential to preserve history and bring period features back to life.

The living room still has its original floorboards and timber ceiling. Image: Bell Ingram

Upon entering the two-up, two-down cottage, the living room is on the left and has its original wooden-panelled ceiling and suspended timber floor.

On the right, the kitchen also retain the traditional panelled ceiling, but also a boarded-up fireplace which could hide an original stove.

The historic island cottage has been sitting empty for nearly 30 years

The property has been sitting unoccupied since 1995 and has fallen into disrepair.

Is there an original stove hiding behind the boarded-up fireplace in the cottage’s kitchen? Image: Bell Ingram

A stairwell runs up the centre of the croft, and upstairs, the two bedrooms are lit by skylight windows.

Both appear to retain their original lime plaster walls and cottage doors.

One bedroom has peeling linoleum flooring, while the floorboards in the other room have been replaced with more modern materials.

One of the bedrooms in the cottage with its vintage linoleum floor. Image: Bell Ingram

While there are sockets, light fittings and water pipes throughout, the current status of the utilities is unknown.

And an adjoining extension has at some point lost its roof during storm damage.

Due to its significance, the cottage comes with a strict conservation agreement which new owners will have to adhere to.

The second bedroom in Da Laggans Cottage on the island of Unst. Image: Bell Ingram

New owner will have to adhere to strict conservation agreement

Bell Ingram, the estate agent handling the sale on behalf on NTS, said: “Due to the local significance of Da Laggans, the sale will be covered by a conservation agreement with National Trust for Scotland.

“This will ensure that the successful purchaser renovates the Cottage with sensitivity.

“An essential part of the agreement requires the new owner to have consent from National Trust for Scotland for any renovation works that are proposed.

Unst is Shetland’s northernmost inhabited island, but with the solitude comes with spectacular views and scenery. Image: Bell Ingram

“The agreement will include the requirement for enhanced historic building surveys if any structural changes are planned.

“All identified original elements will require to be retained and any changes are to be agreed in advance with NTS.”

‘Further north than the southern headlands of Greenland’

Any offers from prospective buyers need to be accompanied by a written proposal for the use of the buildings.

Access to the cottage has remained unchanged for decades. Image: Bell Ingram

Due to the significant heritage of the wider side, an archaeological watching brief, which monitors groundworks would also need to be carried out.

Back in 1998, then-director of the NTS, Trevor Croft described the site as “a magnificent area of natural beauty where if you stand on the shoreline, the next land you would come to is Greenland”.

He added: “It is further north than the southern headlands of Greenland.”

A colourful welcome to Unst board painted by local school children at Belmont on the island Unst. Image: Philippe Clement/imageBROKER/Shutterstock

The property would suit someone outdoorsy who seeks solace in remote, but beautiful surroundings like “spectacular coastal cliffs and golden beaches”.

But the nearby village of Baltasound has amenities including schools, a post office, leisure centre and shops.

More details and information on viewing Da Laggans Cottage can be found here.

The picturesque Da Laggans Cottage near Baltasound on the island of Unst, Shetland. Image: Bell Ingram

Conversation