WATCH: Titanic’s whistles recreated by Oldmeldrum steam engineers at Nairn show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times
Past Times

WATCH: Titanic’s whistles recreated by Oldmeldrum steam engineers at Nairn show

A team from Aberdeenshire has recreated how RMS Titanic's whistles would have sounded, powering them by steam as they would have been originally. Susy Macaulay
Susy Macaulay
Apprentice Findlay Lawson from Netherley, Stonehaven stands aboard steam tractor Erebus, ready to sound the reproduction Titanic whistles mounted behind the funnel. Image: Susy Macaulay/DCT Media.

Visitors to the Nairn Show 2024 were treated to the most eerie and unique of sounds to round off the day’s entertainment.

A very loud, low, vibrating drone filled the new showground at Davidson Park and beyond to the town.

It blasted forth amid clouds of steam from a huge tractor, an iron monster dwarfing every other tractor in the show, a 28-tonne steam traction engine named Erebus.

Rare steam traction engine Erebus at the Nairn Show.
The rare steam traction engine Erebus visited the Nairn Show on July 27, 2024. Image: Susy Macaulay/DCT Media

And the sound?

The smart phone footage above doesn’t do it justice, but it’s the closest it’s possible to get in 2024 to the noise of the whistles sounded on RMS Titanic at noon every day of her doomed maiden voyage.

When the steam clouds cleared from around Erebus’s funnel, three gleaming bronze bells appeared, reproductions of the original whistles, forged in Aberdeenshire.

Meet the man behind the Titanic whistle steam engine project

The man behind this possibly quite mad project is Cameron Anderson, co-owner and operations manager at Subsea Tooling Services in Oldmeldrum.

Graduate-apprentice Findlay Lawson and the owner of steam traction engine Erebus, Cameron Anderson sitting on Erebus.
Graduate-apprentice Findlay Lawson and Cameron Anderson aboard Erebus. Image: Susy Macaulay/DCT Media.

Cameron and his wife Emily, his graduate-apprentice Findlay Lawson and engineer Hugh Watson make up Team Erebus, the brains and manpower behind Cameron’s dream of recreating the sound of the Titanic whistles.

It was precisely a year ago that Cameron came up with the idea.

He said: “I watched a video of the actual Titanic’s whistles being sounded by compressed air, and thought the whistles would sound completely different with steam.

“They were made with a set of whistles recovered from the wreckage in the 1990s and too vulnerable to sound them with steam.

Cameron Anderson, co-owner of Subsea Tooling, Oldmeldrum with his steam traction engine Erebus.
Cameron Anderson, co-owner of Subsea Tooling, Oldmeldrum with his steam traction engine Erebus. Image: Susy Macaulay/DCT Media.

“I thought, we’ll never get the chance to sound them with steam because they’re so fragile, so let’s make a replica of them and sound them using steam from Erebus.”

He added: “Sometimes I get a bit of a notion to do something strange or odd, but this is my biggest project.”

Cameron has undertaken many other restoration projects, although nothing on the scale of Erebus.

He’s now close to finishing a 1930 Buick Marquette, having already restored a 1952 Field Marshall Series 3A, a 1949 Field Marshall Series 2 and a 1936 Austin Sherborne.

Not to mention a 1928 Buick Master Six which starred in Peaky Blinders 2021.

A Titanic project to capture a sound lost to time

But nothing has fired his imagination more than the Titanic project.

Three bronze reproduction Titanic whistles mounted on top of Erebus.
The three bronze reproduction Titanic whistles mounted on Erebus. Image: Susy Macaulay/DCT Media

He said: “The Titanic whistles are triple Smith Hysons, probably last made about 110 years ago.

“On Sunday April 14th 1912 they would have sounded them on Titanic at noon for the last time.

“The ship hit the iceberg at about 11.40 that night and by 2.30 in the morning she was gone.”

Cameron and his team used the same type of bronze used in church bells for the project.

Close up of the whistles and their pipe work.
The pipe work for the whistles was designed and engineered by Team Erebus Image: Susy Macaulay/DCT

Instead of being cast in moulds, as they would have been originally, the team machined them into £50,000 worth of perfection, weighing half a tonne.

They designed and engineered the pipe work known as the manifold, which goes up to the header valve.

“That’s the isolation valve that isolates the steam to the manifold,” Cameron explained.

“Once we’re ready to sound the whistles, we’ll open up that header valve and that allows pressure to the two wing valves either side and they will sound the whistles.”

When the whistles sounded for the first time, they hit the top of Cameron’s decibel meter, registering 106 db with nowhere to go after that.

The three bells sound together but in different frequencies, like a chord, and the result is a deep, reverberating growl.

Findlay Lawson leans on one of the giant Erebus wheels. He is a graduate-apprentice with Cameron Anderson of Subsea Tooling, Old Meldrum.
Findlay is a graduate-apprentice with Cameron Anderson of Subsea Tooling Oldmeldrum, and part of Team Erebus. Image:  Susy Macaulay/DCT Media

Findlay, 20, Cameron’s apprentice, said he has had his eyes opened by integrating modern day technology such as CAD (computer-aided design) and 3D modelling to recreate the bells.

He said: “We sat down for a few design meetings, there’s no drawings for the whistles and nothing ready-made.

“Eventually we pulled dimensions off what we know about Titanic, and then reverse engineered the whistles to be the same scale was what we think they were.

“It sounds really good and the engineering behind it has been so interesting.”

Wider shot of Findlay aboard Erebus, showing the engine's funnel, and the whistles.
Findlay aboard Erebus. Image: Susy Macaulay/DCT Media.

Findlay, from Netherley, Stonehaven, has also been blown away by working on Erebus, the giant steam traction engine which powers the bells.

Erebus is one of originally eight 1922 Fowler Z7 engines, made by the John Fowler works in Leeds.

Far too big to work the farms in the UK, they were designed to work overseas, and went to Sena Sugar Estates in Mozambique.

Eye-opening British engineering

Findlay said: “It’s really opened my eyes up to how they did it back then, and what could be done in Britain with British engineering.

“You can look at these steam engines all built in house in Leeds, none exported to China to build abroad, all built here, showing what British engineering used to be, how good these people were and how smart, being able to do what they did with such simple mechanics, used in a complicated fashion.”

Three of the steam tractors pictured in a row in Mozambique, complete with overhead canopies to protect the driver from the sun.
Three of the Fowler Z7s found on the Sena Sugar Estates of Mozambique. Image: Cameron Anderson

The engines worked hard in Mozambique until the 1950s.

“Erebus would have had a sister engine it would have ploughed with, chained together some 600 yards apart,” Cameron said.

“The big winch is what pulls the plough and the plough’s attached to a wire.

“You have two engines and they pull the plough between them.

“Out there they were ploughing much deeper, they needed a lot more horsepower, so two engines were needed to pull the plough.”

Close up of the winch which would have been attached to a seesaw plough working in sugar cane plantations in Mozambique.
The winch would have been attached to a seesaw plough working in sugar cane plantations in Mozambique.  Image: Susy Macaulay/DCT Media.

At 25 horsepower, the Z7 engine was far more powerful than the average British steam engine in the 1920s at about 6 hp

A day’s ploughing would have cost a couple of tonnes of coal per engine.

“By the 1960s the Z7s were old technology and were pushed to the side of the field and left to rot,” Cameron said.

“They were spotted lying there and eventually word got out to UK steam collectors.

“Three men pulled some funds together, travelled out to Mozambique and made a deal with Sena Sugar that if they could get the engines back to the UK they would have them for free.”

All eight of the original machines were there, but the sister engine to Erebus was found with its rear axle broken so it was decided to leave it there.

One of the rotting old Z7s found in Mozambique and restored by British collectors.
The Z7s were left to rot  in Mozambique and eventually rescued by British collectors. Image: Cameron Anderson

Cameron said: “They got seven engines out but sadly lost on of them in the Zambesi river when it fell off the side of a barge and was lost forever.

“Out of the original eight, they got six back and this is one of them. The rest are in England, in private collections.”

Next year, Team Erebus has been invited to sound the whistles in the Harland & Wolf shipyard in Belfast, where Titanic was built.

“We’ve also been asked to take it to Southampton where Titanic departed on April 10, 1912, and sound the whistles at the same time that she departed,” said Cameron.

Titanic being launched at the Harland and Wpolff shipyard.
The launching of the RMS Titanic of the White Star Line at the Harland and Wolff shipyards, Belfast on 31 May, 1911.<br />Image: Design Pics Inc/Shutterstock.

Cameron and Team Erebus are constantly mindful of the loss of life in the Titanic disaster.

Cameron said: “We’ve got two big brass plaques getting made right now dedicating the whistles to the ship’s engineers.

“When the ship was sinking they all stayed at their posts and made sure there the power was still going to provide lighting so people could get out.

“Sadly the engineers all perished. They all stayed at their posts and made sure that as many people as possible that could get off without being stuck in the dark, so there will be a big brass plaque on either side dedicating the whistles to those engineers.

“It’s important to remember there’s a human side to this as well.”

You might also enjoy:

Could Titanic links be fuelling horror haunting of former West Coast hotel room?

Revisiting the fading glory of one man’s dream, the Inverness Titanic

More from Past Times

1987: The notorious Peep Peeps Bar as it looked in the late 1980s. Image: DC Thomson
Then and now: Five long lost (and sometimes notorious) harbour pubs in Aberdeen
The picturesque Da Laggans Cottage near Baltasound on the island of Unst, Shetland. Image: Bell Ingram
Would you live on Britain's most northerly island? Abandoned Shetland cottage by idyllic loch…
A jubilee air display at Dyce a year after the aerodrome opened in 1935. Image: DC Thomson
A flying success: The humble beginnings of Aberdeen Airport 90 years ago
Old Slains Castle sits at the end of a path with the sea visible in the distance
Forget Dracula - the true story of Aberdeenshire's Old Slains Castle is a real…
The former Cairnie Junction station master's house near Ruthven, Huntly, has gone on the market. Image: Stewart and Watson
Victorian Cairnie Junction station master's house near Huntly for sale for offers over £195,000
1983: It's a big step going to school and these pupils of Mile End Primary were about to step over the threshold for the first time. Image: DC Thomson
In photos: Bringing back memories of Mile End School in the 1980s
Eddie Stevenson with his penultimate display in 2016 which featured Peppa Pig and Minions. Image: DC Thomson
Gallery: Ashgrove Road West's Mr Christmas' lights displays over the years
The railway that never was. Image: DC Thomson
The Victorian railway from Echt to Aberdeen that was never built
Iain Monk from Benbecula, Skynyrd superfan and members of Lynyrd Skynyrd.
From crofting on Benbecula to touring with Lynyrd Skynyrd, meet the band's #1 fan…
1966: Peterhead Scottish Week carnival procession is headed by the prize-winning organisations - Sea Cadets, Young Unionists and Caledonian Amateur Swimming Club. Image: DC Thomson
How community spirit laid foundations for first Peterhead Scottish Week in 1962

Conversation