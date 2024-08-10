Schools, steam engines and the Swan Bar: Photos of August days in Aberdeen during the 1970s and ’80s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Schools, steam engines and the Swan Bar: Photos of August days in Aberdeen during the 1970s and ’80s

We've looked back at happy August days in Aberdeen during the 1970s and '80s, where pupils rejoiced at saving Hilton Academy, Union Street was busy and Powis kids got a new playground.

1980: A view of Union Street at the Union Terrace Junction on a busy August day. Image: DC Thomson
By Kirstie Waterston

As the end of the school holidays is in sight, our look back at August days in Aberdeen takes us back to the 1970s and ’80s.

For Hilton Academy pupils in 1984, the new term was met with relief not dread, as they successfully saved their school from closure.

Pupils at Hilton were in top form after winning an eleventh-hour reprieve from closure after “a vigorous campaign” by parents, teachers and pupils.

August 1984 brought joy in Aberdeen when Hilton Academy reopened

Their arduous nine-month battle with Grampian Regional Council proved successful in May 1984 when councillors voted to save the school by the narrowest of margins – one vote.

1984: The new pupils at Hilton Academy show their delight at the school remaining open after a campaign to save it. Guidance teacher Arthur Lennox is in the centre. Image: DC Thomson

Labour, Liberal and SNP colleagues put on a united front to save the school, with the victory attributed to the absence of two opposing Conservative members.

After more than three hours of talks, the good news took mere seconds to arrive at Hilton half a mile away.

And there were “scenes of great relief and satisfaction with cheers echoing around the 50-year-old building which had been under the cloud of closure for so long”.

Headmaster Charles Milne said he was “very delighted” and that determined staff members shared his view.

1983: The axe was hanging over Hilton Academy, but parents, pupils and teachers campaigned hard to save it. Image: DC Thomson

August 1977 saw huge archaeological dig in Aberdeen city centre

And going further back in history, the secrets of ancient Aberdeen revealed themselves in August 1977.

Some Aberdonians may recall when the city centre was the scene of a large archaeological dig.

Land underneath a former paint warehouse on St Paul Street was excavated ahead of the complete redevelopment of the area.

A group of 45 young unemployed people were tasked with digging up the mysteries of medieval Aberdeen as part of a job-creation scheme set up by Aberdeen Archaeological Unit.

1977: The scene of the archaeology dig near the Upperkirkgate as workers carefully cleared a large area of ground for the redevelopment of St Paul Street. Image: DC Thomson

Project director Charles Murray said the state of preservation was quite good and the group had quickly found evidence of buildings from the 16th Century.

However, the dig yielded more information about ancient Aberdeen, revealing traces of five houses from the 13th Century and a 14th-Century dwelling.

The workers hoped to find objects like flints from the Mesolithic period, and they weren’t disappointed.

Of 141 pieces of flint uncovered, 93 dated to the Mesolithic period between 6000-4000BC.

Finds from the dig entered the collections of Aberdeen Art Gallery and Museums, and the site is now occupied by the Bon Accord Centre.

Gallery: August days in Aberdeen during the 1970s and ’80s

1971: Powis youngsters were delighted with the news of a new play area near their homes. The children posed with the police cadets who helped build the playground at a grassy area behind Powis Crescent. Image: DC Thomson
1979: Resident Samuel Hunter points at the new traffic lights being installed at the junction of Balgownie Road with Ellon Road in Bridge of Don. Image: DC Thomson
1979: The Shell Expro North Sea headquarters complex at Tullos which was completed in August 1978 ahead of the formal opening by Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher the following month. In the left foreground a small part of the West Tullos Industrial Estate is captured, while the top left is the spread of East Tullos Industrial Estate. Image: DC Thomson
1980: Aberdeen Transport Society along with driver Peter McCutcheon pose for a souvenir picture with the Daimler CVG6 open rear platform double decker bus which made its final run with society members. The picture shows the bus at the Castlegate before leaving for Peterhead, Fraserburgh and Macduff. They were used as peak-time extra buses, school buses and also took fans to and from Pittodrie for football matches. Image: DC Thomson
1987: Shoppers in the Trinity Centre can be seen visiting shops such as Littlewoods and Collingwood. Image: DC Thomson
1976: Steam engine enthusiasts Hugo Fletcher, Harry Golding, Keith Jones and Norris Forrest, busy getting their “babies” back into shape at the Ferryhill yard. The group formed the Aberdeen Gasworks Locomotive Preservation Trust when they discovered the four engines formerly used at the works were lying rusting away. The Trust had three engines on loan at the Ferryhill yard, one was “Bon-Accord”, built in 1897 and believed to be the oldest surviving engine made by the famous company of Barclay of Kilmarnock. Image: DC Thomson
1984: Office workers try to cross Union Street at its busy junction with Chapel Street, the shops behind them are long gone. Image: DC Thomson
1973: The disastrous fire at the beautiful Royal Athenaeum Restaurant in August 1973. Despite the proximity of the fire station in King Street, around the corner, the building was well alight when the brigade arrived. People might recognise the building as BrewDog nowadays. Image: DC Thomson
1981: The extension of the dual carriageway on Aberdeen’s Wellington Road near the entrance to Altens industrial estate, where a roundabout was being constructed. Image: DC Thomson
1976: Meet the lads of the Swan Bar darts team, including two Super League players Mike Thompson and Dave Forbes. The lads got a great pre-season boost by winning the Aberdeen Central Summer League in a section winners’ play off against the Dee Motel. In the picture, from left, Syd Hunter, Mike Thompson, Dave Forbes, George Sinclair, Ian Dick (captain), Dave Allan, John Kennedy, Jim Pirie, Colin Black, Doug Scott, and Jim Forbes. Image: DC Thomson
1980: Some of the volunteers who helped transform the groups room at Tullos School, busy putting the finishing touches to their work. They were Susan Jamieson, Priscilla Mauchline, Ken Glennie, leader-in-charge Billie Arthur and John Reid. Image: DC Thomson
1986: Putting the bounce into the Bucksburn Trampoline Club meeting at the Beacon Sports Centre are Angela Watson, front left, with six-year-old Karen Soppitt. The coaches are Sandra Anderson, centre right, and Fiona McIntosh, back second right. Image: DC Thomson
1988: Sprightly Bill Adams (No 1119), Dave Beattie (No 7), Bill Tweed (No 9) and Colin Youngson, former Inverurie Academy English teacher (extreme right), on the move in the EE Half Marathon. Image: DC Thomson

Conversation