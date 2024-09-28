How teenage love turned into 66 years of marriage for John and Marie Mackenzie, Fyvie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times

How teenage love turned into 66 years of marriage for John and Marie Mackenzie, Fyvie

Originally from Inverness, the couple fell for each other at 16 and have spent their busy lives devoted to each other.

John and Marie Mackenzie of Woodhead, Fyvie, 66 years married. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
John and Marie Mackenzie of Woodhead, Fyvie, 66 years married. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Susy Macaulay

She thought he was dishy, he was completely smitten.

That’s how it was for teenagers John Mackenzie and Marie Munro when they met in Inverness, both aged 16 in 1953.

Now they’re looking back on a happy marriage of 66 years, with a few hints to pass on to newly-weds to make their marriage last as long.

“We’ve had our tiffs and ups and downs as people do, but nothing to worry about,” says Marie. “You made up and carried on.”

John and Marie Mackenzie on their wedding day in 1958.

How John and Marie Mackenzie met

“Just make sure you never wake up with an argument,” John adds. “We’ve had our disagreements, quite a lot, but you just have to get on with it.”

John and Marie (nee Marion) both left school at 15 to start bringing in money for their families.

John, originally from Balloch Farm in Culloden had attended Balloch primary, and Inverness Technical College.

‘Marie was the smart one’ says John

Marie grew up in Telford Road and went to Merkinch primary and Inverness Royal Academy.

“She was the smart one,” quips John.

John took on a variety of sales jobs, which he didn’t particularly enjoy, but it was when he was working in Burtons Tailoring that his life started to look up.

Unbeknown to him, down the road at Camerons department store, a certain Miss Marie Munro had started training as a window dresser.

Marie as a young nurse.

One day John was asked by a friend to take Marie a message, that he couldn’t come and meet her.

John duly obliged, found Marie and “the rest is history,” he says. He passed on the message and offered to take her home.

“She was lovely,” he said. “She spoke well, was very intelligent and just the right size. I didn’t think she’d stick with me.”

Marie thought John Mackenzie quite a catch

Marie already had a boyfriend, but he had just joined the army and would soon become a distant memory.

“When I first saw John I thought he was quite dishy with his big brown eyes, and very fit. I thought he was quite a catch.”

The pair used to go to the dancing at the Caley Hotel as often as possible in those carefree days.

John when he was a member of the Inverness Harriers.

John was a keen sportsman and out training a lot.

He was a champion runner, hockey player and qualified RAF referee.  He also refereed for a while for the junior and Highland Leagues.

John said: “One of my highlights  was running in a relay race for Air Training Cadets Scotland against the other four nations at the Scotland v England international at Hampden Park in front of a huge crowd. We won it.”

John, back row second right, with the Inverness Harriers.

John was a member of the Inverness Harriers; British Air Training Corps cross-country champion at Duxford, running for ATC Scotland; and North of Scotland cross-country champion at Inverness in 1953/54.

He was awarded the Brown trophy in 1954 for Sportsman of the Year in Inverness.

Picture of happiness: John and Marie on their wedding day.

John and Marie married in 1958, and went to have three children, Myra, Jane and John.

Meanwhile both had moved on from their early jobs.

John put up with his sales positions, knowing he was going to join the RAF when he was 18 under National Service call-up.

Marie trained as a nurse in Inverness.

Marie left Camerons and trained as a nurse at Raigmore, and later spent many years as a district nurse in Forres and the north-east.

In 1955, John joined the RAF initially for two years as an instrument fitter, and found his forte.

He enjoyed the RAF so much that he stayed on for twenty years, and looks back with affection on his time in the service.

Travelling with the RAF

RAF life had its challenges, but it suited the young couple.

John rose to the rank of corporal, and was posted to Nairobi when Myra was a baby.

He remembers: “Marie came out eight weeks later from London on the plane with Myra who was eight months. That was quite challenging.

John and Marie dancing in the Sergeants Mess, RAF Tengah, Singapore.

“A few years later I was posted in Singapore and she came out from Inverness this time with three children.

“The flight took 48 hours!”

At the time, Malaya was in conflict with Indonesia, and RAF Tengha, where John was serving, decamped to tents on the edge of the jungle waiting for the Indonesians to invade.

Peace-keeping medal

The Malayan government later awarded all the airmen with the Pingat Jasa Malasia medal as recognition for their peace-keeping service during the period of emergency and confrontation.

John in the RAF.

John said: “We weren’t allowed to wear it though, because it hadn’t been awarded by the Queen.

“Then she gave permission and I wear it with pride now.”

In 1972 came the BEM for meritorious service. John thinks it was really awarded to Marie as well.

The Mackenzie family when John was awarded the BEM at RAF Kinloss.

He said: “My group captain indicated she was very much involved. She was a district nurse and doing so much for the community and the church.”

John was also awarded a General Service Medal for active service in Kenya, Malaysia and the Middle East; and a Long Service and Good Conduct medal from the RAF.

Not to mention his long service medal for his work as a community councillor.

Marie was a district nurse for many years.

Marie has had a very active life supporting John and bringing up the family.

She still managed to pursue her own interests, and make her own mark in north-east communities.

She was an officer in the Forres Girl Brigade and chairwoman of the wives’ club at RAF Tengah and RAF Kinloss.

Blessed with a lovely voice, she was also a member of the Culbin singer’s choir at Forres.

The couple are both deeply involved with the church

Both John and Marie are church elders, and have been heavily involved with the church wherever they have found themselves throughout their marriage, and to this day.

Marie has received an award from the Church of Scotland for long service as an elder.

She served in St Lawrence, Forres; St Andrews, Boness and currently Fyvie, where she was also chairwoman of the Church of Scotland Guild.

Life after the RAF

After his RAF service, John became an electrical supervisor with the Macdermott Yard  in Ardersier for twenty years.

John, front row second left, receiving his service award at M.Dermott, Inverness.

The family lived in Forres, building their own house on a plot of land.

John also decided this was the time to do something close to his heart, and in between 12 hour shifts at Ardersier, he took an Open University BA course in Technology, graduating with Honours.

John and Marie with their teenage family.

After the oil slump, John took on various contracts in different parts of the country as clerk of works or resident engineer.

When he reached the age of 60, disaster.

John was working on Hopeman Primary school, and fell through the roof, breaking his back and putting an end to his working life.

He’s also had to navigate a heart by-pass, and supports Marie with her health conditions.

John and Marie at home in Fyvie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Marie said: “He’s been a wonderful husband and good father. He’s done very well, I’m very proud of him.”

John is equally proud of Marie.

He said: “Couples have got to get on together, which we do. Marie is very dependable and works hard for the whole community.

“The only time she worried me was in the early days when she said she wanted to be a missionary. That meant she would be away!

“It never happened, but I think she’s been a missionary at home anyway.

“She’s fantastic, I wouldn’t swap her for the world.”

You might enjoy:

A rags to riches story: Founders of Finnies the Jeweller celebrate 65 years of marriage

More from Past Times

Norah Berry at home in Tillydrone with a photo of her father and grandfather setting off for Australia at Aberdeen train station. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Meet Norah Berry, the 82-year-old who is Aberdeen's last link to the Sydney Harbour…
1961: A diesel creeps through Inverurie Station as the Duchess of Kent's steam powered train lies quietly in a siding. Image: DC Thomson
How people power saved Inverurie Station being closed under Beeching report in the 1960s
1991: The exterior of the Aberdeen University Students' Union in 1991. Image: DC Thomson
Gone but not forgotten: The story of Aberdeen University's trailblazing student union
Maureen Ross has a deep love of the Easter Ross Seaboard Villages. Pictured here with the mermaid of Balintore. Image: Jason Hedges/DCT
Ask A Local: Maureen Ross tells us what she loves about the Seaboard Villages…
A colourised black and white image of Elgin, Image: DC Thomson.
Visit a lost Elgin with black and white photos colourised for first time
2
The B-listed Victorian church in the heart of Braemar has gone on the market for £160,000. Image: Church of Scotland
Historic Braemar Kirk near Fife Arms Hotel goes on the market for £160,000
Men of the Gordon Highlanders parade through Aberdeen as part of the regiment's bicentenary celebrations in June 1994. Image: DC Thomson
The death of a regiment: Remembering the amalgamation of the Gordon Highlanders 30 years…
One of Aberdeen's most notorious slums, Black's Building, at the Denburn, under demolition in September 1958. Image: DC Thomson
Slum demolitions, developments and the Denburn: Photos of September days in Aberdeen over the…
This colourisation of a busy scene in Aberdeen's St Nicholas Street on a dreich day in 1965 almost looks like the cover from a Ladybird book. Reid and Pearson's department store on the corner of St Nicholas Street and Schoolhill was celebrating its 25th anniversary. Image: DC Thomson.
10 lost streets of Aberdeen brought back to life in technicolour
5
A decontamination and rescue squad practising at Innes Street on August 29 1940 seen in colour for the first time, thanks to AI technology. Image: DC Thomson
In pictures: Aberdeen at war seen in colour for the first time
2

Conversation