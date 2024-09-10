Slum demolitions, developments and the Denburn: Photos of September days in Aberdeen over the years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Slum demolitions, developments and the Denburn: Photos of September days in Aberdeen over the years

Our archive photos of September over the years show it was often a month of change in Aberdeen, not just the passing seasons, but with the demolition and development of buildings.

One of Aberdeen's most notorious slums, Black's Building, at the Denburn, under demolition in September 1958. Image: DC Thomson
Image: DC Thomson
By Kirstie Waterston

Our monthly trip into the archives has unearthed a variety of old photos showing September as a month of change in Aberdeen.

Not only the passing of seasons as summer drifts into autumn, but buildings going up and buildings coming down.

At one time, many people lived in abject poverty in Aberdeen city centre in crowded, run-down housing, with open sewers and little in the way of sanitation.

Condemned Black’s Buildings was Aberdeen’s oldest tenement by September 1958

It’s hard to imagine these days, but where shiny office blocks, shops and roads are now, stood slum tenements, rife with disease.

Nearly 3,000 slums were cleared by the 1930s and Aberdeen’s housing improved greatly by the mid-20th Century.

But still clinging on in 1958 was one of the city’s most notorious slums – Black’s Buildings at the Denburn.

An image of Black’s Buildings in the 1800s, the iron bridge is where Rosemount Viaduct stands now. Image: DC Thomson

Black’s Buildings ran from the top of Denburn Road down towards the Well of Spa, behind His Majesty’s Theatre.

The houses were named after James Black, a wine merchant who traded on Crown Street, Union Street, and was described as a man “not easy to deal with”.

Built in stages between 1798 and 1830, by the time Black’s Buildings was demolished, it was Aberdeen’s oldest tenement block.

And it stood in stark contrast to the grand library, church and theatre towering above.

Neglected buildings made tenants ill

There were calls for the demolition of the neglected buildings as early as the 1920s; they were long considered an eyesore.

An EE article about the dangers of Black’s Buildings in 1954 showing the arrow where masonry fell. Image: DC Thomson

And Black’s Buildings featured regularly in the Sheriff Court rolls as the home address of petty criminals.

But it wasn’t all doom and gloom. Before the dual carriageway and developments, Woolmanhill was a close-knit neighbourhood.

Many children had a fun upbringing there, despite the poverty.

There were independent shops, and children enjoyed playing at the ‘Trainie Park’ and old air raid shelters at Woolmanhill Hospital.

But in early 1958, there were grave concerns the poor condition of Black’s Buildings was making its inhabitants ill.

Demolition had already begun at the Upper Denburn here in late 1956, initially a bus station was planned for this site. Image: DC Thomson

A pipe burst above a bedroom where a six-month-old baby boy slept, leaving an inch of water on the floor.

The infant had already been hospitalised with pneumonia and was still suffering from bronchitis months later.

When the ceiling collapsed into properties below, it was the final straw before the council began rehoming residents.

And by September the old buildings were taken down and the area became the Denburn dual carriageway.

In pictures: Looking back at September days over the decades

1990: Cutting their silver reunion cake are these nurses who attended a 1965 training class course at Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
1955: The smoke and stour of trawlers in Aberdeen Harbour tied up during strike action. Image: DC Thomson
1984: It was celebration time for Littlewoods staff after the Union Street store was named Littlewoods Store of the year in the UK. Longest-serving member of staff Sandra Rae received a £600 cheque on behalf of the store from group managing director Desmond Pitcher. Image: DC Thomson
1990: The interior of Bon Accord Centre with two high street names now gone from Aberdeen – John Lewis and C&A. Image: DC Thomson
1939: James Christie’s specially-built underground air raid shelter at the bottom of his back garden in Tullos Circle pictured just after the outbreak of war. Mr Christie is standing centre back. Family members, presumably with neighbours (and even the cat) took refuge. Image: DC Thomson
1976: Northfield Academy, then with a roll of 1520, drew pupils from five primary schools in the area. They were Cummings Park, Smithfield, Middlefield, Quarryhill and Holy Family. Our picture shows Provost Fraser Drive, left, leading to North Anderson Drive, with the city centre behind. Image: DC Thomson
1973: Grampian Police Chief Constable Alistair Lynn pictured at his desk in September 1973. His career began as a constable in Argyll before he later rose through the ranks in Grampian. Based in Aberdeen, he was responsible for the security of the Queen during her stays at Balmoral. In 1988, Mr Lynn led Grampian Police’s response to the Piper Alpha disaster. Image: DC Thomson
1970: Lollipop woman Edna Cowling helping children to cross the road on Cairncry Road, Aberdeen, as six-year-old Gary Mitchell mirrors her with his own sign. Image: DC Thomson
1959: The bustling scene at the market on Aberdeen’s historic Green in 1959. This area had been a market area since medieval times. Image: DC Thomson
1970: A site at West Heathryfold in September 1970, where 100 new SSHA houses were being built. Image: DC Thomson
1987: Woodside School went back in time to celebrate its 150th anniversary in September 1987. Pupils learned about schooling in days gone by with lessons in the archaic-style alphabet, along with displays of old photos and furniture. Teacher Miss Anne McQueen tells primary 3 and 4 pupils what it was like in the old days. Image: DC Thomson
1966: At nearly 60 years old, Gray’s School of Art still looks as modern and stylish as it did when it was nearing completion in 1966. The exterior view of the art school shows the spacious grounds and studios with large glass windows. Although the view has changed slightly in recent decades as the building has been extended. Image: DC Thomson
1958: One of Aberdeen’s most notorious slums, Black’s Building, at the Denburn, was under demolition in September 1958. It was long considered an eyesore, and was removed as major road works in the area continued. This view is looking back towards the Cowdray Hall and the Triple Kirk spire in the background. Image: DC Thomson
1989: Getting the lowdown on the wartime years was Robert Gordon College pupil Richard Yallop. He was attending an exhibition called The Home Front at Aberdeen Central Library to mark the 50th anniversary of the outbreak of war. It proved so popular it was extended by a month. Thousands of visitors inspected gas masks, ration books and archive photographs from the Press and Journal. Image: DC Thomson

ALL IMAGES IN THIS ARTICLE ARE COPYRIGHT OF DC THOMSON. UNAUTHORISED REPRODUCTION IS NOT PERMITTED. 

To purchase archive photos, contact archives@dcthomson.co.uk

Conversation