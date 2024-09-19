Historic Braemar Kirk near Fife Arms Hotel goes on the market for £160,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Historic Braemar Kirk near Fife Arms Hotel goes on the market for £160,000

The beautiful, B-listed Victorian Braemar Kirk in the heart of the village could be an attractive development proposition - as long as buyers don't mind sharing the space with the first minister, whose tomb lies behind the pulpit. Kirstie Waterston
Kirstie Waterston
The B-listed Victorian church in the heart of Braemar has gone on the market for £160,000. Image: Church of Scotland
The historic Braemar Kirk – where the late Queen once worshipped, breaking 50 years of tradition at Crathie – has been put on the market for £160,000.

The attractive Braemar Parish Church, thought to date from 1869, is located in the heart of the village in the Cairngorms National Park.

It could be an attractive proposition given Braemar’s new-found fame as a bolthole for the rich and famous.

The elegant timber hammer-beam ceiling is a particularly striking feature of the Victorian church. Image: Church of Scotland

But any new resident will be moving in with the kirk’s first minister the Reverend Hugh Cobban, who is buried in the church behind the pulpit.

Braemar Kirk in Cairngorms is one of Scotland’s most remote churches

Just a stone’s throw from the fashionable Fife Arms Hotel, Braemar Kirk is being sold as part of the Church of Scotland’s ongoing drive to save money.

Over the last few years, the CoS has been downsizing its property portfolio amid declining congregations in a bid to futureproof a leaner Kirk for the 21st Century.

Braemar Kirk has been a landmark in the village for 155 years – its spire rising above the trees is a familiar view as you cross the River Clunie into the village.

The spire of Braemar Kirk is visible from the bridge over the River Clunie in this autumnal scene. Image: Submitted

It’s one of the Church of Scotland’s highest and most remote churches, and its position in the Cairngorms makes it almost equidistant from Aberdeen, Inverness and Perth.

The B-listed church was designed by architect Robert Lamb of Darlington in the early English Gothic Revival style.

The new church was the vision of minister Reverend Hugh Cobban to replace his smaller place of worship.

Braemar Kirk was built on the site of the existing 1845 chapel, which was taken down and rebuilt as Aberarder School near Crathie.

The entrance to the church with the bell tower in the foreground. Image: Church of Scotland

It was said at the time, “when completed, the new church will be a great ornament to our pretty Alpine village”.

Victorian church retains spectacular ceiling and period features

Typically Victorian, Braemar Kirk is cruciform in plan (shaped like a crucifix) with a semi-circular apse, a small gallery at the west end, and a bell tower with spire.

Work began on the church in 1869 at a cost of £2,122, and it opened the following year as a Free Church on July 24.

As a Free Church it had no musical instrument and the singing would have been led by a person in front of the Pulpit.

A view of the church showing the gallery, Gothic-revival roof and the polished stone pillars. Image: Church of Scotland

Designed to seat 450 people “in comfort”, the Braemar Kirk was described as having a “restrained ecclesiastical interior”.

But it was only restrained by Victorian standards – inside it has an elegant hammer-beam roof made from a series of timber trusses the length of the nave.

It also features star-shaped windows and decorative finials.

While polished marble columns support double-pointed arches leading to the transepts off the main worship space.

The beautiful entrance hall with its Victorian encaustic tiles, wooden wall panelling and glass-panelled doors. Image: Church of Scotland

The church entrance also retains original period features like encaustic floor tiles, wall panelling and glass-panelled doors.

Minister died suddenly days before new church opened – and is buried in kirk

Tragically, the kirk’s opening was marred by the sudden death of Rev Cobban from a stomach complaint just days beforehand.

It was said his death was lamented by “the residents of Braemar of all creeds and churches” and “he was respected and beloved”.

Instead “all ceremony was dispensed with” as Reverend F McRae quietly conducted the inaugural service.

The meeting room to the side of the church also has attractive detailing. Image: Church of Scotland

Unusually, Mr Cobban was buried inside the church, his tomb lies in the apse behind the pulpit.

When Braemar Kirk opened, the press remarked upon its “beautifully-carved pulpit”, but, curiously, also its patented “hot air apparatus”.

Presumably a precursor to central heating systems.

A view of the church’s nave from the small gallery. Image: Church of Scotland

Victorian churches were generally cold and uncomfortable – probably none more so than in Braemar in winter.

After all, Braemar still retains the record for having the lowest temperature in the UK, having plunged to -27.2 °C on January 10 1982.

When the church was built, it was designed so arrangements could be made in winter to “shut off the greater portion of the nave”.

Braemar Kirk was main church after congregations united in 1945

In the years that followed, the Braemar Kirk, also known as the West Church, hosted baptisms, weddings and funerals, and had a dedicated congregation.

The wedding of Hester Collie to Norman Stephen at Braemar Kirk in 1934. Image: DC Thomson

It was a popular place of worship in summer, as “visitors from all parts of Britain, and from other quarters abroad, who sought the bracing air of Braemar during the summer months attended in large numbers”.

In 1929, the Free Church and the Church of Scotland united following the revolt which split the Kirk across Scotland in 1843.

But it wasn’t until 1945 that the two churches in Braemar united and confined their services to one building.

The Old Parish Church (the East Church) was sold in 1948 and became housing.

The wedding of Grace MacKillop to William Alexander Milne at Braemar Kirk in 1937. Image: DC Thomson

Even by then, church attendance across Scotland was in decline, and in 1977 dwindling congregations saw a controversial decision to merge Braemar with nearby Crathie Kirk.

Queen broke 50-year tradition to worship at Braemar Kirk in 2004

Famously, Crathie Kirk is where the Royal Family worship while at Balmoral, but the kirk session at Braemar branded a move to unite the congregations as “un-Christian”.

They were devastated at the prospect of losing their minister Rev Duncan MacPhee whose temporary post had been cancelled.

The late Rev Duncan MacPhee, who was minister of Braemar and Crathie Church. Submitted

Neither church wanted to share a minister, but the parishioners were overruled by the General Assembly.

However, there was joy after all when Mr MacPhee was then appointed minister of both kirks.

It was a role in which he relished, and always said he was “thrilled” to deliver services for the royals.

And in 2004, the late Queen broke a long-standing, 50-year tradition by deciding to worship at Braemar Kirk, rather than Crathie.

A view of the entrance showing the trefoil windows and fine panelling. Image: Church of Scotland

She shared a laugh and a joke with then minister, Rev Bob Sloan after the 45-minute service, and waved to the crowds which had gathered to catch a glimpse of her.

Mr Sloan said: “She was in a great mood and was delighted to be attending Braemar for what we’re all sure was the very first time.”

Pew would live in a house like this?

Set in nearly an acre of grounds laid mainly to grass with trees and ample parking, inside, it still has all its pews, features and light fittings.

The ‘restrained ecclesiastical interior’ of Braemar Kirk retains its attractive Victorian features. Image: Church of Scotland

But permission would have to be sought to convert the listed kirk into a home.

With its high ceiling, attractive entrance and sought-after location, it’s easy to see that with a bit of imagination, this could be sympathetically transformed into a spacious and unique home.

In a statement of special interest, Historic Environment Scotland said of Braemar Kirk: “The decorative finials and rainwater goods demonstrate that this was an important building to the community and the area in general; the spire in particular is a notable village landmark.”

The church could actually be turned into a community space without planning consent.

The kirk has had some more modern additions added in recent years. Image: Church of Scotland

The Church of Scotland suggests future uses could include “as a creche, day nursery, day centre, educational establishment, museum, art gallery or public library”.

And with the relevant planning permission, enterprising prospective buyers could even turn Braemar Kirk into “a theatre, cinema or entertainment venue”.

Therefore, perhaps the local sentiment would be that this landmark building should be retained by the community, for the community.

Full particulars for the church are available here.

The original drive to Braemar Kirk from Cluniebank Road. Image: Church of Scotland

Conversation