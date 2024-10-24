Revealed: The intriguing past of old monument near Aberdeen Royal Infirmary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times
Past Times

Revealed: The intriguing past of old monument near Aberdeen Royal Infirmary

Derek Fraser's curiosity was piqued when he spotted the curious construction just behind the gatehouse. Susy Macaulay
Susy Macaulay
Local Derek Fraser has revealed the story behind the curious monument in Foresthill campus. Image: DCT/Scott Baxter
Local Derek Fraser has revealed the story behind the curious monument in Foresthill campus. Image: DCT/Scott Baxter

How often do we miss something in our surroundings that’s under our very noses? We rush headlong through the streets with no time to smell the proverbial roses.

Not so Aberdonian Derek Fraser.

The retired hydrologist often strolls around his neck of the woods, which includes Foresterhill campus.

During lock-down it was a favourite haunt, and Derek began to take notice of a mysterious structure inside the old main gate on Cornhill Road, close to the medical school.

Derek Fraser at the Old Belfry. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson

The more he saw it, the more intrigued he became, to the point of making the decision to research it thoroughly.

Derek said: “It’s constructed from grey granite, and stands just under 3m high.
“Its circumference is 4m at the widest point.

“There are six granite pillars arranged in a circle, each just over one metre high.

“The pillars are topped by a small dome which in turn is surmounted by a granite sphere.”

Derek noted that the base of the monument is built from a different colour of granite, and seems to be in much better condition than the rest of the structure, suggesting it was more recent, and built as a platform for the main edifice.

Plaque hints at the belfry’s age

There’s also a plaque on one side, which reveals that the structure predates any other building on the Foresterhill campus by at least 200 years.

It reads: “This is the old belfry of Marischal College, removed in 1836 to the mill at Stoneywood, restored to the University through the generosity of Alexander Pirie and Sons and relocated here in 1938.”

The plaque gave some answers, but also raised more questions.

Where is the bell that would once have been housed in the belfry?

And what did Stoneywood paper mill have to do with it?

A painting showing the demolition of the old Marischal College, Aberdeen circa 1836. In the far top right hand corner is the old belfry which now resides at Foresterhill campus. Image: Creative Commons/Aberdeen University Special Collections.

The years 1836 to 1844 saw the demolition of the old Marischal College.

“A completely new building designed by Archibald Simpson was erected on the same site. This was much more impressive and elegant than the old college that it replaced,” Derek said.

What was the Stoneywood mill connection?

He was keen to find out more about Stoneywood mill connection.

Why was the belfry removed to Stoneywood in 1836 and just over 100 years later returned to the University?

Headlines in the P&J on August 17, 1938.

Derek dug into the P&J archives, tracking down an article from the edition of August 17, 1938.

He said: “The article explains that the contractor involved in the demolition of the old Marischal College in the 1830s was also doing work at Stoneywood Paper Mill, repairing the damage caused by the Muckle Spate, or great flood of 1829.

“It goes on to say that the contractor took the belfry to Stoneywood and, at some point used it to embellish one of the buildings there. In other words, an early example of recycling.

; Workers dismantling the Old Belfry at Stoneywood mill before taking it to Foresterhill.  Image: DCT

“The Press and Journal also carried a photograph in the same day’s edition of workmen removing the belfry from a building at Stoneywood in preparation for the handover to the University.

“So, there we have it. One of the few relics of pre-1830 Marischal College can now be seen in the grounds of Foresterhill Hospital.

Unique and hidden away

“It is possibly a unique part of the history of Aberdeen hidden away in a corner of the hospital grounds.”

The bell which would have been housed in the belfry is missing, presumably removed at some point in the distant past.

The old Marischal College bearing the belfry in the central section, 1822.  Image: Creative Commons/Aberdeen University Special Collections.

Derek has found records in Aberdeen City Libraries digital archive showing sketches of the old Marischal College.

These show the belfry high up at roof level directly above what appears to be a clock.

Derek says he has noticed that the monument is showing signs of its great age and the wear and tear of moving it around.

He said: “It would be good if somebody could take ownership of the monument and give it a clean, tidy it up and repair it.”

Royal connections

He also likes to ponder the context of the monument’s arrival at Foresterhill.

“Its royal connections are worth a mention.

“The hospital was built in the 1930s.

“The foundation stone was laid on 28 August 1928 by the then Prince of Wales who in 1936 became King Edward VIII.

“But he was to abdicate before the end of the same year so for the official opening on September 23 1936, it wasn’t King Edward  but his younger brother the then Duke of York who carried out the opening ceremony.

“Within three months he would succeed to the throne himself as King George VI.”

You might also enjoy:

Gone but not forgotten: The story of Aberdeen University’s trailblazing student union

More from Past Times

1964: A view along George Street in 1964 with each side lined with independent businesses. All the shops on the right were demolished to make way for the Norco (later John Lewis) building, and the buildings on the left were also flattened. Image: DC Thomson
Gallery: Looking back at the changing face of George Street in Aberdeen
Crowds form at the Tall Ships event in Aberdeen in 1991. Image: DC Thomson
Gallery: 60 photos of the Tall Ships Race in 1991... can you spot yourself?
The Palace Hotel at the Union Street/Bridge Street Junction in Aberdeen after it was gutted by a fire in 1941, pictured here in October 1945. Image: DC Thomson
Pittodrie, a poodle rescue and the Palace Hotel fire: Photos of October days in…
Disused railway sheds at Aberdeen Station in the 1990s, now the site of Union Square. Image: DC Thomson
From railway to retail: The complex planning saga to bring Union Square to life…
The Carrbridge train accident of 1914. Image: BNA/DCT/Roddie Reid
Remembering the tragedy at Carrbridge, near Aviemore when the railway bridge collapsed killing five
1964: A view looking west from the left, with Urquhart Road, Seaforth Road and Trinity Cemetery with the King Street bus garage in the centre. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen from above: 16 aerial photographs of the Granite City in the 1960s
5
Gayle outside fire-hit Sandford Lodge near Peterhead. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
Sandford Lodge: What does the future hold for historic fire-hit Peterhead mansion?
Making use of the complex loop at Castle Street is a Route 6 service on the Rosemount circle. This was one of 12 trams built by Brush that were delivered in 1929. Image: Submitted
Thousands of people turned out to watch horses pull last Rosemount tram in 1954
Norah Berry at home in Tillydrone with a photo of her father and grandfather setting off for Australia at Aberdeen train station. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Meet Norah Berry, the 82-year-old who is Aberdeen's last link to the Sydney Harbour…
John and Marie Mackenzie of Woodhead, Fyvie, 66 years married. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
How teenage love turned into 66 years of marriage for John and Marie Mackenzie,…

Conversation