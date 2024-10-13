Pittodrie, a poodle rescue and the Palace Hotel fire: Photos of October days in Aberdeen over the years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pittodrie, a poodle rescue and the Palace Hotel fire: Photos of October days in Aberdeen over the years

In October 1941, a tragic blaze at the Palace Hotel in Aberdeen was so ferocious the glow could be seen from Peterhead. But our archive photos over the years also show happy memories of Dons fans and dogs being rescued from the Dee.

The Palace Hotel at the Union Street/Bridge Street Junction in Aberdeen after it was gutted by a fire in 1941, pictured here in October 1945. Image: DC Thomson
By Kirstie Waterston

There were dramatic scenes in Aberdeen in October 1941 when a city-centre landmark went up in flames, killing six people.

The Palace Hotel had been on the corner of Union Street and Bridge Street since 1874, but on October 30, a fatal fire broke out turning the regal building into a burnt-out shell.

The building was a London North Eastern Railway hotel which had covered access from station platform below.

Ferocious hotel fire in October 1941 was one of Aberdeen’s worst

Although in the thick of the Second World War, the blaze wasn’t due to bombing, but a fire that ignited in the grill service room.

1941: The burned out shell of the Palace Hotel. Six people lost their lives in the blaze which started in the grill service room. One of a chain of LNER hotels, it was built in 1874. Image: DC Thomson

Despite great feats of heroism and firefighting, six charred bodies were found in the debris the following day.

The ferocious fire spread to the kitchen at 11.40pm before shooting up the grill room service hatch to the upper floors.

Residents who had not retired for the night raced around banging on the doors of those already asleep.

Members of staff broke windows to clamber over the roof to reach the maids’ accommodation.

The burnt-out Palace Hotel after the fire on October 30 1941. Image: DC Thomson

Many residents were trapped, with onlookers watching in awe as a “pyjama-clad figure” waved desperately from the rooftop before firefighters reached him and guided him to safety.

While another fireman, Alfred Booth, was injured when the roof collapsed as he stood on it, throwing him towards the edge.

A small ledge was the only thing that prevented him falling 200ft to his death, but his steel helmet was later found lying on the railway tracks below.

Six chambermaids perished in tragic blaze fought by 100 firemen

Fire Force Commander Mr E Coleman carried his comrade to safety, but narrowly missed death himself later when “several tons of masonry” crashed down beside him in the hotel entrance.

The roof and most of the first and second floors were destroyed, with floors collapsing into those below.

Demolition of the Palace Hotel, at the corner of Union Street and Bridge Street, which caught fire in 1941 and was completely gutted in one of Aberdeen’s most dramatic blazes. Image: DC Thomson

In all, 100 fireman tackled the blaze, but tragically bodies were discovered in the debris the next day.

The casualties were chambermaids who slept in servants’ accommodation on the upper floors – one had only started the job two days before, she was only 16.

It was one of the most spectacular fires ever seen in Aberdeen, so ferocious the glare could be seen from Peterhead.

Thankfully, other memories of October from the archives are less dramatic, featuring delighted football fans at Pittodrie and major road works on College Street…

In photos: October days in Aberdeen over the years

1968: There’s been lots to smile about at Pittodrie lately, and these Dons supporters were delighted watching the match against Slavia Sofia back on October 2 1961. Image: DC Thomson
1978: A get-together to mark the 50th birthday of Aberdeen shipyard Hall, Russell and Co’s safety committee. Toasting committee members is managing director Douglas Paul, far left. The Hall Russell Safety Committee were formed in October, 1928, and were believed to be the first in the North-east. The committee chairman was shipyard manager Fred Walker. Image: DC Thomson
1992: Cut price record shop Fopp opened its doors in the centre of Aberdeen, offering the chance to buy five records for under £10. Fopp Records, was at McCombies Court, just off Union Street, and was a two-floor mecca for music lovers. Image: DC Thomson
1983: Staff in the incident room at Grampian Police HQ in Queen Street working on the George Murdoch murder inquiry. The taxi driver was killed at Pitfodels after picking up a fare in the city. The inquiry is still ongoing. Image: DC Thomson
1939: Pictured is the official send off for the Royal Artillery on the 6.30pm train at Aberdeen on October 6. Image: DC Thomson
1999: The demolition of the former College of Commerce, Holburn Street, which was defective and had become an eyesore. Image: DC Thomson
1985: Fernielea Primary 4 teacher Dorothy Batchelor shows her pupils the 1853 edition of the Aberdeen Journal newspaper. Pupil Ross Maclean brought the paper dated September 28, 1853, into school after his aunt had unearthed it in the attic of the house she was moving into. The children were doing a project on the Denburn which sparked off their interest in Victorian times. Image: DC Thomson
1966: Police, firemen and an AAPCA inspector were called out to save a frightened white poodle which had fallen about 30 feet from the parapet of a bridge into the swollen water of the River Dee. A fireman was lowered down to the foot of the bridge as a crowd of schoolchildren watched, Image: DC Thomson
1985: Glasses are raised as Bryce Greet had the job of taking the official photograph of the 40th anniversary reunion of PE teachers at Cults. His wife Mary studied at Dunfermline College of Physical Education and was one of the student gym teachers evacuated to Aberdeen during the war. The class of 1945 decided to hold their 40th reunion in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
1965: No entry signs are all over at College Street as workmen were busy on the new roadway construction to take the weight of traffic off Bridge Street. The road looks a bit different with a dual carriageway these days. The building on the right has gone, but the Church of St John the Evangelist still stands on Crown Lane above. Image: DC Thomson
1958: The fleet of Alexander’s radio and television service vans outside the new-look showroom in Holburn Street. Image: DC Thomson
1980: Sergeant Major Lennie Lowe puts some bite into the proceedings at the Gordons Highlanders’ regimental study day in the Hardgate, Aberdeen. He told the lads that it won’t be all sunshine and glamour in their Belize tour in the Caribbean in the spring. Image: DC Thomson

Disused railway sheds at Aberdeen Station in the 1990s, now the site of Union Square. Image: DC Thomson
From railway to retail: The complex planning saga to bring Union Square to life…
The Carrbridge train accident of 1914. Image: BNA/DCT/Roddie Reid
Remembering the tragedy at Carrbridge, near Aviemore when the railway bridge collapsed killing five
1964: A view looking west from the left, with Urquhart Road, Seaforth Road and Trinity Cemetery with the King Street bus garage in the centre. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen from above: 16 aerial photographs of the Granite City in the 1960s
Gayle outside fire-hit Sandford Lodge near Peterhead. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
Sandford Lodge: What does the future hold for historic fire-hit Peterhead mansion?
Making use of the complex loop at Castle Street is a Route 6 service on the Rosemount circle. This was one of 12 trams built by Brush that were delivered in 1929. Image: Submitted
Thousands of people turned out to watch horses pull last Rosemount tram in 1954
Norah Berry at home in Tillydrone with a photo of her father and grandfather setting off for Australia at Aberdeen train station. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Meet Norah Berry, the 82-year-old who is Aberdeen's last link to the Sydney Harbour…
John and Marie Mackenzie of Woodhead, Fyvie, 66 years married. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
How teenage love turned into 66 years of marriage for John and Marie Mackenzie,…
1961: A diesel creeps through Inverurie Station as the Duchess of Kent's steam powered train lies quietly in a siding. Image: DC Thomson
How people power saved Inverurie Station being closed under Beeching report in the 1960s
1991: The exterior of the Aberdeen University Students' Union in 1991. Image: DC Thomson
Gone but not forgotten: The story of Aberdeen University's trailblazing student union
Maureen Ross has a deep love of the Easter Ross Seaboard Villages. Pictured here with the mermaid of Balintore. Image: Jason Hedges/DCT
Ask A Local: Maureen Ross tells us what she loves about the Seaboard Villages…

