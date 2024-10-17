Gallery: 60 photos of the Tall Ships Race in 1991… can you spot yourself?

Aberdeen was the City of Sail in 1991 when the Cutty Sark Tall Ships Race transformed the skyline with their masts, bringing 310,000 visitors – and sunshine – to the quayside and beyond.
It was described as “the most biggest and most exciting event in Scotland” when more than 80 elegant ships glided into the Granite City on August 4.
To welcome the fleet for the Aberdeen leg of the Tall Ships’ visit, the city hosted four days of events.
Aberdeen’s Marischal Street was a sea of people as sightseers thronged towards the harbour and the Tall Ships attractions. Image: DC Thomson
Dancing, competitions and entertainment showcased by different cultures created a carnival atmosphere at the quayside during the summer holidays.
The programme of events included performances from The Household Cavalry, the Band of the Gordon Highlanders, It’s a Knockout in Duthie Park, a fireworks display over the beach, and an International football match between Aberdeen FC and Manchester United.
But many Aberdonians still have fond memories of simply picnicking at viewpoints and watching the Tall Ships come and go in the sunshine.
Pictured are spectators watching the Tall Ships Race in Aberdeen on August 13 1991. Image: DC Thomson
By day, Aberdeen Harbour was abuzz with visitors, and as night fell, crews would sing sea shanties in their native languages.
Unprecedented opportunity to get under sail and experience ships
Aberdeen, a city with a rich maritime past, was chosen as the host port for the final leg of the Tall Ships’ race before the fleet left for Delfzijl in the Netherlands.
Smaller crafts made their way to Aberdeen from Belfast via the Caledonian Canal, while larger ships were routed around Cape Wrath and the Pentland Firth.
Broadcaster Robin Galloway, left, admires the winning entries in the Tall Ships primary schools art contest at the presentation of prizes at the offices of the sponsors, KPMG Peat Marwick McLintock. The children are, back from left, P6-7 winner, Laura Milne, and runners-up David Vardy, Lauren Smart, and Jennie Whitlock. Centre are P4-5 winner Rory Grant, and runners-up Sarah Murray, Sherri Murphy, and Gawain Liddiard. Front, P1-3 winner Julie Simpson, and runners up, Michelle Cruickshank, Craig Davidson, and Lee Matthew. Looking on are teachers from the three winning schools, Patricia Martin, Kincardine O’Neil, Lorna MacKay, Rothes, and Norma Cameron, Bishopmill. With them is Mr Simon Hare-Scott, a partner in the firm. Image: DC Thomson
It was an unprecedented opportunity for people to get under sail and see the ships up close and personal.
But for some Aberdonians it was an even more memorable experience, as they took up the rare chance to volunteer aboard the ships.
The Tall Ships Race returned to Aberdeen in 1997, and is excitement is already building ahead of their visit next year.
Crowds watch the Alexander von Humboldt sail past when the Tall Ships visited Aberdeen in August 1991. Image: DC Thomson
It’s Europe’s largest free family event with more than 50
Tall Ships from across the globe expected to take part.
Now, there is an opportunity for the next generation in Aberdeen to get hands-on experience and enjoy the adventure of a lifetime by sailing on the ships.
Sail trainees and volunteers sought for Tall Ships Aberdeen in 2025
Tall Ships Aberdeen is seeking dozens of volunteers and sail trainees to be part of the spectacular 2025 event.
Young Sea Cadets were raring to go for four days on call as volunteers at the Tall Ships 1991. From left, Jacqueline McKenzie, Ben Lloyd, Kevin Murdoch and Tracey Gill. Image: DC Thomson
Young people aged between 15 and 25 years old living in an AB postcode can apply to be part of a Tall Ship crew.
While anyone over 16 can sign up to take up a range of volunteer roles during the event to give international crews a warm Aberdeen welcome.
Local young people recruited as sail volunteers will make memories to last a lifetime sailing aboard a tall ship from Dunkirk in France to Aberdeen, or from Aberdeen to Kristiansand, Norway.
Looking forward to taking part in the race to Holland on the Winston Churchill were young recruits Emil Rathod of Auchterless, left, and Michael Pole from Aberdeen. The Aberdeen Grammar School pupil read about the competition run by the STA for free berths, in the Evening Express and was delighted when he won one of the places. Image: DC Thomson
No prior sailing experience is required and the opportunity is designed to be inclusive, diverse and accessible.
Tall Ships Project Manager Emma Wadee described it as “the largest event to come to the city in a generation”.
She added: “We hope that citizens will sign up to show their pride in their city, its maritime heritage and everything it has to offer visitors. They will be the welcoming friendly face of Aberdeen.”
The Tall Ships proved a great attraction at a brightly-lit and busy Aberdeen Harbour in 1991. Image: DC Thomson
There are at least 100 funded places available, as well as the option of self-funding.
Anyone interested in becoming a
sail trainee can apply online here, while potential volunteers can apply here. Gallery: Memories of the 1991 Tall Ships Race
P5 pupils from Greenbrae Primary had a look around the BP Exploration bus which was touring the north-east with hands-on displays about the Cutty Sark Tall Ships Race. Image: DC Thomson
Passengers set off on the Evening Express Press and Journal cruise on the P&O ferry St Sunniva to see the Tall Ships fleet leave. Image: DC Thomson
Enjoying a day of Cutty Sark sightseeing, Kelly Webster takes a break in the sunshine to read up on the Tall Ships in the event programme. Image: DC Thomson
First mate on the Spirit of Merseyside, Willie Bridel, looks pleased as his ship negotiates the Fort Augustus Locks on its way to Inverness. Image: DC Thomson
Fun time on the quayside as the ubiquitous man with his huge parrot repeatedly catches the eye, bobbing and weaving around the congested harbour. Image: DC Thomson
Competitors in the Aberdeen Cycle Spectacular round the top of Marischal Street during the exciting race as part of the Tall Ships events. Image: DC Thomson
Juliet Treacher of the Morning Star of Revelation with the bow rope as the vessel comes through Fort Augustus locks. Image: DC Thomson
Jack Yeoell puts his old fashioned telescope to good use from his vantage point in Greyhope Road. Daughter Debbie Woolley watches on. Image: DC Thomson
Two crew members of the Spirit of Merseyside get a bird’s eye view as they man the watch at Corpach. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen businessman John Michie with one of the Union Street windows heralding the Tall Ships Race. Image: DC Thomson
The young crew of the Polish schooner Zawisza Czarny were a big hit as they danced for joy at arriving in the Granite City. Image: DC Thomson
Cyclist Philip Duncan gets ready for the Cutty Sark Tall Ships cycle race around Aberdeen’s harbour area. Flying the flags are Colin Champion, PA co-ordinator for Marathon Oil, left, and Jim Cowie captain of the St Clair Ferry. Also in the race were riders Neil Brown, left, and Chris Whittle. Image: DC Thomson
Girls of the Sand Bach High School Jazz band from Cheshire swung into a Dixieland style show on Regent Quay with the Polish Dar Mlodziezy ship ready to set sail. Image: DC Thomson
First Mate Marion Mankowski, second left, of the Polish vessel Henryk Rutkowski, and Captain Orekhov Boris, of the Soviet vessel Novik, receive Inverness coats of arms from Douglas Wright, far left, director of Keep Scotland Beautiful, and Alan Jones, Inverness District Council director of leisure and recreation. The vessels and their crews won the competition for being the best at keeping the Caledonian Canal litter free as the tall ships passed through. Image: DC Thomson
Melanie Wills, centre, proudly displays her prize winning picture of the Tall Ships Race. Presenting her with a cheque was KPMG managing partner Athol Munro. Looking on is Dawn Coutts, left, who was second and Andrea Paterson who was third. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen Fish Curers and Merchants Association presented this salmon to be prepared for a special Tall Ships lunch aboard HMS Jersey. Lt-Cdr Barney Wainwright, left, and Leading Cook Al Bloxwich with the fish. Image: DC Thomson
The Gordonstoun School vessel Sea Spirit, left, and the Carola Travemund, from Germany, passing the crowded North Breakwater. Image: DC Thomson
Assembling this floating pontoon were Malcom Farraday, left, and Colin Watson-Newman, who were glad to cool off after their hard work in the summer heat. The reason behind the pontoon’s appearance in Aberdeen Harbour was to allow smaller ships arriving for the Tall Ships Race to moor more easily. Image: DC Thomson
The Aberdeen Gang Show said goodbye to the Tall Ships by presenting the captain and crew of Polish ship Zawisza Czarny with badges and a Bon Voyage card. Image: DC Thomson
One of the most popular ships with visitors was the purpose-built Lord Nelson which carried a disabled and able-bodied crew. Image: DC Thomson
Holding their entries in the Aberdeen Libraries tall ships photographic competition are winners Desmond Cavanagh, and Barbara Curtis, 13. With them is libraries sub-committee convener Malcolm Savidge, who presented prizes to successful entrants in Aberdeen’s Tillydrone Library. Image: DC Thomson
Two-year-old Michael Hemm, from Corpach, watches the scene as the vessels enter Corpach Basin and lock system. Image: DC Thomson
The crew of The Norseman posing for a souvenir picture. Image: DC Thomson
On board the P&O ferry St Sunniva, for a sea view of the Parade of Sail by the tall ships are Bob and Jean Willis with their nephew Alastair Chivas, 9. Image: DC Thomson
Honorary coxswain of the Aberdeen lifeboat BP Forties, Aberdeen boy Paul Adams, 13, takes the wheel, accompanied by Coxswain John Christie and 2nd Coxswain Alan Charles as the vessel took part in the Parade of Sail. Image: DC Thomson
Joining the Malcolm Miller for the next leg were three Aberdeen girls. Wearing Captain Mike Forwood’s hat is Jade Douglas with Helen Coote and Lisa Muirson on the left. Image: DC Thomson
Hats off to Aberdeen… Crew of the barquentine the Iskra, from Poland, chant out the name of their vessel as their doffed headgear is waved to the crow in unison. Image: DC Thomson
Standing proudly at the helm of the Malcolm Miller as the captain directed her into her berth on Regent Quay was Aberdeen-born ship’s nurse Helen Bentley. Helen, a former Albyn School for Girls pupil, was about to embark on her third trip as a nurse on board the Sail Training Association vessel. Image: DC Thomson
On the Blue Bird it was time to sip a cup of refreshing tea and watch the world go by. Image: DC Thomson
Sailing Training Ship Lord Nelson crew member Wilton Jones demonstrates tying knots to some of the trainees and crew, from left, Graham Kay, Sally Durnford and Karen Butler. Image: DC Thomson
The crew of the German 58m sloop Diana celebrate as their craft berths in Aberdeen Harbour, the first from the Inverness leg of the Tall Ships Race to arrive. Image: DC Thomson
Fort Augustus policeman Finlay MacBeath takes a souvenir photograph as the ships pass down through the lock system in the village. Image: DC Thomson
The passengers on this crowded small boat are enjoying themselves as they get a close up view of the Tall Ships in the navigation channel. Image: DC Thomson
The arrival in Aberdeen of youngsters from all over the world for the prestigious Aberdeen International Youth Festival added another cosmopolitan dimension to the city, providing entertainment at the harbour. Bulgaria’s Veseliache dance group step it out in style. Image: DC Thomson
Asgard II enters Aberdeen Harbour in August 1991. Image: DC Thomson
Tall ships on the Caledonian Canal en route to Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
Bob Shepherd, partner at the Station Garage, Torphins, hands over the keys of the £8,500 car to Jean Durrant. Mrs Durrant won the car in a competition organised in conjunction with the Tall Ships visit to Aberdeen. Also in the picture is Andrew Salvesen, chairman of the Sail Training Association’s Grampian Branch. Mr Shepherd donated the car for the contest. Image: DC Thomson
Making music in Fort Augustus during their overnight stop in the locks are the crew of the Finnish sail training ship Lokki. With the guitar is Christian Johansson, while at the rear are, from left, Seija Metsi, Birgitta Andersson and Jere Manninen. In front is Pekka Rautamaki, the vessel’s permanent skipper. Image: DC Thomson
Crowds form at the Tall Ships event in Aberdeen in 1991.
Julie Lea, 19, had a head for heights as she joined the Malcolm Miller bound for Holland. Image: DC Thomson
Tall ships clothing being modelled on board one of the ships. Image: DC Thomson
Anne Taylor, front, of Amoco with some of the cash donated to Polish ship Politechnika to buy an emergency position-indicating radio beacon, which enabled it to continue in the Tall Ships Race. With her on board the Politechnika’s sister ship Mokotow, were, clockwise from front left, Mokotow liason officer Ron Young, Victor Kitts of Aberdeen Enterprise Trust, Sue Batt of RGIT Survival Centre, Politechnika captain Grzegorz Klekot and Mokotow captain Pawel Tiunin. Image: DC Thomson
The centuries old visitor to the Tall Ships event, Captain Cook, shows there’s life in the old sea dog yet as he takes a break from telling tales on the quayside. Image: DC Thomson
When it was time for the young visitors to say goodbye to their Aberdeen hosts more than a tear or tow was shed at the quayside as the Tall Ships embarked on the next leg. Image: DC Thomson
On the Asgard II at the fenders handover are, from left, bo’sun Barry Martin, mate Roderick Murray, Susie Fahy, all from the Asgard, Jim Robertson, of the Prison Govenor Services, prisoners Ronnie and Frank, and Andrew Black and Criona Brassill both of the Asgard. Image: DC Thomson
Six-month-old Stephen Watt from Bridge of Don waits for the Cutty Sark Tall Ships to pull out. Image: DC Thomson
Crowds of sightseers at Balnagask Golf Course bid farewell to the Russian vessel Mir as it passes the Round House at Aberdeen harbour with the pilot boat and two small pleasure craft in close attendance. Image: DC Thomson
Spirit of Merseyside deckhand Gary Stedman sits on the quayside. Image: DC Thomson
On the German sloop Ginny Nieboer hangs the sausages, helped by Jouke Schrale. Image: DC Thomson
West Don Community Council chairman Gordon Selby presents Dyce boys 17-year-old Graham Orr and Andrew Moncur, 16, with £50 each to help them reach the £2,000 they had to raise to take part in the 1992 Cutty Sark Tall Ships race. The boys were chosen from thousands of applicants to crew on the Francis Drake. Image: DC Thomson
Idlevice skipper, Brian Hatley, and crew members look on as Inverness youngsters enjoy some maritime action. Image: DC Thomson
John Ling shows eight-year-old Kate Barnard a model of a tall ship. Image: DC Thomson
An Aberdeen teenager had his own sailor’s tale to tell after taking part in the Cutty Sark Tall Ships Race. Scott Fraser 18, joined a 20-man crew – which included Venture Scouts, police cadets and members of the Boys Brigade – to sail the 75ft ketch, the Donald Searle, on the Aberdeen to Holland leg of the race. Afterwards, they enjoyed a voyage to Denmark and back to Britain, via Amsterdam and the North Sea Canal in Holland. Image: DC Thomson
