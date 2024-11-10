Seaton skyscrapers, snow days and Sandie the cat: Photos of November days in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times

Seaton skyscrapers, snow days and Sandie the cat: Photos of November days in Aberdeen

Our monthly trip into the archives brings another eclectic selection of photographs as we take a look back at November in Aberdeen over the decades. This month we recall the new Seaton tower blocks, Billy Connolly and a cat's 21st birthday party.

1974: Seaton Flats under construction, it was the largest concentration of multi-storey buildings in the city. Image: DC Thomson
By Kirstie Waterston

Our look back at November over the years brings back memories of Billy Connolly performing in Aberdeen, the construction of the Seaton housing scheme – and a cat’s 21st birthday.

In November 1974, Regent Court, the first multi-storey block at the new Seaton development was ready for occupation.

It came on the crest of a wave of high-rise building in Aberdeen over a 13-year period.

1973: Working across long strips, bulldozers and other earth-moving machinery were hard at work levelling the huge 50-acre Seaton tip prior to landscaping. Image: DC Thomson

The city council’s “spectacular burst” of skyscraper construction ahead of local government reorganisation was to take the city’s tower block total to at least 55.

1974 saw a record on tower block construction in the city, not because it was planned that way, but due to delays with unforeseen snags in developments.

Seaton skyscrapers joined ‘grinning teeth’ on Aberdeen skyline

The largest planned concentration of multi-storey housing in Aberdeen was at Seaton, stretching from the Bridge of Don, along the fringe of King’s Links and Regent Walk on the south.

The huge scheme was classified from the beginning as the Seaton Housing Development Sections A, B, C and D, and included low-rise blocks.

1984: Thumper was Seaton pre-school day centre’s pet, who was beloved and spoiled by the youngsters who took care of her. Image: DC Thomson

But there was a delay in the completion of the taller towers due to a significant change in the nature of material used to reinforce foundations.

The addition of the Seaton skyscrapers were just the latest to join the “grinning teeth” on the skyline of Aberdeen. But the tide had begun to turn on tower blocks.

High-rises found to cause social isolation for young families

Regent Court was to be used as an experiment reflecting a change in housing policy in the allocation of such flats.

It was felt that previous high-rise schemes, like those in Tillydrone, were unsuitable for bringing up young children.

1976: This part of the Seaton scheme at King Street was designed by Aberdeen City District architects and built by the locally-owned Aberglen Construction Ltd. It was considered one of the most attractive in the city. Image: DC Thomson

Nursery children in other parts of Aberdeen who stayed in high-rises were found to be suffering an “an unusually isolated infancy”.

Mothers could not safely let them out to play several floors below so far from their supervision.

But in 1976, as the Seaton scheme finally neared completion, a strong community spirit had already been fostered through Seaton School and the youth clubs that met there.

Gallery: November days in Aberdeen over the years

1967: This impressive shot of the Remembrance Day Parade at Aberdeen’s war memorial in November 1967, was achieved by taking two pictures from the same spot and joining them in the middle. The Rev Walter J. Gordon conducted the service in front of the lion statue. Image: DC Thomson
1991: Youngsters at Kingswells Primary School were preparing for their bus trip to Hazlehead Academy. Kingswells School was bursting at the seams and the gym was converted into a classroom, which meant pupils were bussed to Hazlehead Academy for PE lessons. Head teacher Dorothy McPhillimy was even considering using the dining room for teaching too. Image: DC Thomson
1973: You can’t help but hum the theme to Z-Cars when you see these old police patrol motors. Aberdeen’s finest were on patrol in a snowy Castlegate. Image: DC Thomson
1988: The office development of Chevron’s warehouse complex, the materials department, is pictured with materials controller John Gee, front right. Image: DC Thomson
1973: The end of November brought snow in 1973, here James Petrie used a pavement snowplough at Davidson Place, Northfield. Image: DC Thomson
1977: There was an international lollipop patrol at Mounthooly roundabout with Theresa Thew, from New Zealand; Joe Urquhart, from Aberdeen, and Chung Ja Han, from Korea. The monster roundabout at Mounthooly in Aberdeen was so big that it took three ”lollipop” crossing patrols to guide the children from nearby Causewayend School across it. Image: DC Thomson
1972: There was a 21st birthday party at Merkland Road, Aberdeen… the celebrations were not for a human, but for cat Sandie. At 21, she must have been the oldest cat in the city. Image: DC Thomson
1968: Mrs Wilson, accompanied by Arthur Booth, chief executive officer of the Northern Co-operative Society, tours the society’s new George Street Aberdeen supermarket after officially opening it. Image: DC Thomson
1940: The shocked expressions of displaced families after bomb damage in Wellington Road, Torry. Image: DC Thomson
1974: Billy Connolly puts the finishing touches to his hair and make up before appearing on stage for his opening night at His Majesty’s Theatre. Image: DC Thomson
1982: Librarian Donald Shiach and assistant Judith Quinn load up with books as they prepared to take Aberdeen City Libraries’ new mobile branch out on the road. Carrying 3000 books it visited 58 sites each week, including 10 old folks’ homes and 15 sheltered housing units. Image: DC Thomson
1971: Ambulancemen of the St Andrew’s Scottish Ambulance Service with their ambulances at the Ashgrove West Depot. Image: DC Thomson
1958: The exterior of Robertson Fruit Products Ltd’s factory on Clarence Street. Outside are their delivery vans for Sun Joy and Dextora aerated drinks. Image: DC Thomson

ALL IMAGES IN THIS ARTICLE ARE COPYRIGHT OF DC THOMSON. UNAUTHORISED REPRODUCTION IS NOT PERMITTED. 

