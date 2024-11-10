Seaton skyscrapers, snow days and Sandie the cat: Photos of November days in Aberdeen

Our look back at November over the years brings back memories of Billy Connolly performing in Aberdeen, the construction of the Seaton housing scheme – and a cat’s 21st birthday.

In November 1974, Regent Court, the first multi-storey block at the new Seaton development was ready for occupation.

It came on the crest of a wave of high-rise building in Aberdeen over a 13-year period.

The city council’s “spectacular burst” of skyscraper construction ahead of local government reorganisation was to take the city’s tower block total to at least 55.

1974 saw a record on tower block construction in the city, not because it was planned that way, but due to delays with unforeseen snags in developments.

Seaton skyscrapers joined ‘grinning teeth’ on Aberdeen skyline

The largest planned concentration of multi-storey housing in Aberdeen was at Seaton, stretching from the Bridge of Don, along the fringe of King’s Links and Regent Walk on the south.

The huge scheme was classified from the beginning as the Seaton Housing Development Sections A, B, C and D, and included low-rise blocks.

But there was a delay in the completion of the taller towers due to a significant change in the nature of material used to reinforce foundations.

The addition of the Seaton skyscrapers were just the latest to join the “grinning teeth” on the skyline of Aberdeen. But the tide had begun to turn on tower blocks.

High-rises found to cause social isolation for young families

Regent Court was to be used as an experiment reflecting a change in housing policy in the allocation of such flats.

It was felt that previous high-rise schemes, like those in Tillydrone, were unsuitable for bringing up young children.

Nursery children in other parts of Aberdeen who stayed in high-rises were found to be suffering an “an unusually isolated infancy”.

Mothers could not safely let them out to play several floors below so far from their supervision.

But in 1976, as the Seaton scheme finally neared completion, a strong community spirit had already been fostered through Seaton School and the youth clubs that met there.

Gallery: November days in Aberdeen over the years

ALL IMAGES IN THIS ARTICLE ARE COPYRIGHT OF DC THOMSON. UNAUTHORISED REPRODUCTION IS NOT PERMITTED.

