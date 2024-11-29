John Corall talks about the magic of the Tall Ships and running away to sea – at 51

There are plenty of mariners’ tales about youngsters who ran away to sea and never looked back as they travelled into the great blue yonder.

And you can understand the appeal of the poet John Masefield’s famous words: “All I ask is a tall ship and a star to steer her by.”

At first glance, John Corall doesn’t fit into this mould at all. As a former principal teacher, curriculum developer, exam setter and national trainer, the Aberdeen man, who grew up in Rosemarkie, seemed forever wedded to the world of academic study.

Then there was a great escape

Yet, as if to prove that you’re never too old to pursue your dreams, John was smitten when the Tall Ships visited the Granite City in 1997.

So smitten that he journeyed over to Norway and accepted a role on the spot, despite being told it would entail him carrying out the most menial duties.

He was 51 when his life changed. But looking back, it’s clear that this effervescent character believes it was one of the best decisions he ever made.

Admitting he had become “disillusioned” with education was one thing. But, once he had embarked on his new challenge, he was soon in love with these resplendent vessels.

He said: “When my friend Bill, a landlubber, sailed out of Aberdeen on [the ship] Sorlandet, I flew out to Trondheim to join him. And that was me hooked.

Moving up the chain of command

“I started out at the lowest of all positions, galley slave, peeling potatoes after just one hour’s sleep. As you can imagine, a very hard day ensued.

“But then, I did lookout, fire watch, radio watch, helm, which meant steering the ship and was a favourite, buoy watch, and various duties on deck and while I was aloft.

“Once you get over the initial fear of going aloft, it becomes a challenge to see how high you can go. Climbing in a rolling sea is exciting and timing is all important.

“Gradually I got more and more responsibility until I advanced to sergeant level. At that point, I was responsible for the law, order and welfare of all the 70 trainees.

This was a memorable experience

“On [another Tall Ship] Statsraad Lehmkuhl, I no longer had direct contact with the galley as they had their own staff, but I did have additional responsibilities.

“This time I had direct contact with the captain and the Lehmkuhl had 150 trainees.

“I had an office, was responsible for additional entry and leaving port documentation, the stamping of sea books, the production of diplomas and looking after the ship’s clothing and stationary store.

“I realised that what we were experiencing was the acquisition of life skills, so different from passing a transient examination in schools.

It was a fast learning curve

“I found it incredible that the teamwork and personal responsibility foisted upon trainees could change people so quickly.

“A gallus loon or quine could be a changed into a responsible person in four and a half days from experiences that they would never forget.”

Those who navigate the ocean waves have to be prepared for rough weather and dealing with regular reminders of Mother Nature’s power.

In extreme conditions on these lengthy voyages, only the professional crew would be allowed aloft or even on deck because safety was paramount.

We just had to get on with it

John recalled: “On one trip from New York to Bergen via Brest, we encountered no less than three hurricanes and two Force 10s [severe gales], but I grew to realise that the North Sea can be every bit as bad as Cape Horn.

“I always carried crystallised ginger to give to unfortunates suffering from seasickness.”

John witnessed tragedy and triumph on his travels. There was one sombre occasion where the crew sailed into New York on the day of the 9/11 atrocities and were ashen-faced as they gazed at the site where the World Trade Center had once stood.

That was unforgettable, for the most distressing reasons. But there were plenty of positive stories about the impact which the Tall Ships can have on vulnerable souls.

It was the first picture of him smiling

John said: “I remember taking a photograph near the Lofotens [an archipelago in Norway] of an Aberdeen lad aloft, grinning with happiness.

“And his mother broke down in tears when she saw it, because that was the first ever picture she had seen of him smiling. Life on the ships is where dreams can be realised.

“Then, there was the Norwegian bad boy who had been sentenced to two years on Sorlandet to sort himself out. One day, he started drinking when he went off watch at 4pm when going into port, but it was illegal to do so before the land lines went ashore.

“We all went uptown but I suggested some time later that he go back to the ship. He agreed, but to my consternation, one of our trainees got up to go back with him.

The lad broke down in tears

“I spent a long time worrying until her return, but she eventually came back. When I asked why it had taken so long, she replied that the lad had broken down in tears and told her: ‘No one has ever shown me kindness like the crew on Sørlandet’.

“It was quite literally transforming people’s lives for the better.”

John is convinced that his home city has the attributes to capitalise on being able to highlight its magnificent maritime heritage when the Tall Ships sail into port next July.

And he’s confident the festival will prove one of the crowning moments in 2025.

These ships attract millions

He told me: “Unfortunately, Aberdeen turned its back on the sea when oil and gas were discovered, but historically that is where our wealth came from.

“I have witnessed the ships being taken over by top restaurants for hospitality, and the stalls around showcasing best produce. The crews and the public both benefit.

“In Rouen, we had 14 million people pass the ship, such is the draw of these vessels.

“Aberdeen has to grasp this long-awaited return and, from what I can gleam so far, the forward planning is going very well.

“It will be memorable, but let’s try to make sure this isn’t just a flash in the pan, but a chance to bring Aberdeen’s seafaring culture back into the public psyche.

We can build for the future

“The City and Shire have much to offer and this will be an excellent opportunity to reinvent itself and not just for its historical heritage.

“It can also show how we can build on it for the future. And that really excites me.”

Applications are now open for both volunteers and sail trainees. The sailing trainee scheme is aimed at young people between 15 and 25 who live in an AB postcode.

The volunteer roles range from ship liaison officers and transport coordinators, to visitor experience hosts.

Anyone who is aged 16 or older by July 1 next year, and available for a minimum of three shifts between July 19 and 22, can apply now.