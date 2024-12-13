Former nurse’s extraordinary collection of medical curiosities now at Inverness Museum on display

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former nurse’s extraordinary collection of medical curiosities now at Inverness Museum on display

David Wright amassed a vast and important collection of Highland medical artefacts when he was a nurse at the Migdale Hospital, Bonar Bridge.

David Wright amassed a huge collection of medical items while he was a nurse at Migdale Hospital, Bonar Bridge. Picture shows; David Wright. Image: DC Thomson/David Wright
By Susy Macaulay

David Wright won’t mind if I say he has OCD. Obsessive Collecting Drive.

It’s easily diagnosed.

When you enter his cottage near Fearn in Easter Ross, you find yourself in an Aladdin’s cave of toys and curiosities from ceiling to floor, with boxes and boxes of yet more treasure lining the spare room.

David’s been a collector all his life, and it’s toys he goes for at the moment.

Former Migdale Hospital nurse and avid collector David Wright with some of his toy collection. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

But one of his past obsessions now forms an important part of the Highland archive, and a small section of it is now on long-term display in Inverness Museum.

In the 1990s while working as a nurse at Migdale Hospital in Bonar Bridge, David started collecting medical memorabilia, and not by halves.

Over a period of 20 years, he amassed more than 2,000 items, including three ambulances.

How David’s medical collection started

His medical collecting fire was lit when he discovered some historic medical books in a charity shop in Inverness in 1995.

It took him two supermarket trolley trips to cart away the books, which dated from 1861 to 1959.

He later discovered they had originally belonged to four generations of doctors in the Drumnadrochit area.

David sourced his collection by writing to Highland practices and GPs to appeal for items. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

From that point and, he stresses, before the internet made collecting much easier, he started gathering his mighty hoard.

David telephoned or hand-wrote letters to Highland GPs and retired doctors, asking them to donate bygone equipment, and to his surprise he had an overwhelming response.

One of his earliest acquisitions was a 1930s baby scale from Dr Gaius Sutton, in Tongue.

Donations to David’s medical collection came from all over the Highlands

Dr Monica Main, from Helmsdale donated an entire collection of chemists’ bottles used by Chisholm’s of Brora from the 1930s to the 1950s.

The oldest item in the collection is a second century AD Roman probe, which David describes as being like a firework sparkler.

It was bought for him by a family friend, as was a 17th century medicine bottle from Holland.

David’s collection just grew and grew. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

His array includes opthalmic instruments, bedpans, sterilisers, syringes, Gladstone bags and doctors’ diagnostic kits.

There are World War II first aid kits, gas masks and stretchers – and an early Neil Robertson stretcher made of bamboo cane and canvas, with belts and buckles.

‘It’s not a straitjacket!’

“Most people think at first it’s a straitjacket but it was formerly used to take seriously injured people off mountains or rough terrain, ” David said.

One of his favourite items is an Ever Ray medical electricity kit from 1939, which was claimed as a cure-all for “anything from a mild ailment to a severe chronic illness.”

There were more than 2,000 pieces in the collection by the time David stopped collecting. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The Ever Ray even claimed to encourage hair growth, cure aching muscles or relieve spinal pains, by means of high-frequency pulses through glass tubes activated by an electrical control box.

“It still works, but its use is banned now,” David says. “It’s similar to the modern ultrasound treatment carried out by physiotherapists.”

David purchased old ambulances

David went on to purchase three old ambulances over the years.

He started with a 1984 Ford Transit Hanlon, formerly used by the St Johns Ambulance Service in Colchester.

“It  was made of fibreglass and had sliding doors to cope with narrow streets.”

He took the ambulances to shows

David’s game plan was to use the ambulance take parts of the collection to shows, which he did.

That ambulance eventually found its way to service in Africa.

David’s ambulance driver uniform is on display in Inverness Museum.  Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

David then bought a Mercedes ambulance, pictured above, again from Colchester, as Scottish ambulances tended to be too far gone by the time they were sold off.

That ambulance later went with a charity to Bulgaria where it was used by the fire service as a front line ambulance.

Enough was enough

David’s final ambulance was a Ford Transit Panel, ex military, white on the outside and with a green interior as a form of camouflage.

“After that I decided enough was enough,” he said.

David’s medical collection went on display at the Migdale

His then employer, Caithness and Sutherland NHS Trust, encouraged David’s unusual pastime by giving him a room rent-free at Migdale Hospital to display his collection.

Eventually, the massive accumulation of treasure needed a proper home, and David donated it to the Inverness Museum.

A small part of it, with other items, is now part of the museum’s new long-term Health, Wealth and Happiness display.

Curator Kari Moodie in front of the display cabinet, with David’s old ambulance driver’s uniform at the back.  Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Curator Kari Moodie says David’s collection is incredibly important to the Highlands.

“We had very few items on healthcare in the Highlands prior to David’s first donation for an exhibition we held in 2012.

“This was on the centenary of the Dewar Report which was such a landmark, making the Highlands a blueprint for medical care which would eventually be the model for the NHS.

A vintage midwife’s kit from David’s collection.  Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“After that David formally donated his collection to us, and it was shown here at the Highland Folk Museum and other places.

“We are so grateful to David for his generosity – his collection has been the foundation for projects, funding, and displays.

“Even more importantly, it has enabled us to grow our Highland medical collection into a significant resource that will continue to benefit visitors and researchers, now and far into the future.”

The new display includes David’s own ambulance driver’s uniform, harking back to the days when ambulance drivers were simply drivers, unlike the paramedics of today.

The display has an example of a Palmer injector, pioneered by diabetic farmer Charles Palmer in 1955 to make self-injecting easier.  Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

You’ll also be able to see two different electrical machines,  a mysterious ‘blood circulator’, a Palmer injector gun for diabetics, lots of vintage bottles and boxes, a set of Boots baby scales, among many other fascinating items.

You can see the display at Inverness Museum and Art Gallery, Castle Wynd, Inverness.

Opening hours Fridays and Saturdays 11am to 4pm; closed Sun, Mon; Wednesdays and Thursdays 12 to 4pm.

Inverness Museum and Art Gallery is run by High Life Highland.

