In pictures: Remembering the golden age of Aberdeen department store Arnotts

Aberdeen's department stores were once cornerstones of its retail offering, with several scattered throughout the city centre. We've looked back at Arnotts, which was the cream of the crop on George Street. Kirstie Waterston
Kirstie Waterston
Arnotts in November 1985 when its closure was announced. Image: DC Thomson
If you were Christmas shopping in Aberdeen in days gone by, names like Esslemont and Macintosh, Watt & Grant, or Arnotts might have been top of your list.

Department stores of yesteryear always have a nostalgic pull to them – they were destination shops and represented a golden age of shopping.

Exuding a certain kind of luxury, the counters were designed to be perused at a leisurely pace.

1985: Arnotts, and previously Isaac Benzies, was an institution on George Street for decades until it closed in February 1986. Image: DC Thomson

While attentive and immaculately-dressed staff prided themselves on impeccable service.

Aberdeen’s department stores were once cornerstones of its retail offering, with several scattered throughout the city centre.

From Esslemont and Macintosh on Union Street, to Reid and Pearson on the corner of St Nicholas Street, and Isaac Benzies on George Street – among others – Aberdonians were spoilt for choice.

An advert for girls’ coats at Isaac Benzies in the 1930s. Image: DC Thomson

Arnotts started out as Isaac Benzies department store

There are few people who will recall shopping at Isaac Benzies while it was still owned by the family – most will be more familiar with its later incarnation as Arnotts.

Isaac Benzies founded a small drapers shop at 154 George Street in Aberdeen in 1894, before opening other outlets in the Gallowgate, Rosemount, Torry and Bucksburn.

The burgeoning business was brought together under one roof in 1924 at Benzies’ famous premises at 143-167 George Street.

1965: The giant figure standing two storeys high on top of the canopy outside Isaac Benzies was advertising the popular department store’s 71st anniversary celebrations. The gala week featuring not only bargains but competitions, heavily advertised in colour in the Evening Express. Image: DC Thomson

There was a fabrics department on the ground floor where all manner of cloth for dressmaking and furnishing could be found.

If you didn’t fancy sewing your own clothes they had an in-store shirt-making service that could do it for you.

In the children’s department there was a toy bazaar, and you could pick up everything you could possibly need for bringing up baby, including carriage prams.

1983: In his Smurfs Cave in Arnotts store, Santa hears the tales of how good and how bad his doe-eyed young visitors have been – much to the horror of their waiting mums. Image: DC Thomson

And there were hair salons for adults and children, and even a chiropodist who was “always in attendance” at the store.

Arnotts underwent complete transformation with 1973 refit

After Benzies’ death in 1926, his sons Isaac Junior and Athol took over the business.

When Athol retired in 1955, the national chain House of acquired Benzies.

A high street stalwart, the department store continued to trade under the Benzies name until 1972, when it became known as Arnotts.

An advertisement for Arnotts’ dramatic makeover in 1973. Image: DC Thomson

Until 1955, when the shop had a makeover, it remained largely unchanged inside from the Edwardian era.

But on October 3 1973 it was transformed after a dramatic refit to makes the premises bigger and brighter.

On the ground floor alone, the refurbished shop had a new linen hall, a knitting and sewing machines centre, a radio and television showroom, a haberdashery, cosmetics and toiletries, jewellery, and fashion accessories.

1973: Crowds gather outside Arnotts in 1973 when Sir Hugh Fraser opened the remodelled George Street store. Sir Hugh, head of the House of Fraser, had overseen this outlet change from being Isaac Benzies to Arnotts, one of 11 such stores throughout Scotland. Image: DC Thomson

Menswear, key cutting, cigarettes and confectionary could also be found on the ground floor, while the basement level was packed with homewares.

It’s where customers could buy wallpaper, electrical goods, freezers, washing machines, cookers, paint and garden items.

Shock as closure announced amid falling profits in 1980

The upper floors were full of fashion boutiques with the latest trends, furs, rainwear, suits, childrenswear, underwear, corsetry and the restaurant.

An advertisement for the expanded womenswear department at Arnotts in 1973. Image: DC Thomson

While the top floor was home to the hairdressing salon, furniture, lighting, bedding and even fire surrounds.

It was a huge investment in the premises, therefore there was shock just seven years later when House of Fraser announced it intended closing its Arnotts and Watt & Grant stores.

The announcement was made in the wake of a collapse in profits for the parent company.

1986: Mrs Tanner lovingly cleans the old stained glass window with the central initials I.B. from the original Isaac Benzies store. The closure of Arnotts’ store was the last chapter in the history of a store which had touched the lives of thousands. For Sheila Tanner, it was something of a pilgrimage. Mrs Tanner, middle daughter of Athol Benzie, travelled to Aberdeen from Essex to see the shop for the last time. Image: DC Thomson

But it was several years before the closure date was confirmed, suddenly in November 1985.

It was described as “the end of an Aberdeen shopping era”.

After the tills fell silent and the last bargain hunters left the store at 5.30pm on February 1 1986, staff gathered for a farewell party in the building.

‘Broken-hearted’ staff and customers when Arnotts closed in 1986

They marked “the passing of a store that had a reputation for selling anything and everything at reasonable prices”.

It was a night of mixed emotions for staff.

Manager Leonard Cadger said customers had expressed their sadness at losing a beloved shop.

1986: Arnotts staff who were presented with long-service awards. Seated centre is Elizabeth Falconer (42 years’ service). Also pictured are Arnotts’ manager Leonard Cadger, back centre right, and House of Fraser regional manager Les Clark, back centre. Image: DC Thomson

While longest-serving staff member Elizabeth Falconer had joined Isaac Benzies 42 years previously in 1944.

Elizabeth described being “broken-hearted” because it had always been a friendly store with friendly managers. But she was also looking forward to retirement.

Other staff members were absorbed into Frasers’ remaining Union Street shop and the closure resulted in 58 redundancies.

1985: These four long-serving employees at Arnotts, George Street, will soon be clocking in for the last time. The clock is the only part of the original fitments of Benzie’s which remains after the store’s refurbishment in 1955. The four are, from left, Isobel Simpson, Evelyn Hendry, Elizabeth Falconer, and Betty Spence. Image: DC Thomson

ALL IMAGES IN THIS ARTICLE ARE COPYRIGHT OF DC THOMSON. UNAUTHORISED REPRODUCTION IS NOT PERMITTED.

