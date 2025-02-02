A bridge between burghs: The story of the Don Bridge in Inverurie at 100 years old

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A bridge between burghs: The story of the Don Bridge in Inverurie at 100 years old

In 1925, a new pioneering poured concrete bridge was unveiled over the River Don in Inverurie, the main route north at the time. It replaced a quaint and historic bridge from the late 1700s which could no longer cope with the 'modern' traffic of 1924. Kirstie Waterston
Kirstie Waterston
1969: The beauty of winter is shown in the path alongside the River Don at Inverurie looking towards the bridge, which was still the main Aberdeen to Inverness road in the 1960s. Image: DC Thomson
1969: The beauty of winter is shown in the path alongside the River Don at Inverurie looking towards the bridge, which was still the main Aberdeen to Inverness road in the 1960s. Image: DC Thomson

When the Don Bridge in Inverurie opened 100 years ago, it was a vital link between Aberdeen and the north of Scotland.

Historically, the River Don formed the boundary between the parishes of Inverurie and Kintore.

A bridge has stood on the site since the late 1700s, but by 1924 this was no longer adequate for ‘modern’ life.

The Don Bridge over the River Don in Inverurie. Image: Kirstie Waterston/DC Thomson

The cantilevered bridge we know today, used by generations of travellers, was completed in 1925 using the relatively new method of poured concrete.

Now a century on, we look back at the innovative bridge that linked two burghs.

The first Don Bridge was built from stones dug up in fields near Inverurie

The foundation stone for the old bridge over the River Don at Inverurie was laid on June 27 1789.

But an earlier mention in the Press and Journal in 1785 publicised a desire for public subscriptions towards the £2,000 cost of construction.

The old Don Bridge in Inverurie in 1924, top, and, below, a drawing of its replacement. Image: DC Thomson

At that time there was no Ministry of Transport or county council to cover costs – if the public wanted infrastructure they had to pay for it.

Quarrying in the modern sense was unknown then and it took two years to gather enough stones from surrounding countryside to build the old Don Bridge.

Stones were even carted from Bennachie for construction.

It took two years from start to finish to build and masons were paid 4p a day, with the master mason paid four-and-a-half pence a day.

The rusty flood level plaque on the Don Bridge which reads ‘flood level 4th August 1828 transferred from bridge pier 2005’. Image: Kirstie Waterston/DC Thomson

A quaint and picturesque bridge, it weathered every storm, including the “muckle spate” of 1828.

In August of that year a storm turned the Don into a raging torrent, raising it to its greatest-ever known height.

It spilled over into 2,000 acres of “the very best land in the district”, destroying all the crops in its watery wake.

A marker of that significant event still exists on the Don Bridge today.

The temporary trestle bridge for traffic crossing the River Don during construction of the new bridge in Inverurie. Image: DC Thomson

But it was not weather or flooding that prompted the replacement of the historic bridge, but traffic.

Historic bridge was inadequate for ‘modern’ traffic in 1924

The old roadway was 16 feet 3 inches (5 metres) wide which rose in the middle and was supported by three arches.

Although the bridge was considered to be “solidly built”, the width was deemed inadequate for the volume of traffic in 1924.

The sharp rise in the middle made visibility difficult for approaching traffic, but lowering the gradient wasn’t an option.

The plaque from 1924 when the Don Bridge reconstruction began showing a depiction of the old bridge. Image: Kirstie Waterston/DC Thomson

Instead, in February 1924, an entirely new 25ft-wide bridge was proposed, and the road approaching from the Inverurie side would also be widened to get rid of existing awkward corners.

A floodwater culvert was to be installed on the Port Elphinstone side.

And the bridge had to be able to bear the heaviest load stipulated by the Ministry of Transport in 1924 – “traction engines with a train of tractors passing each other on the bridge under the worst conditions”.

Don Bridge formed main route north on A96 from Aberdeen

At this time, the River Don crossing between Port Elphinstone and Inverurie was part of the main road between Aberdeen and the north.

Workmen inspect a bend in the parapet of the temporary bridge after a flood in 1924. Image: DC Thomson

There was no bypass around Inverurie, or any town, the A96 slowly meandered its way through little communities.

A replacement bridge was a huge undertaking and the old one could not simply be demolished.

Instead, a temporary wooden pile and trestle bridge that stretched 510ft long across the Don was constructed upstream.

The makeshift structure was only wide enough for one lane of traffic and a 3ft pavement – although back in 1924 this probably wasn’t the headache it would be today.

1924: This incredible photo shows the painstaking demolition of the 1700s bridge over the Don in Inverurie. Image: DC Thomson

Nevertheless, some traffic control was necessary, so glass-screen signals were used.

Lit by gas at night, they were controlled from a signalman’s hut built into the north bank of the river on a site where the operator commanded a clear view of both the roads to Aberdeen and Kemnay.

Lime and granite bridge replaced with poured concrete construction

The new Don bridge was to be built in reinforced concrete and designed to cantilever from the piers outwards.

The existing piers and abutments below the springing level (where the arch begins) would be reused for the new structure.

The piers on which the current bridge stands are the original ones dating from 1791. Image: Kirstie Waterston/DC Thomson

A concrete slab would be installed supported by five main girders with a trough along both pavements for water and gas mains.

Meanwhile, the parapet was to be built with precast concrete balusters, which has given the bridge its unique appearance over the last 100 years.

It was proposed the work would take just one year and cost £14,275, broken down into £11,495 for the reinforced concrete bridge, £315 for the floodwater culvert and £2,465 for the temporary bridge.

Building the poured concrete Don Bridge was a painstaking operation, wooden supports held steel plates in place. Image: DC Thomson

The cost of the Don bridge reconstruction scheme was footed by the County Road Board, the Garioch District Committee and Inverurie Town Council.

Ultimately the work cost £16,197 and 2 shillings with the Ministry of Transport covering 65%.

Residents ‘regretted’ romance was sacrificed for convenience

At the time the ministry told road authorities to conserve old bridges that were valuable for beauty or archaeological interest.

People in Inverurie “lamented the passing of a historical landmark, and regretted that once more romance had been sacrificed in the gaining of convenience”.

1925: This photo shows the steel reinforcing rods over the deck of one span and in the five main girders ready for filling with concrete. Image: DC Thomson

But the old bridge could not be adapted for modern demands.

Work on the new crossing began in April 1924 with the construction of the temporary wooden bridge and staging to carry concrete.

It took two years to build the old bridge but just three weeks to demolish it, although it was no easy feat.

The old bridge, built of stone and lime mortar, was well kept and repointed from time to time, and as a consequence “had no visible defects”.

Parts of the old bridge were incorporated in the second Don Bridge because they were so well built. Image: Kirstie Waterston/DC Thomson

In fact when it came to the demolition, the masonry of the old bridge “was exceptionally well built”.

The lime mortar “held so firmly that many of the ring stones in the arch broke before they were separated from their neighbours”.

Bridge strength was tested by heavy traction engines and steam rollers

Once the old bridge was down it took just 12 months to complete the new one.

After the bridge was constructed, it was tested by four traction engines slowly travelling abreast pulling loads weighing a total weight of 92 tons.

1925: The new River Don Bridge was tested by heavy steam rollers and traction engines travelling in tandem. Image: DC Thomson

The weight was far more than the bridge needed to bear and it only deflected by 1/16th of an inch – just 1.5mm in metric measurements.

Passing tests with flying colours, the opening ceremony was scheduled for May 30 1925.

The ceremony was performed at the Port Elphinstone end of the bridge by the Earl of Kintore whose great-great-grandfather had laid the foundation stone in 1789.

Hundreds of people from Inverurie and district gathered to watch, with both work and schools being temporarily suspended for the occasion.

1925: A view of the new bridge from the Port Elphinstone side. The temporary trestle bridge can be seen through the arches. Image: DC Thomson

Provost W Taylor presided over the ceremony while Inverurie brass band provided the entertainment.

Reverend James Black blessed the bridge before the Earl made his speech.

‘May bridge stand for generations – a memorial to all concerned’

He began by praising the contractor William Tawse for overseeing the construction with no “loss of life or permanent disability” – an occupational hazard at the time.

The Earl added: “May it stand for generations – a memorial to all concerned with its erection; and in the hope and belief that it will greatly facilitate the road transport of the district, I have now the pleasure of declaring this new bridge open to traffic.”

May 1925: The Early of Kintore cutting the ribbon to open the bridge. From left, Mr Kellas town clerk; Provost Taylor; the Earl, and Mr Gordon burgh surveyor. Image: DC Thomson

Mr Tawse presented the Earl with a gold cigarette case as a memento of the occasion with the initial ‘K’ engraved in one corner.

Inside, were engraved drawings to scale of the old bridge and the new.

The Earl then cut the blue ribbon stretching across the bridge and was the first to cross in his motorcar.

Among the many who followed was Sir James Taggart who was born at nearby Coldwells Farm 76 years previously.

The cantilevered, poured concrete arches of the Don Bridge in Inverurie and very recognisable. Image: Kirstie Waterston/DC Thomson

He remarked that he’d crossed the old bridge hundreds of times on his way to the Canal Head school, “sometimes by the roadway and sometimes in foolhardy manner on the parapet”.

There was great demand among bystanders to secure a bit of blue ribbon as a souvenir of the opening.

While it seems unlikely snippets of ribbon have survived the centenary, the bridge has indeed stood steadfast for generations, virtually unchanged by time.

Image: Kirstie Waterston/DC Thomson.

