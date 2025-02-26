Gallery: More than 40 Archive photos of people and places in and around Huntly before 1950

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: More than 40 Archive photos of people and places in and around Huntly before 1950

Huntly was an 18th Century planned town, although its rich history extends much farther back. We've looked back at bygone Huntly before 1950 using our own archive photos and those sent to the Press and Journal to feature.

1904: The Foggie Dirder bus which ran between Aberchirder and Huntly Railway Station. Image: Submitted
By Kirstie Waterston

Huntly has a rich history with the legacy of the Gordons woven throughout its built heritage and folklore.

The town is described as “hill-girt and river-wrought”, sitting between the rivers Deveron and Bogie surrounded by upland countryside.

The earlier settlement was known as Milton of Strathbogie until the Duke of Gordon established a planned village on its site in 1769 and renamed it Huntly.

Huntly was one of the north-east’s planned towns in 18th Century

Huntly bears the hallmarks of other north-east planned communities with its handsome Georgian town square and surrounding streets set in a grid layout.

A newspaper clipping showing an aerial view of Huntly taken from the Scott’s Hospital tower in 1925. Image: DC Thomson

With historic industries like textiles and agriculture, and the advent of the railway between Huntly and Inverurie, it was a thriving town in the 19th Century.

But another seminal time for the town was the inter-war years.

Huntly in particular was a town that suffered dreadfully with the loss of its menfolk in the First World War.

Of the 700 men who left the rural parish to fight, 144 of those killed were teachers and former pupils of The Gordon Schools alone.

A newspaper clipping showing Huntly’s bowling green and tennis courts in 1926. Image: DC Thomson

The rector was so sorrowed he commissioned a stained glass memorial window in the school.

And in 1922, an elegant war memorial was unveiled at the foot of the linden tree avenue between the school and square commemorating all the town’s lost sons.

But the 1920s also brought optimism and growth for Huntly with a new mart and a new isolation hospital.

Old photos show how 1920s brought change to Huntly

Strathbogie Auction Mart, belonging to Messrs Reith and Anderson, opened on January 17 1923.

A P&J clipping showing Huntly Mart when it opened in 1923. Image: DC Thomson

The new building was erected close to the railway station loading bank and the public road.

Designed by architects George Sutherland and Clement George, it was described as a “credit to Huntly”.

A few years later in 1926, the town welcomed three new motor mail vans to speed up the delivery of mail from Huntly Post Office to Aberchirder and district.

And in June 1927 there was a new addition to the Jubilee Cottage Hospital when the isolation hospital opened.

Huntly’s new motor mail vans in 1924. Image: DC Thomson

It was a joint scheme between Huntly District Committee and the town council, and Provost Christie was “the leading light in its initiation and completion”.

Lord Aberdeen opened the building, described as “a solid stone and lime structure of the bungalow type” facing the Parish Church manse.

New isolation hospital opened to tackle infectious disease in Huntly

The new healing hospital was needed after a previous outbreak of diphtheria in Huntly took over two wards of the Jubilee Hospital.

Now the standalone infection unit would contain patients away from ordinary surgical and medical cases.

Huntly Isolation Hospital when it was unveiled next to the Jubilee Hospital in June 1927. Image: DC Thomson

It was divided into four small wards, each with two beds, with a smaller observation ward in the middle for nursing staff.

The hospital also had a verandah, with glass-panelled doors where convalescents’ beds could be wheeled into the open air.

Previously, hospitals were like ‘hot houses’ for fever and disease, with patients stuck in wards infecting each other.

The verandah was somewhere patients could recuperate in fresh air after the acute stage of their illness had passed.

Lord Aberdeen and the other dignitaries at the opening of the new hospital in Huntly in 1927. Image: DC Thomson

Gallery: Photos in and around Huntly before 1950

Circa 1900: Farmer William Meldrum (centre) with his wife Ann Wiseman and two unknown workers at Glennieston farm near Huntly. Image: Submitted
1904: The Foggie Dirder bus which ran between Aberchirder and Huntly Railway Station. Image: Submitted
1907: The beautifully-turned out dressmaking staff at Boyds of Huntly, The Square, Huntly. Image: DC Thomson
1909: Pupils at the rural Longhill School, near Huntly. Image: Submitted by James McGrimmond
1914: Alexander Leiper and fellow ploughmen, Thomaston, Huntly. Image: George Leiper
1914: Territorial Gordon Highlanders from Huntly. Image: Submitted by Elsa Reid
Circa 1918: Ploughmen at Bucharn Farm, Huntly, Willie Rust is third left. Image: Submitted
1918: The McKenzie Family of Huntly, submitted by Morag Neish whose father Ewan McKenzie is the small boy at the front.
1918: The workers at Mains of Aswanley, Glass, near Huntly. Submitted by James McGrimmond whose father, also James, is one of the boys sitting on the bench.
1919-20: Huntly Football Club at Market Muir. Submitted by Charles Thain whose Father Jim is third right in the middle row.
Circa 1924: Pupils with teacher Miss Sophia Price at Ruthven School by Cairnie, near Huntly. Image: Submitted
Adverts for Huntly businesses back in 1928. Image: DC Thomson
1930s: Pupils at Kinnoir School, near Huntly. Submitted by Mary Gauld (nee Beange) who is on the extreme right in the third row.
1931: Family members and guests at William and Isabella Forsyth’s 50th wedding anniversary, Strathbogie Hotel, Huntly. The families present are believed to be Beatties, Forsyths, Gordons, Duncans and Grants. Submitted by Sheena Beedham
1933: Senior pupils of The Gordon Schools, Huntly who had just won a music festival in Aberdeen. The music teacher sits in the front row and the head master stands on the left. Submitted by Jean Watt (nee Robertson) who is extreme left in the back row.
1932: A bonnie baby show in Huntly. Submitted by Isabel Rugg
1934: Glass School, primary V and VI. Submitted by Janet Summers who is seated second left in the second row.
1933-34: The very rural Shenwell Primary School, near Cairnie. A meeting of the Huntly School Management Committee revealed Shenwell had a 100% attendance from pupils in 1933. Image: Submitted
1935: The cutting of the first turf for the Huntly Water Extension Scheme by Provost Alexander Wishart Christie on January 24, 1935. Image: John Christie
1937: The congregation outside Huntly Congregational Church, June 1937, for the unveiling of the window panel. Six windows were installed to commemorate the life and work of Reverends George Cran and James Dawson, pioneer missionaries in the Telugu-speaking district of India in the 1800s. Image: Submitted
1940: A Christmas party at Longhill School, near Huntly. Submitted by James McGrimmond who stands front right.
1941-42: John Stewart selling lambs at Huntly Mart. Image: Submitted
1942: The high explosive unit of the Home Guard at Aswanley, Glass. Image submitted by William Macpherson
1944: Sub workshop, Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers at Huntly. Submitted by Mrs J Simpson who is second from the left in the front row
1944: Football at McKessack Park, Rothes. Rothes x 1 played a team of Italian prisoners of war from their camp at Sandy Hillock near Archiestown. The Italians wear the white strip, Rothes in the stripes. Submitted by John Sherret, third left in the middle row
1947-48: The Girls Guildry at Huntly Parish Church. Image: Submitted
1946: The Gordon Schools, Huntly class of 1946-47. Back from left: Sandy (Ackie) Dey, Billy Fraser, Mitchell Dawson, Raymond Morrison and Jimmy Hay. Middle from left: Ronnie Morrison, Colin (surname unknown), Elsie Mackie, Hilda Knight, Sheila Rough, Rosemary Paterson, Dennis Stephen, Alec Gibb. Front, from left: Hilda Dey, unknown, Jean Stephen, teacher Mr Beattie, Isobel Craig, Betty McIntosh, and unknown. Submitted by Sandy Dey
1947: A class of The Gordon Schools, Huntly, with teacher Miss Smith. Image: Submitted
1948-49: The late James Sey, haulage contractor, Huntly. His children are from right, Elizabeth (Betty), with her friend Gladys Rough, his daughter Sheena and son James. Image: Submitted
1948: Glens of Foudland School picnic to Tarlair, in approximately 1948. Submitted by Adam Middler, who is on the second row, third from the right.
1950s: A special occasion for members of Forgue Youth Club, at Forgue. Submitted by Dod Raeburn who is standing second on the left.
Early 1950s: Members of Drumblade Girls Association on their annual outing. Image: Submitted
1950s: Forgue Primary School with teacher Miss Gauld. Submitted by Davie Simpson who is middle of the back row.
1950-51: Forgue Primary School pupils with teacher Stephen West. Submitted by Dod Raeburn who is standing third right in the middle row.
1950-51: The third year class at The Gordon Schools. Submitted by Sandy Stewart who is second left in the third row.
Early 1950s: Banffshire egg packers, Huntly. Submitted by Helen McWilliam who is second left in the front row

