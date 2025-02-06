Gallery: Looking back at Huntly in the 1970s and 1980s in 40 archive photos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Looking back at Huntly in the 1970s and 1980s in 40 archive photos

Huntly in the 1970s was a busy burgh supporting its own industries, interests and shops. We've looked back at archive photos of Huntly across two decades, featuring some of the people who called the community home.

1980: French assistant Charles Camant had the last laugh over pupils at The Gordon Schools, Huntly, when he took up the bagpipes. After being tutored locally, the Frenchman, 21, from Perpignan in the south of France, was invited to play for a private Burns Supper at his lodgings in Huntly. Image: DC Thomson
By Kirstie Waterston

Our archive photos show Huntly was a busy burgh in the 1970s. A self-sufficient community, it supported a variety of shops, industries and two schools.

In the previous decade, Huntly was one of the only stations Dr Beeching didn’t earmark for closure in the north-east.

He wanted to close every remaining station between Aberdeen and Huntly, and introduce a fast diesel service to Huntly.

Remembering Huntly’s last water mill

You wonder how Huntly might have changed if Inverurie had lost its station.

The 1971 census showed the Huntly population sitting at 3,790, down about 200 people from the 1961 survey.

1970: The fountain in The Square at Huntly. Erected in memory of James Robertson, Bank Agent, by his widow. Image: DC Thomson

But as the decade progressed, the population steadily rose to 4,289 by 1976.

Some of the population increase was undoubtedly down to oil, but Huntly had its own industries and a bustling town centre.

Huntly had a heritage in textile manufacturing and at the start of the 1970s, a time of mass-production, the archaic machinery at Huntly Woollen Mills still trundled on.

In 1970, the dilapidated red-brick mill still clung to the banks of the Bogie in the romantic setting of rolling countryside.

1970: John Grant and Charles Brander look on as the old iron water wheel churns out power to keep the Huntly Woollen Mill’s machinery running. Image: DC Thomson

The mill’s machines were driven by power generated from a large 20ft diameter cast iron water wheel.

But by then there were only two staff – boss Charlie Brander and his one employee John Grant.

The mill closed at the end of the decade when Charlie retired, and it was later demolished.

Business boomed during the 1970s

But elsewhere, industry was booming. Manufacturing firm RB Farquhar opened new Huntly premises Deveronside Works in 1973.

Bob Farquhar started up as firewood merchant after the war, but moved into sawmills, then into the construction of poultry houses before setting his sights on bigger builds.

1970: George Sellar & Son Ltd Staff Dance. Image: Submitted

The growing company moved production from Rhynie to Huntly to keep up with demand for its prefabricated and purpose-built buildings.

Its Farquhar Mobile Home was the first of its kind constructed in Scotland, and they ended up making accommodation units for oil platforms.

The Huntly town centre, the Square, Duke Street, and Gordon Street were packed with independent businesses, many of them family firms that had been there for generations.

Agricultural implement makers George Sellar and Sons is still a name found on old farm equipment in Huntly and beyond.

1970: Pony breeder James McIntosh, Marnoch, Huntly, who celebrated his 91st birthday in October 1970. Here he congratulates Marjorie Sleigh of St John’s Wells, Fyvie, on the Sleigh family triumph with the pony in the picture, Wells Vanita, which made a record British auctioning price of 605 guineas at a sale in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson

Of course, some of those established businesses like Dean’s, Rizza’s and R Barron and Sons are still thriving in Huntly alongside new enterprises.

New bypass in 1978 relieved Huntly of traffic and congestion

One historic building that saw change in the 1970s and again more recently was the old Cruickshanks, or ‘Cruickie’s’ ironmongers.

Now a community-owned building complete with a cinema and cafe, it was turned into a flagship DIY department store in 1976.

Brothers James and George Stevenson bought the business and extended the premises, adding to its ironmongery offering with furniture, paint, wallpaper and other home-improvement materials.

An advert for the refurbished James Cruickshank and Son in Huntly. Image: DC Thomson

But arguably, one of the most noticeable changes about Huntly in the late 1970s was the reduction of traffic in the town.

In 1978 the new bypass taking the A96 around the fringes of Huntly, rather than through it, opened.

Two years in the making, and at a cost of £1.6 million, there was relief for homeowners as the 2.4-mile stretch opened and northbound HGVs were no longer channelled along residential streets.

Gallery: Photos of Huntly in the 1970s

1970: A busy Duke Street as shoppers squeeze onto narrow pavements and make their way towards A&F Stephen the long-established ironmongery and hardware business. Image: DC Thomson
1972: The new Huntly Telephone Exchange opened was officially by Provost William Watson in August 1972. Image: DC Thomson
1973: In the new Huntly factory of R. B. Farquhar with its workshop 200ft long and 60ft wide, which opened in August, Rhynie men are busy assembling the first of 100 twin-unit mobile homes for Aberdeen County Council’s major housing development at Quayhead, St Fergus, to serve the people engaged on the Gas Council’s North Sea Gas Pipeline Terminal and Treatment Centre. Image: DC Thomson
1973: A view of Huntly from Castle Street across The Square past the statue of the Duke of Richmond and down Gordon Street with the tower of Stewart’s Hall dominating the skyline. Image: DC Thomson
1974: George Cowie in 1974 when he was playing for Huntly FC. Image: Submitted
1974: Retirement party for Mr J McQueen in 1974 with his full workforce at Knockdhu distillery, by Huntly. Image: Submitted by Nan Watson
1974: The building of James Cruickshank & Son Ltd, just after it was taken over by G and J Stevenson. The building has undergone extensive refurbishment in recent years. To the right of the photo you can see a ‘ghost sign’ that begins with Dempster, but what did the rest say? Image: DC Thomson
1975: There are tangible links with Scottish history abound in Gordon, and Huntly Castle is one that is a constant attraction for historians and tourists. Once the principal seat and stronghold of a powerful Gordon chief, the castle stands on the site of the old “Peel of Strathbogie” near the confluence of the rivers Bogie and Deveron. Image: DC Thomson
1975: The ladies of Forgue WRI, taken at their annual dinner dance circa 1975. Image: Submitted by Mrs A Anderson
Circa 1976: The officials and committee of the Huntly branch of the OAP Association, 1975-76. Image: Submitted by Isabel Rug, vice-president, second right in the front row
1976: Foresters at work on the Gartly section of Huntly Forest during a thinning out. Gordon Thom, Gartly, cuts the Japanese larch trees into lengths as ganger Roy Neish, right, and tractorman George Bremner select the lengths used by the pulp mill at Fort William and Scottish Timber Products Ltd., Stirling. George unties the trees after dragging them out of the forest with the tractor. Image: DC Thomson
1978: Wife of the president of Huntly Rotary Club, Bunty Innes, presents a camera and a cheque to John McGrimmond, a pupil at Drumblade Primary School, in June 1978. John raised most money (£45.09) in a Sponsored Spell organised by the Rotary Club. Looking on are other winners and club president James Innes. Image: DC Thomson
1978: An aerial view of the newly-built bypass which swept along the fringes of Huntly. The line of trees at the top of the picture indicates the old route through the town on the A96. Image: DC Thomson
1978: The old railway viaduct over the River Deveron, about four miles from Huntly, pictured in September 1978 – just weeks before it was due to be demolished. Built in 1856 when the Aberdeen-Inverness railway line was first built, it began to feel the strain as larger trains came into use, and the viaduct came out of service in 1900. Image: DC Thomson
1979: A quieter scene at Huntly Railway Station in 1979 with diesel engines to shift goods, compared to days gone by when steam locomotives did the shunting. Image: DC Thomson
1979: Hard at work casting ewes using special pens at a farm in the Glens of Foudland, between Inverurie and Huntly. Image: DC Thomson

Gallery: Huntly in the 1980s

1980: Gordon Primary School, Huntly, pupils Carolyn Mitchell and Kenny Chan, receive a trophy, certificate and cheque on behalf of the school for the best-kept school in the Grampian Region from Councillor Wilson Stephen, chairman of Grampian Region Education Committee. Also in the picture are chairman of the campaign, Paul Miller (centre), and Ian Calder, Headmaster headmaster. Image: DC Thomson
1981: A drama group, possibly TGS former pupils, pose for a photo with the village constable, played by Tom Robertson, keeping cast members in order. Image: DC Thomson
1981:Trying to push a hand-driven corn bruiser at the Adamston Agricultural Museum, near Huntly, are Graham Forbes, and James Thomson, both of Drumblade. The corn bruiser was a relic from Peterhead Prison farm. Image: DC Thomson
1981: A view of The Haughs of Glass which lies on the Markie Water close to its junction with the River Deveron, 6 miles (10 km) west of Huntly. At one time, the parish comprised the three estates of Beldorney, Edinglassie and Blairmore (or Invermarkie). Only Edinglassie remained intact in 1981, the other two having sold off tracts of land for forestry and tenant farms. Image: DC Thomson
1982: Pupils from The Gordon Schools in Huntly learned some practical skills and helped renovate an old forester’s cottage near Leith Hall. Image: DC Thomson
1982: The story of Volvo the stowaway kitten fired the imagination of Jean Corrigall and her pupils at Gordon Primary School, Huntly. The Press and Journal told how the tiny ball of fluff had jumped up on to a narrow metal ledge beside a car engine and had been driven all the way from Aberdeen to Stonehaven. Only after the plaintive cries of the kitten were heard was the terrified creature found and cared for by the car’s owner, Stonehaven jeweller Douglas Green. Volvo, named after the car in which it was found, was so thin when it was discovered its ribs could be seen. Miss Corrigall was so enthralled by the story of Volvo’s adventure that she took a copy of the P&J to school and read the report to her P4 class. Image: DC Thomson
1982: Packer Lillian Shand, left, holds a tray of ungraded eggs, watched by Nicola Greening and station foreman Harry Rennie at the Huntly headquarters of Banffshire Egg Packers. Image: DC Thomson
1983: Members of the 1st and 2nd Huntly Guides, from left, Alison Brown, Kathleen Raeburn, Elizabeth Fraser, county camp adviser, Sandra Milne, Karen Milne, and Yvonne Bruce prepare the way at Haddo House for the start of the Gordon District Guide Camp. Image: DC Thomson
1983: A rehearsal mistake ended up as a star turn for three-year-old Alison McCulloch, of Huntly, at the Fiddlers’ Rally in Aberdeen in 1983. Director James Logan liked the Betty Jessiman dancer’s scene-stealing performance so much he made it part of the act. Image: DC Thomson
1984: Pupils at Gordon Primary in Huntly cheer headteacher Ian Calder, who was the new part-time minister at Huntly Parish Church. Image: DC Thomson
1986: Pupils of the Jessiman School of Dance from Huntly who took part in the Fiddlers Spectacular at HMT, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
1986: From left, Bill Dean, his son Derek Dean, daughter Frances Mair and wife Helen Dean in their shortbread factory in Huntly. Image: DC Thomson
1986: Helen Dean and her husband Bill Dean packing shortbread in their factory in Huntly. Image: DC Thomson
1987: Pupils at Drumblade School, near Huntly, were getting to grips with the latest technology to produce their newsletter the Drumblade Times. Trying to meet the deadline were, from left, Robert Hunter, Kerry Donald, Duncan Nicoll, Janice Wink, Steven Adam and Craig Reid. Image: DC Thomson
1987: Girls from the Jessiman School of Dance tap class, who entertained the audience at Stewart Hall, Huntly, in a variety show in aid of Huntly Stroke Club. Image: DC Thomson
1987: The Huntly Loons, who took part in a variety show in aid of Huntly Stroke Club in the town’s Stewart Hall, have a laugh with Patricia-Ann McKay. The Loons are, from left, Sandy Forbes, Alistair Gray, Donald Yule, Dougie Raeburn, Jake Forbes and Gordon Anderson. Image: DC Thomson
1988: Break time for drinks and biscuits at the morning creche in the Linden Community Centre, Huntly. Image: DC Thomson
1988: The Square, Huntly, as it looked in September 1988. Image: DC Thomson
1989: Members of The Gordon Schools, Huntly, Young Enterprise company Mon-Pac who produced the card game Catch 21 are pictured after group leader Fiona Knox, front left, was presented with the 1989 Skene Young Entrepreneurs secondary award. Image: DC Thomson

ALL IMAGES IN THIS ARTICLE ARE COPYRIGHT OF DC THOMSON. UNAUTHORISED REPRODUCTION IS NOT PERMITTED. 

