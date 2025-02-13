Elizabeth Gordon: The avant-garde aristocrat behind The Gordon Schools in Huntly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Past Times

Elizabeth Gordon: The avant-garde aristocrat behind The Gordon Schools in Huntly

Elizabeth, the Duchess of Gordon, was the altruistic aristocrat and female founder of The Gordon Schools in 1839. She had radical ideas about girls' education and dedicated her life to improving the lives of Huntly's poor. Kirstie Waterston
Kirstie Waterston
The elegant Simpson Building at The Gordon Schools, Huntly, was established by the Duchess of Gordon in 1839 as a memorial to her beloved husband. Image: Richard Brown
The elegant Simpson Building at The Gordon Schools, Huntly, was established by the Duchess of Gordon in 1839 as a memorial to her beloved husband. Image: Richard Brown

To amble along the lofty linden tree avenue to The Gordon Schools is to take a path unchanged for generations of scholars in Huntly.

The Gordon Schools was founded by the benevolent Elizabeth Gordon, the wife of the fifth and last Duke of Gordon, in 1839.

Nicknamed “the Good Duchess”, Elizabeth used her position and wealth to dedicate her life to improving the lives of those around her at a time when classism and servitude ruled.

Who was The Gordon Schools’ female founder Elizabeth Gordon?

Elizabeth Brodie was born into Clan Brodie in 1794; her father Alexander was MP for Elgin and her mother Elizabeth Wemyss died when she was six.

A carpet of crocuses by The Simpson Building at The Gordon Schools, Huntly. Image: Mairi Innes

An only child, Elizabeth was brought up by aunts in Elgin where she was described as “a happy, mirthful child, robust in frame, and vigorous in mind; extremely amiable but possessed of a strong, resolute will”.

At eight, this strong-willed quine was sent to boarding school in London where her Scottish dialect was “corrected”.

But upon leaving education and entering society in Bath aged 17, Elizabeth gladly reacquired her Scots’ tongue and delighted in all aspects of her heritage.

Jane Gordon, the “brilliant and beautiful” wife of Alexander the fourth Duke of Gordon, identified Elizabeth as a suitor for her eldest son, George.

Elizabeth Gordon, nee Brodie, the Duchess of Gordon. Image: The National Trust for Scotland, Brodie Castle

A wealthy heiress but not classically beautiful, differing accounts exist of Elizabeth’s character.

Some describe her as religious “with no conversation”, others as “blooming” with youth and ambition.

Debt-ridden Duke was unlikely marriage match for pious Elizabeth

However, for George, who had won military honours in battles abroad, it was said his “better conquest” was in winning the hand of Elizabeth.

George, a handsome “man of the world” was 24 years her senior, had three illegitimate children and was already riddled with debts when they married in 1813.

A portrait of Elizabeth, Duchess of Gordon. Image: DC Thomson

Already a philanthropist, establishing churches and schools across Scotland, Elizabeth paid off his debts and took control of his finances.

They had a very happy marriage, but not one that would bear children.

George once said: “I have been unfortunate in everything but in having a good wife.”

When he succeeded the Dukedom in 1827, Elizabeth became Duchess of Gordon.

The entrance to the Gordon Schools, Huntly, as it looked in 1933. Image: DC Thomson

Instead of retreating into domestic duties, she only increased her welldoing through extended opportunities.

Although her charity did not extend to the Duke’s illegitimate children.

Elizabeth had avant-garde ideas and the means to execute them

Elizabeth was “adored by the poor and needy of Huntly”, but those in her own class sneered at Elizabeth’s deep devotion to religion and found her “a little too earnest”.

First an Episcopalian and later a Presbyterian, religion drove her philanthropy.

A decorative emblem of George Gordon, the fifth and last Duke of Gordon, on The Simpson Building. Image: Kirstie Waterston/DC Thomson

But not your average aristocrat, Elizabeth had avant-garde ideas and the means to execute them.

She was “lavish” yet modest in her charity, and confident enough to stand her ground in a man’s society as a wealthy noblewoman in her own right.

The Duke was very attached to Elizabeth, and even sold some horses and heirlooms to assist her in funding a chapel and school at Gordon Castle, Fochabers.

Upon his death in 1836 “her sorrow was lasting and sincere”.

1930s: A view of the Castlegate showing the statue of George, fifth and last, Duke of Gordon. Image: DC Thomson

With no children, the Gordon line perished with him.

Elizabeth moved into her favourite residence Huntly Lodge, now the Castle Hotel, and decided to pay tribute to her husband in a way that benefitted the children of Huntly.

The Gordon Schools memorial was to benefit ‘unborn generations’ in Huntly

The Gordon Schools rose from her desire to continue the Duke’s memory and his love of his native land.

Elizabeth lay the foundation stone – for what is now known as the Simpson Building – on February 27 1839.

The Gordon Schools’ Simpson Building pictured 100 years after it was founded by Elizabeth Gordon. Image: DC Thomson

She had many radical views on education and the school was built in three departments in the Duke’s name, hence The Gordon Schools.

It comprised a secondary school for boys, an industrial school for girls, and a school for infants of both sexes.

The industrial school was an attempt to educate girls who had previously not been thought worth teaching.

These girls were involved in growing domestic industry and Elizabeth felt they would have more success if properly educated.

The Gordon Schools’ founder Elizabeth, the Duchess of Gordon. Image: Kirstie Waterston/DC Thomson

Five thousand people walked in procession to the ceremony; girls and boys, the gentlemen of Huntly and the tenantry of the Gordon estates, and many “respectable strangers”.

The Simpson building was described as a “splendid monument” to the affection of Elizabeth for the Duke’s memory which would benefit “unborn generations”.

The Simpson Building was built in white sandstone from Rhynie

Upon its opening in late 1840, the Press and Journal said: “The monument does honour to the living as well as to the dead.

“It will confer a lasting benefit on Huntly. Its benefits are for the present and future.”

The Simpson Building is a landmark in Huntly. Image: Kirstie Waterston/DC Thomson

The memorial was not an ornamental folly or statue, but “a noble structure designed for the education of youth”.

The Gordon Schools took the form of an “elegant front” of two storeys above a basement level, all of “finely cut white sandstone from the hills of Rhynie”.

In the centre was an arched gateway with galleries above, surmounted with a spire and elliptical dome.

Inside, the classrooms were large and comfortable, with the cost of the building coming to just over £3,000.

The historic 1841 clock at The Gordon Schools was restored by the original maker in Edinburgh in 2009. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Religious Disruption caused The Gordon Schools to split in 1843

In the industrial school, girls were taught sewing, cooking and other accomplishments “thought proper to their sex at the time”.

But the secondary education was interrupted by the Disruption in 1843 when the Church of Scotland split into two factions.

Religion was fundamental in schooling at the time, and the secondary department split into two independent sections with separate staffs.

It became the Parish School and the Free Church School.

Looking through the arch at the Simpson Building, The Gordon Schools, Huntly. Image: Kirstie Waterston/DC Thomson

It was thought Elizabeth’s sympathies lay with the latter as she also sided with the Free Church during the Disruption.

The Parish School was more adequately staffed with qualified teachers, while the “zeal” of pupil-teachers and apprentices at the Free Church School made up for the lack of qualifications.

But despite their differences, both schools produced eminent pupils in the 1800s.

These included biblical scholar Dr James Hastings, academic and journalist Professor William Minto, and brothers top civil servant Sir Charles Edward Troup and London architect Frank Troup, who designed Huntly war memorial.

Huntly war memorial with the linden tree avenue and The Simpson Building behind. Image: DC Thomson

Week-long celebration for The Gordon Schools’ centenary in 1939

Elizabeth died aged 69 on a snowy January day in 1864 at her beloved Huntly Lodge.

Her funeral was a day of biting cold and driving snow, but still many followed her hearse through Huntly before it left for Elgin Cathedral.

A new era followed the Duchess’ death, and in 1872 the Education Act reformed schooling.

Two years later the Parish School and Free Church School were united once again as The Gordon Schools.

The programme of events for The Gordon Schools’ centenary in 1939. Image: DC Thomson

The first headmaster of the combined schools was Dr George Smith from 1881-89, and he was still alive to see the schools’ centenary in 1939.

The 100th anniversary was a week-long celebration starting with a service at Huntly Parish Church led by four minsters who were former pupils.

‘They are probably the most beautiful buildings in town’

Upon the centenary, The P&J said: “As they stand today, The Gordon Schools are probably the most beautiful buildings in a town which is unusually full of old-world grace and charm.”

Former rector Mr James wrote: “When the river of time is wending out to sea, then shall our thoughts return in memory’s hour to the school of the Tower and Linden Tree.”

The new extension to The Gordon Schools in 1912. Image: DC Thomson

Education in 1939 had changed remarkably from 1839; in addition to studies, pupils partook in commercial training and even bee-keeping.

And the changes since then have been greater still.

Despite a patchwork of extensions, The Simpson Building would still be recognisable today to those first pupils 186 years ago.

An enduring, silent witness to generations of education in Huntly.

Conversation