Former pupils of Bankhead Academy in the 1970s being sought for reunion events this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Education Schools

Former pupils of Bankhead Academy in the 1970s being sought for reunion events this year

Did you attend Bankhead Academy during the 1970s? Organisers of reunion event Bankhead 500 are hoping to bring former pupils together to reminisce and socialise, while raising money for a good cause. Kirstie Waterston
Kirstie Waterston
Bankhead Academy as it looked in 1973. Image: DC Thomson
Bankhead Academy as it looked in 1973. Image: DC Thomson

Former pupils and staff of Bankhead Academy during the 1970s are invited to take a trip down memory lane with a series of reunion events this year.

Alumni are being sought to reminisce, share memories and revel in the sounds of the ’70s at reunions taking place across the original Bankhead Academy catchment area.

The social events aim to bring together those who studied at Bankhead at any point between 1970 and 1979, while raising money for a good cause.

A class of Third Year boys from Bankhead Academy presented a collage of 10 embroidered tapestries to the Glenburn Wing of Aberdeen’s Woodend Hospital in 1975. Image: DC Thomson

Five events are being organised by performing arts charity Music 4 U, which is also celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

Debra Baxter, nee Paterson, who was part of Bankhead Academy’s class of 1977, founded Music 4 U after discovering a love of performing arts during her time at school.

Time at Bankhead Academy inspired Debra to establish musical charity

Bankhead had a long history of staging musicals and talent shows, and the award-winning Bankhead Youth Theatre was based there.

Schooldays are a formative time for many, but exploring the arts at Bankhead Academy had a profound effect on Debra.

A newspaper clipping of the King and I at Bankhead 1978. Image: DC Thomson

Her passion for music and performing was sparked during a drama production of ‘The King and I’ at the school in 1978.

Other former pupils of the same era may remember the play was staged under the guidance of legendary drama teacher David Ward and music teacher Jim Addison, who played King Siam in the production.

Debra founded Music 4 U, which aims to transform young lives through inclusive performing arts classes, in 2005.

Bankhead Academy drama teacher David Ward, left, at his retirement in 2002, and music teacher Jim Addison who retired in 2003. Image: DC Thomson

She said: “I founded Music 4 U because of my lifelong love of music and the performing arts, which began at Bankhead.

“The charity supports young people, both with and without additional support needs, to flourish through music.”

And now Debra is hoping her charity can reunite ex-pupils to share happy memories of Bankhead, which closed in 2009 after 70 years.

Debra Baxter Music 4U creative director. Image: Music 4 U

‘With many of us reaching 60, another get-together felt overdue’

When Debra helped organise the first class of 1977 reunion of Bankhead pupils, she was delighted with the turn-out.

She added: “When my classmate Marie and I organised the first reunion, we had no idea if anyone would even turn up!

“To our delight, over 60 people came along, and since then, every reunion – organised by different classmates over the years – has been a fantastic way to stay in touch.

“With many of us now reaching the milestone of turning 60, another get-together felt long overdue.”

Debra and pal Marie when they organised the first school reunion for the Bankhead Academy class of 1977 back in the 1990s. Image: DC Thomson

With Music 4 U also reaching a milestone this year, it seemed a good opportunity to bring both together by launching the ‘500 4 500’ campaign.

Debra said: “Many of us have benefitted from the education and opportunities we had at Bankhead, and this is a chance to give something back.

“With the £10 entry fee, we hope to raise £500 for our 500 4 500 initiative just by bringing everyone together, but we’re also inviting everyone to support the campaign individually if they can.”

A brief history of Bankhead Academy

Bankhead Academy was once one of Aberdeen’s largest schools, but its roll dropped to just 384, the lowest in the city, in 2008.

Bankhead Academy under construction in 1939. image: DC Thomson

It was planned in the 1930s to meet the needs of a growing district.

Construction was well under way by early 1939 and the school opened as Bankhead Junior Secondary School to provide three-year courses.

Interim head teacher was Peter Campbell, of nearby Stoneywood Primary.

The school was officially opened at a bring-and-buy sale in 1940, with county council finance convener James Cruickshank performing the duties.

Bankhead Academy’s S6 in 1970, they were the first secondary pupils after the school became a full academy in 1964. Image: DC Thomson

He explained to 800 parents the purpose of the various departments in the school, which would provide post-primary education.

In 1941, Thomas Lindsay was appointed first permanent headmaster of the new junior secondary, while continuing his headmastership at Bucksburn School.

It was the first junior secondary school in the area, and from that point, Bucksburn, Stoneywood and Dyce became purely primary schools.

Bankhead became senior secondary and was extended in 1964

By 1958, there were calls to make Bankhead a full secondary school for both junior and senior students.

1975: Bankhead Academy pupils visiting the Evening Express ahead of launching their school newspaper. Image: DC Thomson

The desperate plea was made to alleviate pressure on Inverurie Academy, which had more pupils than it had space for in classrooms.

Back then it provided senior secondary education for pupils from as far away as Strathdon and the outskirts of Aberdeen.

In August 1961, Bankhead Junior Secondary was upgraded to senior secondary status, becoming Bankhead Academy.

Bankhead Academy staff at a dinner-dance in 1976. Image: DC Thomson

The title of head teacher changed to rector to reflect the academy status.

But accommodation was also in short supply, with Stoneywood Church Hall and Bankhead House used as temporary classrooms until new buildings opened in 1964.

The extensions were unveiled by Aberdeen University principal Edward Wright and consisted of six classrooms, two art rooms, a homecraft room, three technical rooms, two science rooms and a geography room.

1978: Placard-carrying pupils of Bankhead Academy form the background as Bucksburn District Councillors Betty Anderson and Ronnie Alexander (front, right) and Regional Councillor George Grant (back, left) hand over a petition concerning Bucksburn swimming pool. Image: DC Thomson

It also had an assembly hall, stage, gymnasium, changing rooms, a head teacher’s office, staff rooms and common room.

The following year, Bankhead welcomed new rector Henry Scobbie, replacing Alexander Robertson.

Mr Scobbie had served as a captain with the Royal Army Service Corps during the war, and was twice mentioned in dispatches.

1980: Widow Twankey – Bankhead Academy principal music teacher Jim Addison (third left) – was about to present a bicycle to Bucksburn girl Lesley Morgan, after the academy’s final performance of Aladdin in the school hall. Image: DC Thomson

Dons player Neil Simpson was one of Bankhead’s star sporting pupils in 1970s

Pupils of the 1970s will remember Mr Scobbie and his successor, David Eastwood, who was appointed rector in October 1974.

Mr Eastwood had previously taught at Fettes in Edinburgh and Gordonstoun, where he taught princes Edward and Andrew, but wanted to get back into state education.

Throughout the 1970s, Bankhead Academy was renowned for its musical and sporting prowess.

An aerial view of Mugiemoss, with Bankhead Academy centre of picture. 1985. Image: DC Thomson

Aged only 12, Bankhead pupil and talented accordionist Stuart Anderson had performed at music halls all over Scotland and in Canada.

And in 1972, six members of the school’s brass ensemble travelled to London with teacher Sandy Leiper to take part in the finals of The Festival of Youth competition.

A number of productions were staged at the school including The Boyfriend in 1976 and of course the King and I in 1978.

1982: Pupils from Bankhead Academy with some of the goods they collected as part of A Week for Poland in 1982. Image: DC Thomson

Not to forget its sporting success too – a pupil called Neil Simpson was turning heads in the football world as young as 14.

He was described as “an outstanding schoolboy” representing the district at under-15 and under-18 level, as well as playing for Middlefield Wolves.

Neil left Bankhead Academy aged 16 in December 1977 for his first job at Aberdeen FC, ultimately being signed for the first team who would go on to Gothenburg glory.

1984: Bankhead Academy BMX Bikers, left to right, James Gordon, Glen Cowie, Alan Reid, Scott Cassie, Scott MacDonald watch David Paterson show his talents on the BMX bike. Image: DC Thomson

Spirit of the 1970s will be alive and well at reunions

Former pupils from this era, keen to relive the spirit of the 1970s, are invited to reunions where M4U will be hosting a celebration of music and memories.

The launch event is taking place this Saturday, February 22 at 7pm at the Brig O’ Don Pub & Grill on King Street.

Other reunion dates include April 26 at the Four Mile Inn, Bucksburn; June 14 at Spider’s Web, Dyce; August 30 at the Beekie’s Neuk, Newmachar, and October 25 at The Ley’s Hotel in Blackburn.

2002: Bankhead Academy class of 1974 reunion. Image: DC Thomson

M4U hopes to reunite as many as 500 former students from the 1970s with these Bankhead 500 4 500 events.

Debra says it’s a fitting tribute to the school’s musical spirit and M4U’s campaign to encourage alumni to support the next generation of talent.

The initiative is community-driven sponsorship aiming to raise £250,000 to support young musicians across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Some of the young performers at Music 4 U. Aberdeen. Image: Music 4 U

It’s hoped ex-pupils with cherished memories of their time at Bankhead can help provide similar opportunities for young people now.

To book tickets, visit www.m4u.org.uk/bankhead or
www.m4u.org.uk/500 to find out more about the 500 4 500 initiative.

Bankhead Academy in the 2000s before it was demolished. Image: DC Thomson

If you enjoyed this, you might like:

Conversation