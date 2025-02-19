Former pupils of Bankhead Academy in the 1970s being sought for reunion events this year

Former pupils and staff of Bankhead Academy during the 1970s are invited to take a trip down memory lane with a series of reunion events this year.

Alumni are being sought to reminisce, share memories and revel in the sounds of the ’70s at reunions taking place across the original Bankhead Academy catchment area.

The social events aim to bring together those who studied at Bankhead at any point between 1970 and 1979, while raising money for a good cause.

Five events are being organised by performing arts charity Music 4 U, which is also celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

Debra Baxter, nee Paterson, who was part of Bankhead Academy’s class of 1977, founded Music 4 U after discovering a love of performing arts during her time at school.

Time at Bankhead Academy inspired Debra to establish musical charity

Bankhead had a long history of staging musicals and talent shows, and the award-winning Bankhead Youth Theatre was based there.

Schooldays are a formative time for many, but exploring the arts at Bankhead Academy had a profound effect on Debra.

Her passion for music and performing was sparked during a drama production of ‘The King and I’ at the school in 1978.

Other former pupils of the same era may remember the play was staged under the guidance of legendary drama teacher David Ward and music teacher Jim Addison, who played King Siam in the production.

Debra founded Music 4 U, which aims to transform young lives through inclusive performing arts classes, in 2005.

She said: “I founded Music 4 U because of my lifelong love of music and the performing arts, which began at Bankhead.

“The charity supports young people, both with and without additional support needs, to flourish through music.”

And now Debra is hoping her charity can reunite ex-pupils to share happy memories of Bankhead, which closed in 2009 after 70 years.

‘With many of us reaching 60, another get-together felt overdue’

When Debra helped organise the first class of 1977 reunion of Bankhead pupils, she was delighted with the turn-out.

She added: “When my classmate Marie and I organised the first reunion, we had no idea if anyone would even turn up!

“To our delight, over 60 people came along, and since then, every reunion – organised by different classmates over the years – has been a fantastic way to stay in touch.

“With many of us now reaching the milestone of turning 60, another get-together felt long overdue.”

With Music 4 U also reaching a milestone this year, it seemed a good opportunity to bring both together by launching the ‘500 4 500’ campaign.

Debra said: “Many of us have benefitted from the education and opportunities we had at Bankhead, and this is a chance to give something back.

“With the £10 entry fee, we hope to raise £500 for our 500 4 500 initiative just by bringing everyone together, but we’re also inviting everyone to support the campaign individually if they can.”

A brief history of Bankhead Academy

Bankhead Academy was once one of Aberdeen’s largest schools, but its roll dropped to just 384, the lowest in the city, in 2008.

It was planned in the 1930s to meet the needs of a growing district.

Construction was well under way by early 1939 and the school opened as Bankhead Junior Secondary School to provide three-year courses.

Interim head teacher was Peter Campbell, of nearby Stoneywood Primary.

The school was officially opened at a bring-and-buy sale in 1940, with county council finance convener James Cruickshank performing the duties.

He explained to 800 parents the purpose of the various departments in the school, which would provide post-primary education.

In 1941, Thomas Lindsay was appointed first permanent headmaster of the new junior secondary, while continuing his headmastership at Bucksburn School.

It was the first junior secondary school in the area, and from that point, Bucksburn, Stoneywood and Dyce became purely primary schools.

Bankhead became senior secondary and was extended in 1964

By 1958, there were calls to make Bankhead a full secondary school for both junior and senior students.

The desperate plea was made to alleviate pressure on Inverurie Academy, which had more pupils than it had space for in classrooms.

Back then it provided senior secondary education for pupils from as far away as Strathdon and the outskirts of Aberdeen.

In August 1961, Bankhead Junior Secondary was upgraded to senior secondary status, becoming Bankhead Academy.

The title of head teacher changed to rector to reflect the academy status.

But accommodation was also in short supply, with Stoneywood Church Hall and Bankhead House used as temporary classrooms until new buildings opened in 1964.

The extensions were unveiled by Aberdeen University principal Edward Wright and consisted of six classrooms, two art rooms, a homecraft room, three technical rooms, two science rooms and a geography room.

It also had an assembly hall, stage, gymnasium, changing rooms, a head teacher’s office, staff rooms and common room.

The following year, Bankhead welcomed new rector Henry Scobbie, replacing Alexander Robertson.

Mr Scobbie had served as a captain with the Royal Army Service Corps during the war, and was twice mentioned in dispatches.

Dons player Neil Simpson was one of Bankhead’s star sporting pupils in 1970s

Pupils of the 1970s will remember Mr Scobbie and his successor, David Eastwood, who was appointed rector in October 1974.

Mr Eastwood had previously taught at Fettes in Edinburgh and Gordonstoun, where he taught princes Edward and Andrew, but wanted to get back into state education.

Throughout the 1970s, Bankhead Academy was renowned for its musical and sporting prowess.

Aged only 12, Bankhead pupil and talented accordionist Stuart Anderson had performed at music halls all over Scotland and in Canada.

And in 1972, six members of the school’s brass ensemble travelled to London with teacher Sandy Leiper to take part in the finals of The Festival of Youth competition.

A number of productions were staged at the school including The Boyfriend in 1976 and of course the King and I in 1978.

Not to forget its sporting success too – a pupil called Neil Simpson was turning heads in the football world as young as 14.

He was described as “an outstanding schoolboy” representing the district at under-15 and under-18 level, as well as playing for Middlefield Wolves.

Neil left Bankhead Academy aged 16 in December 1977 for his first job at Aberdeen FC, ultimately being signed for the first team who would go on to Gothenburg glory.

Spirit of the 1970s will be alive and well at reunions

Former pupils from this era, keen to relive the spirit of the 1970s, are invited to reunions where M4U will be hosting a celebration of music and memories.

The launch event is taking place this Saturday, February 22 at 7pm at the Brig O’ Don Pub & Grill on King Street.

Other reunion dates include April 26 at the Four Mile Inn, Bucksburn; June 14 at Spider’s Web, Dyce; August 30 at the Beekie’s Neuk, Newmachar, and October 25 at The Ley’s Hotel in Blackburn.

M4U hopes to reunite as many as 500 former students from the 1970s with these Bankhead 500 4 500 events.

Debra says it’s a fitting tribute to the school’s musical spirit and M4U’s campaign to encourage alumni to support the next generation of talent.

The initiative is community-driven sponsorship aiming to raise £250,000 to support young musicians across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

It’s hoped ex-pupils with cherished memories of their time at Bankhead can help provide similar opportunities for young people now.

To book tickets, visit www.m4u.org.uk/bankhead or

www.m4u.org.uk/500 to find out more about the 500 4 500 initiative.

