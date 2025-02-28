Inverness Musical Theatre: Step inside their amazing costume store to mark 100th anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness Musical Theatre: Step inside their amazing costume store to mark 100th anniversary

We went backstage to meet some of the volunteers who've been dressing the local stars over more than 50 years.

Inverness Musical Theatre volunteer Stella Reynolds in the company's huge costume store. Image: Sandy McCook/DCT Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Susy Macaulay

Behind the glitz and glamour of every theatre show there’s a full cast of supporting roles off-stage.

Take wardrobe and props—the audience takes it for granted that the performers are going to come on stage looking just right, from the top of the head to the tips of the toes.

But to achieve the right look takes time and skill, not to mention boundless ingenuity at making the most from scant funds.

As Inverness Musical Theatre (IMT) celebrates its 100th anniversary this year, Susy Macaulay visited the company’s huge costume store, and met some of the dedicated backstage staff who, during half of the theatre company’s life, have helped make it alright on the night.

The anniversary show is Singin’ in the Rain

IMT is currently in full swing rehearsing their centenary extravaganza, Singin’ In The Rain, opening at Eden Court on March 26.

With a cast of 55 and countless costume changes, frenetic scenes back stage are guaranteed.

Not to mention the challenge of drying out Don Lockwood’s suit after he sings in the rain every night.  Yes, there’s going to be a rain zone, be warned if you have a front row seat!

Chorus and costumes

Marian Armstrong has been in charge of the costume department since 1997, helping out and appearing as a chorus girl before that.

She learned her dressmaking skills at a very young age, sitting beside her mother at the sewing machine.

She says preparing dresses for Singin’ In The Rain this year has been made easier by a production of Desert Song thirty years ago.

Marion Armstrong with the flapper girl dresses to be re-purposed for Singin’ In the Rain. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Marian said: “All the girls in the chorus and cast got a drop waist flapper dress made for them by the wonderful late John Claudius, a stalwart of the company who directed and acted in many shows.

“He knew how to design dresses and made the dresses for Desert Song out of lining material.

“Because of the era of this show we’re going to be able to use a lot of the same costumes again.”

As a former chorus girl herself, Marian has been able to observe how costumes have changed down the years.

Oklahoma!

She said: “In 1993 I was in the chorus for Oklahoma! and we all wore gingham skirts, very uniform, just in different colours.

“When we came to do the show again in 2008, they didn’t want the same uniformity, maybe a bit of gingham, but more individual.

“Things are constantly evolving, new directors, different views.”

Oklahoma! was the show of choice too in 1961, not long after long-term volunteer Maureen Pringle joined Inverness Opera Company.

Maureen Pringle (spotty dress) and the cast of Oklahoma! in 1961.

Maureen performed in the show wearing a black and white spotted dress, still looking as good as new in the costume store after 54 years.

She was delighted to be reunited with the dress during our visit.

More than half a century later- Maureen Pringle with the dress she wore for Oklahoma! in 1961. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Apart from performing and producing, Maureen has spent hours making costumes and knows all the tricks of the trade.

She said: “I had been doing costume in Aberdeen for student shows and learned the tricks of the trade there.

“Using a neutral thread colour was a big time-saver as you never bothered changing the thread.

“It doesn’t matter what colour the costume is, you can’t see the thread from the audience.

“Another thing is that if a white costume has gone yellow with age, it doesn’t matter because once lit on stage it looks brilliant white again.

“And when you asked the actors for their measurements, you never believed them, you always measured.”

Costumes waiting for their moment in the spotlight at the IMT store.  Image:  Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Marian agrees.

“Someone would say I’m a 32” waist, and you’d say, aye, but where is your waist?

“I remember one show, Legally Blonde, by the end of rehearsals three of the girls were pregnant, a fitting nightmare!”

‘Men are getting too large’

Men pose their own problems when it comes to fittings.

“Men are getting too large,” said Maureen. “Especially for evening dress.

“One time we had a particularly large leading man and we had to put two tailcoats together so he had four tails instead of two, the audience never noticed.”

A cardinal rule is that the actor’s hair must be the right shape for the period or it looks plain wrong.

Anne Harvey and Stella Reynolds with some of their crepe flowers. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Long-time costume assistant Anne Harvey used her hairdressing skills in many a production.

She said: “I used to do all the period hairstyles.

“I’d do a chorus of 16 in about twenty minutes, putting hair pieces on them.

“Maybe they would have ringlets, depending on whether it was afternoon or evening.

“I’d often use my own wigs, and we’d inherit other people’s wigs.”

Flower power

Anne often deployed one of her superpowers, the art of making crepe paper flowers of all colours and sizes.

Many of the flowers she and co-conspirator Stella Reynolds made years ago are still in use today, barely faded.

Anne said: “They have multiple uses, carnations for lapels, accessories for hats, hair ornaments.”

Anne Harvey in the IMT costume store. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A rummage in the store reveals fur coats, uniforms and glamorous dresses aplenty, with box upon box labelled grass skirts, short capes, white dresses, pirate hats, graduation robes, men’s long white shirts, underskirts, coloured sashes… to name but a few.

Marian said: “Versatility in costumes mean they can be used over and over again, we just tart them up with different things.

“Some of the girls say, oh we’re not getting them again are we? They’re so fed up with them.”

Marian models an original Victorian costume used in 1925. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

One particular costume is a treasure, an original Victorian dress used in one of the first shows in 1925.

Marian said: “I don’t know how Victorian women were comfortable with the amount of clothes they had to wear, corsets, big petticoats.

“We have other Victorian costumes, but they’re very fragile now with the fabric starting to disintegrate, but this one is still in very good condition.”

Costumes requiring lots of fabric are a boon to the seamstresses over the long term.

“Desert Song was quite a challenge with all the sheiks, but again we got a lot of costumes from that.”

The vital importance of ingenuity

The need for resourcefulness shows itself in many ways.

Marian said: “Charity shops are useful. One time I was in Glasgow and I went into every charity shop I could find in Dumbarton Road and came back with ten of those bias cut dresses that were fashionable at the beginning of the last decade.

“We used them in Me and My Girl in 2016.

“Last year we priced up renting 12 camouflage army trousers and they were going to be £25 each.

“I just got a load of camo fabric and made twelve out of a pyjama pattern for £60.”

George Reynolds has made countless sets for IMT. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

George and Stella Reynolds have also put many hours in backstage at IMT over the decades.

While Stella worked on costumes and accessories, architect George would be designing and building sets and props.

George said: “Props used to be made in one of the huts at the old Glen Albyn Distillery where B&M now is.

“We also made sets in the old Leys school, and for a number of years were given the use of the civil defence bunker at Raigmore.

“When I walked in it was as if the war had just finished, the old military chairs still there.

“It was a horrendous place to work, but there was lots of space.

“It was eerie too, I did a lot of work on my own there.”

Matthias Kremer, director of IMT getting ready for Singin’ in the Rain.  Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Thanks to a combination of funding and savings, IMT now has its own custom-built costume and props building in Dalneigh, complete with all-important ventilation and fans to keep everything dry.

It comes with its own costs though as IMT director Matthias Kremer explained.

“We need to pay for electricity, rates, security, maintenance and cleaning.

“But we have such a good catalogue of costumes, sets and props here that we can always dip into it before looking elsewhere.”

Maureen Pringle, Anne Harvey, Marian Armstrong, Stella Reynolds and George Reynolds are honorary life members of Inverness Musical Theatre.

Conversation