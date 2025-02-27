Remembering Rollerland and other archive photos of February in Aberdeen over the years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Past Times

Remembering Rollerland and other archive photos of February in Aberdeen over the years

If you were a teen in 1980s Aberdeen, our archive photos of February days over the years featuring Rollerland might bring back a few memories, alongside images of a Dons cup win, Tillydrone teenagers and St Machar schoolchildren.

1982: Engineer Jim McPhee helped install the decor and lighting at Rollerland on Bon-Accord Terrace. Image: DC Thomson
1982: Engineer Jim McPhee helped install the decor and lighting at Rollerland on Bon-Accord Terrace. Image: DC Thomson
By Kirstie Waterston

If you were a teenager in Aberdeen during the 1980s, you might have enjoyed spending a Saturday afternoon skating around Rollerland rink.

The American-style skating rink was the brainchild of Kincorth man George Dowdles, who wanted to bring Stateside fun to the Granite City in 1981.

Rollerland brought Stateside fun to teens in Aberdeen

He applied to the council to turn the second-floor hall of the Buffaloes’ Institute at 5 Bon-Accord Terrace into a rink aimed at entertaining 12-18-year-olds.

George learned to roller-skate as a youngster on a rink his parents ran at Aberdeen’s beach carnival, and wanted to bring the same joy to the next generation.

He had a nomadic upbringing with a mobile fairground where his mother sold toffee and his father ran a roller-skating rink.

1983: The chain gang – a crowd of youngsters get together to snake round the floor at Rollerland on a Saturday afternoon in February. Image: DC Thomson

He travelled to Los Angeles to see exactly how the American roller discos were run.

“We hope that we will be providing something new for the kids,” said George.

“At the moment there is very little else to do in Aberdeen, so many kids just end up in the pubs.”

George partnered with electrician and engineer Jim McPhee to help with the American-style lighting and decoration inside.

Rollerland was an instant hit, and parents keen to get in on the action had the opportunity to join in during a special family all-night roller disco fundraiser in June 1981.

1983: Putting on the style is 16-year-old Calum McDonald who does a spectacular back flip. Image: DC Thomson

Dons’ star John McMaster opened the roller dance marathon, which was raising funds for the Evening Express Laser Line appeal to buy new laser cancer equipment for Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Craze for roller discos had waned by 1986

Rollerland proved to be a popular city-centre hangout for Aberdeen’s youth until 1986, when George said the craze for roller discos was “over”.

He described himself as “just a kid at heart” and a teetotaller, and said he showed that you didn’t need alcohol to have “a good laugh and a good time”.

However, he wasn’t down about closing the roller rink, adding “it will be a craze again in about 20 years”.

Shona Robertson, left, and Lisa Duncan get ready for the dancefloor in February 1983. Image: DC Thomson

Instead he set his sights on Harpers empty car showroom at the corner of Holburn Street with Justice Mill Lane.

Here the theme shifted from LA to Happy Days, with a 1960s-inspired junior leisure and recreation centre.

George was still keen to keep kids flooding in – and keep them off the streets in Aberdeen.

Happy Days again for teenagers as new entertainment centre opened

The new teenage entertainment bonanza was called Up the Junction, and was a soda pop and burger cafe modelled on the cult TV series Happy Days.

1982: Engineer Jim McPhee helped install the decor and lighting at Rollerland on Bon-Accord Terrace. Image: DC Thomson

It also contained George’s pride and joy: a reproduction 1960s jukebox with a glass-domed top that played records from the era.

George said: “Kids between the ages of 12 and 16 are just dying to get out and enjoy themselves.

“It has got to be better than lounging around outside when it’s raining.”

Inside, the interior was pink and blue, there was a dance floor, pool tables and fast-food bar, all themed around the Fonz and his fresh-faced friends.

1996: Angela Kemp serves drinks to a parrot, Morag Sinclair, at the Granary on Holburn Street when it opened in February 1996. As you do. Image: DC Thomson

But the business wasn’t successful and the venue was transformed again a year later into a rink known as Rollerland Mark II.

It was a watery end for Rollerland, but venue saw success as pub

On April 1, 1989 – and definitely not an April Fool – it was announced that Cove Rangers FC had taken over the roller rink and renamed it ‘Wheels Leisure Centre’.

But despite an investment of £15,000 on new equipment, the rink closed within three months.

The football club cited high rents and rates, and chairman Alan McRae added he was disappointed the council hadn’t reduced the rates to make it more viable.

1996: Finishing touches were being added to a formerly dark corner of Aberdeen. The Granary pub, on the corner of Justice Mill Lane and Holburn Street, opened in February 1996. Image: DC Thomson

Aberdeen District Council then took over the premises in July 1989, however, the venue closed for good when water damage made the floor too dangerous to skate on.

The cost of repair was too high, and the building sat empty until it was hit by a fire in 1995.

But it wasn’t the end for the beleaguered venue, it was leased by a pub group who reopened it as The Granary pub, and it’s still going strong today as The Foundry.

Gallery: Photos of Aberdeen in February over the years

1984: The cold February weather brought plans to show off the sights of Aberdeen to some of Scotland’s top people in the leisure industry by horse-drawn coach to an abrupt halt. It was decided that it was too cold for the giant Clydesdales. Members of the Institute of Leisure and Amenity Management, who were in the city for a one-day conference, took the bus instead. But they did see the horses, owned by Aberdeen District Council, go through their paces at the Duthie Park. Image: DC Thomson
1989: Guarding the door against the authorities are the bar staff at Aberdeen’s Caledonian Hotel lounge bar as they prepare for their St Valentine’s Day Massacre Party. It was back to the days of prohibition with all drinks being served in tea cups. Seen at the door are Janette Robertson, Elaine Patterson, Julie Green, Liz McDonald, Linda McCartney and Gavin Davidson. Image: DC Thomson
1941: A February 13 air raid brought devastation to Aberdeen city centre during the war. Here Loch Street bore the brunt with McBrides Pub receiving bomb damage. Image: DC Thomson
1982: More than 500 Tillydrone teenagers signed a petition demanding somewhere to go in their spare time. They claimed mounting vandalism was the direct result of the lack of leisure facilities. Groups of them gathered in the streets every evening – and they made an urgent plea for a youth club or, better still, a long-awaited community centre. A public meeting was called in a bid to thrash out the whole Tillydrone problem with parents, the police and community workers. Image: DC Thomson
1988: Ally MacLeod shows off the League Cup to Dons fans outside the Town House in 1976. Image: DC Thomson
1983: The internal staircase in Aberdeen Central Library gives access to the mezzanine floor, which virtually doubled the area of the department. Image: DC Thomson
1987: Rose Main and Bill Pirie leading a jolly Thursday afternoon dance session at the Woodside Leisure Centre. Image: DC Thomson
1980: The enterprising pupils of primary four at St Machar Primary School doing an environmental study of their school and its surrounds. The height of the trees at one side of the school was among the details pupils complied. Image: DC Thomson
1976: The Dons’ Willie Miller clips the ball away from Celtic’s Kenny Dalglish during a visitors’ raid on the Dons goal at Pittodrie. Image: DC Thomson
1971: There was heartache for residents of Buchan Road in Torry when the council said keeping pets was against the terms of their tenancies. Pet owners were told to get rid of their dogs and among them was Tanya the poodle, who belonged to Elizabeth Thomson, 60 Buchan Road. Image: DC Thomson
1993: Stallholder Robert Mair, 62, serves a customer at the much reduced market at The Green. Urgent talks had been held to halt the decline of one of Aberdeen’s most historic street markets. Traders at The Green just off Union Street said with the number of stalls dwindling from 50 to about 10, action was needed to restore it to its former glory. Robert of Wedderlains, Tarves, had had a stall at the market for the past 32 years selling fresh fruit, vegetables and eggs. Image: DC Thomson
1969: A small car wash was started behind Cornhill Hospital as part of a working therapy scheme for patients. The whole operation of a car wash fitted into the pattern of rehabilitation work carried out by patients. Principal nursing officer Dennis Daw said the scheme provided an occupation for long-term patients, but also encouraged contact between the general public and the hospital. Image: DC Thomson

ALL IMAGES IN THIS ARTICLE ARE COPYRIGHT OF DC THOMSON. UNAUTHORISED REPRODUCTION IS NOT PERMITTED.

If you enjoyed this, you might like:

Conversation