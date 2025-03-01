Gallery: 35 archive photos of life in Portlethen in the 1980s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: 35 archive photos of life in Portlethen in the 1980s

The 1980s brought change to Portlethen as developments saw the small coastal community transform into a growing town. We've looked back at some of the people and places in Portlethen 40 years ago.

1989: Some of the large turnout of youngsters in the 8 to 12-year-olds group who attended the Junior Youth Club Disco as part of the Portlethen Gala. Image: DC Thomson
By Kirstie Waterston

The 1980s was a time of great change in Portlethen, as new developments took it from a coastal village to one of the biggest communities in Kincardineshire.

In just one decade, a new police station opened, the railway station reopened, an Asda superstore was built, the first dentist opened, and Portlethen Academy finally welcomed pupils.

Portlethen was seen as one of the success stories of development around Aberdeen in the years after oil was discovered, going from a population of a few hundred to a few thousand.

1985: The much-needed Portlethen Academy under construction. Image: DC Thomson

Plans for a secondary school in the growing community had been mooted since the early 1970s, but took many years to come to fruition.

Even as late as 1978 a question mark still hung over the possibility of a new school.

Portlethen parents fought for secondary school in 1980s

Portlethen had grown exponentially with new housing, but without any additional community facilities.

Meanwhile, schoolchildren were travelling around nine miles for secondary school provision at Mackie Academy in Stonehaven.

Parents and community leaders expressed great concern about overcrowding at Mackie Academy, road conditions in the winter and a lack of bus services.

1985: The new secondary school in Portlethen started to take shape on the skyline. Image: DC Thomson

In 1976 new housing developments threatened to put so much pressure on Mackie that Portlethen pupils were nearly rezoned to Kincorth Academy in Aberdeen.

Despite this, the Scottish Education Department was still reluctant to justify a new school.

In 1979, North Angus and Mearns MP Alick Buchanan-Smith took his constituents’ fight to the House of Commons and argued for a “desperately needed” academy.

By 1981, with proposals for another 1200 homes in Portlethen, it was accepted that a secondary school was needed.

New school was described as ‘jewel in Grampian Region’s crown’

Tenders for the 750-pupil school were put out in 1984, and after negotiations, Aberdeen firm Alexander Hall & Co were appointed contractors for the £4 million project.

Ward councillor Roderick Kinghorn: “We are still aiming to have this long-awaited and much-needed new academy ready for use after the summer holidays in 1986.”

1986: Portlethen Academy was still under construction in 1986. Image: DC Thomson

But like most developments, the build ran behind schedule. By summer 1986, pupils were still attending Mackie Academy.

However, the reopening of Portlethen Railway Station the previous year saw a special school service train introduced to take pupils to Stonehaven.

Although it provided a safer travel route for pupils, within months, British Rail removed travel passes from two dozen schoolchildren for “a spate of bad behaviour on the trains”.

It was with some relief that Portlethen Academy finally at Easter 1987, opening its doors to first and second year pupils.

The first rector was Clement Stewart, who was delighted with the “striking building” which featured large areas of glass and a spacious entrance way.

1987: All set for their first day in their new school, pupils gather behind David McLeod holding up the school prospectus. The multi-million-pound Portlethen Academy, dubbed the jewel in Grampian Region’s crown, opened to 188 first and second years, who had been attending Mackie Academy in Stonehaven. Image: DC Thomson

After the summer, the first pupils from feeder primary schools moved up to Portlethen Academy, taking the roll to 315.

It would not be until 1990 that the school reached its capacity with a full compliment of S1-S6 pupils.

But fewer than 20 years later, the school, once dubbed “the jewel in Grampian Region’s crown” was replaced by another when it became too small.

The current Portlethen Academy opened in August 2006 and the 1987 one was demolished.

Gallery: Photos of Portlethen in the 1980s

1980: The Portlethen Playgroup team won the bedstead race in Aberdeen Journals Evening Express Community Action fundraiser. Image: DC Thomson
1980: A member of the Taipei Century String Orchestra, Chueilien Chiang, shows off the award to Bill Maver, chairman of Portlethen and District Community Council (left) and James Hay, district councillor, Newtonhill, at a reception in the Jubilee Hall, Portlethen. Image: DC Thomson
1986: Five members of the Portlethen firm W. A. Donald and Son parade the new running kit they aimed to put to good use in the Aberdeen Milk Marathon. From left, Dave Killoh (37), Bill Coutts (30), John Simmers (37), Steven Willox (25) and Jim Coutts (27) set their sights on retaining the Kennerty Business Team Trophy they won in 1985. Image: DC Thomson
1985: Some north-east drivers taking part in Sonat Granite City Rally had an opportunity to meet the rally’s major sponsors at the Teleco Oilfield Services premises at Portlethen. Clerk of the course, George Robertson (left) was on hand to introduce the drivers Ken Wood, Keith Morris, and James Ingleby. Image: DC Thomson
1985: Members of the Aberdeen and North-east Stock Car Club celebrated the end of their first successful season of racing at Marywell with a buffet dance and prize giving at the Hillside House Hotel, Portlethen. Features writers Andrew Knight (right) presented the prizes to overall winner George Smith (left), runner up Dick Wood, second left, Barry Milne in third place, and ladies winner Gillian Jack. Image: DC Thomson
1989: Celebration time as 1st Portlethen Venture Scouts enjoyed the 21st birthday of the Venture Scout movement with a party in the Portlethen Scout Hall. Image: DC Thomson
1988: Portlethen cub scouts became superheroes and villains for an evening of fun and games at their New Year’s Party. Image: DC Thomson
1987: Jeremy Allan (15) from Rogart, Sutherland, negotiates a tricky slop on the junior scramble track at Marywell, Portlethen. Track 2 is where children from five upwards, could don crash helmets and have a whirl round the circuit on sized-down bikes. Image: DC Thomson
1988: Bill Main in The Neuk, the wood-lined pub which stands at the head of the old village. Image: DC Thomson
1987: Councillor Ted Needham officially opens the new playground at Portlethen from the top of the tower, one of the buildings put up by the Officer’s Training Corps from Queen’s University, Belfast, who were on camp at the village. Image: DC Thomson
1980: Portlethen playgroup finally found a new piano player, after being without one for more than six months.<br />Leslie Smith agreed to take on the job after hearing the plight of the children who had to rely on a tape-recorder to provide them with music. Playgroup organiser Trish Beckett said the children had always liked the piano and it was “good that we have found someone to show how it is used again.” Image: DC Thomson
1989: Some of the large turnout of youngsters in the 8 to 12-year-olds group who attended the Junior Youth Club Disco held in the Main Marquee as part of the Portlethen Gala. Image: DC Thomson
1985: Portlethen Majorettes were ready to high step it into the limelight, but no one outside Portlethen knew they existed. The 21-strong squad had been practising routines for a year under the command of Elizabeth Fleming. Image: DC Thomson
1983: Cadet officer Roy Wood, of the St Andrew’s Ambulance Association, tends a “patient”, Gavin Park (6), beside the new community ambulance. Image: DC Thoson
1982: Air cadets at 865 (Portlethen) Squadron were much more mobile after its civilian committee presented them with a minibus. The cadets are pictured with Mattie Cumming (standing back, second left), chairwoman of the civilian committee, and Mr Forbes. Image: DC Thomson
1982: St Andrew’s Ambulance Cadets at Portlethen in 1982, with an ambulance in need of renovation. Cadet Officer Roy Wood is also pictured with helpers Vickie Strange, back left, and Patricia Cordiner. Image: DC Thomson
1983: Portlethen Medical Centre senior receptionist Patricia Melhuish, extreme left, was presented with a fridge and floral arrangement to mark her retirement after 14 years in the post. Making the presentation in the centre on behalf of Patricia’s colleagues was Dr Denis Durno, extreme left, standing. Image: DC Thomson
1986:Portlethen was a buzz of excitement when Superted and Melvyn Hayes delighted youngsters who watched them opening the new Asda store in the village. Image: DC Thomson
1984: Under the watchful eye of teacher Eddie Copland, Portlethen Primary School P7 pupils set up another round of Trivial Pursuit in March 1984. Questionmaster Lynn Hutcheon, front left, grills contestant Kerry Buchan, front right.<br />Image: DC Thomson
1984: Medal winner seven-year-old Jill Weston, one of the youngest pupils at Mackie School of Dancing, Portlethen, demonstrates her steps accompanied by Pipe Major Gordon Luke, of the 51st Royal Signals TA. The pupils had just received the medals they won for their season’s work in 1984. Image: DC Thomson
1984: Nicholas Reid shows his Portlethen Primary School chums the trophy he won in a competition run by the YWCA. His design was featured on a fund-raising YWCA card for 1984. Image: DC Thomson
1985: PCs Brian Dawson, Debbie McLarty and Peter Morrison at the opening of Portlethen police station. Image: DC Thomson
1985: Portlethen School pupils paid a visit to P&O Ferries’ Aberdeen terminal in 1985 as part of a project on oil and the environment. Some of their work was so good that P&O displayed it at the terminal where teacher Beryl McKenzie was presented with a model ship by passenger manager Scott Colegate. Image: DC Thomson
1986: Construction work is under way on what would become the Asda superstore in Portlethen. Image: DC Thomson
1986: The check-outs at the new Portlethen Asda supermarket. Image: DC Thomson
1986: Portlethen’s Nicola Burnstein shows off some of the £153 she raised in aid of UNICEF by organising a disco for eight-to 14-year-olds at the Jubilee Hall. Image: DC Thomson
1986: Captain of the winning Ecosse Wire Ropes team, Garry Horne, fronts the line-up of prizewinners in the Oil Industry Trophy competition at Findon, near Portlethen. His team-mates are Peter Green (kneeling left) and Charles Munro (kneeling right). Standing are, from left, second-placed Bon-Accord – Jay Croft, Henry Burns and Chris Kirschenheuter – and the third placed Tom Shanks team – Brian Sim, Mike Milne and Tom Shanks. Pictured right is John Berry, president of Seaside Gun Club who hosted the competition. Image: DC Thomson
1988: Portlethen Rifle Club – which celebrated its 100th birthday in April 1988 – completed the season with a bag full of trophies. Named champions of both the Aberdeenshire and Banffshire leagues, they also captured the Banffshire Association’s Evening Express Cup for the first time in 40 years. Image: DC Thomson
1988: Junior Youth Club members on the Boom Tube at Portlethen Community Education Centre. Image: DC Thomson
1987: Two-year-old Mark McAulay, stole the show from Kincardine and Deeside District Councillor Ted Needham, left, at the opening of Portlethen Tennis Club’s new courts and pavilion in 1987. Mark’s dad, John, was club secretary and treasurer. Image: DC Thomson
1987: Managing director of McIntosh Donald, Fred Duncan (centre, right) presents the cup for champion steer to Duncan Allan at the firm’s first carcase competition at their Portlethen factory. John Robertson won the trophy for champion pen of lambs. Image: DC Thomson

ALL IMAGES IN THIS ARTICLE ARE COPYRIGHT OF DC THOMSON. UNAUTHORISED REPRODUCTION IS NOT PERMITTED.

To purchase photos, contact: archives@dcthomson.co.uk

