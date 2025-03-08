Gallery: Quaint archive photos of Old Portlethen and district before 1970s developments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Quaint archive photos of Old Portlethen and district before 1970s developments

Portlethen was once one of a string of traditional fishing villages in the county of Kincardineshire. Its name was said to derive from Port Leviathan named after whales that came ashore at the coast.

1975: A view of Portlethen Village taken in 1975. Image: DC Thomson
By Kirstie Waterston

Portlethen was once one of a string of traditional fishing villages sitting atop the cliffs of the Kincardineshire coast.

Its name derived from the depths of the sea – Portlethen was originally said to be Port Leviathan named after whales that came ashore there.

And in the late 20th Century, the community certainly grew to whale-like proportions.

In the 1961 census, the population of the entire district was around 460 — 236 in Portlethen (Station), 75 in Old Porthlethen, 77 in Findon to the north and 69 in Downies to the south.

1980: The village of Old Portlethen with the little harbour in the foreground. Image: DC Thomson

The population of the district is now estimated to be around 8969 – and growing.

Old Portlethen was enveloped by development in 1970s

With its roots in agriculture and fishing, the traditional parts of ‘new’ Portlethen, once known as Portlethen Station, have long since been enveloped by progress.

A smattering of old buildings like the kirk, Jubilee Hall and some old cottages remain in the community, but the Portlethen we know today was a product of the 1970s.

Any of the small communities could have been in line for expansion in the ’70s, but Portlethen Station, although it no longer had a station, seemed the natural contender.

1970: Pictured are the new homes built in Portlethen. Image: DC Thomson

It was close to the main road linking Aberdeen with the south, and had much more room to spread out.

Oil brought a huge influx of people to the area and the primary school was extended by another four classrooms.

By 1976, Portlethen was described by critics as “a no man’s land with houses abound, but no amenities”.

At that time there was only one shop and a post office, and residents were pressing for a community centre, chemist, bank, sports facilities and better roads.

1976: Kay Mosey, an instructor at Ridlaw Riding School, with a pupil, Shelagh Murray, in a very quiet Portlethen. Image: DC Thomson

Lands of Findon at heart of bloody battles for centuries

Meanwhile residents at Downies were relieved that plans to build 140 new homes in their quiet community had been withdrawn.

All but six residents in Downies had signed a petition against the scheme, wishing to keep their traditional village undeveloped.

The feeling was much the same in Muchalls and Findon.

Lands at Findon had been fought over for centuries, long before developers came knocking.

1975: An overview of Downies rocks near Portlethen in January 1975. In the 1920s, Downies was described in journals as a near derelict village consisting of a few whitewashed houses and the ruins and foundations of a good many more. Image: DC Thomson

As far back as the 13th Century, Philip de Fyndon staked his claim on Findon and entered a dispute with the Monks of Arbroath over its ownership.

Tales of skulduggery and murder followed for years afterwards.

Fishing took precedence over farming, because the lands weren’t suitable for tilling until Dr William Nicol improved the area in the 1700s and encouraged tenants to reclaim the land.

Famous Finnan Haddies immortalised by Sir Walter Scott

Findon didn’t have a large harbour; a fleet of around six boats was enough to keep two dozen fishermen in work.

1933: Findon’s little harbour as it looked in 1933. Image: DC Thomson

But fishing is what put Findon on the map, or rather the Finnan Haddie did.

A gourmet’s haddock, it was a fish that had been “cured with smoke of green wood, peat or turf” and found international renown.

Sir Walter Scott enjoyed them so much he immortalised them in his works, writing: “A Finnan Haddock has a relish of a very peculiar and delicate flavour, inimitable on any other coast than that of Aberdeenshire.”

Their taste was attributed to high-quality fish caught by Findon men “in the clear water off their rocky little harbour”, cured by skilled villagers with peat from Portlethen Moss.

While the peat may have given the fish its distinctive yellow hue, it was often said the windswept air swirling around the clifftop village “may also have added something to the final taste”.

Gallery: Photos of Old Portlethen and district in days gone by

1970: The Mackie family, taken at Caseyport Farm, Portlethen in 1970. From left, Lynda, Alistair, (front) Gavin, (back) Peter, Bruce and Roger. Image: Submitted by Margaret Mackie
1965: The Civil Defence Centre at Portlethen in 1965. Image: DC Thomson
1977: A quaint view of Portlethen village as it looked in 1977. Image: DC Thomson
1922: Portlethen School Football Club’s team in 1922. Image: Submitted
1984: Opened in 1887, when the population of the entire district was numbered in hundreds, the Portlethen Jubilee Hall was still the focal point for the social life of the village in 1984. Image: DC Thomson
1979: New streets, new shops, new homes … all sorts of signs of expansion at Portlethen. On the right is the main street. Image: DC Thomson
1956: Seven members of the Fraser family were photographed together at Portlethen Old Primary and Junior Secondary School in 1956. Aged from 5 1/2 to 14 1/2 years and brought up on Burn of Daff farm, they are: back left, Kate, right Jeanette. Front, from left, Isabell, Rosie, Jimmy, Margaret and Sheena. Image: Submitted by Mrs Woolman
1949: The fishing boat Alirmay of Aberdeen, stranded at Downies, Portlethen in September 1949. Image: DC Thomson
1976: The busy single carriageway Aberdeen to Stonehaven road at Hillside, Portlethen, which carried heavy traffic to and from the oil capital of Europe. Image: DC Thomson
1956: A class photograph from Portlethen Junior Secondary School from circa 1956. Image: Submitted by George Findlay, who is third from left in the middle row
1948: An aerial view of Portlethen as it looked in the post-war years. Image: DC Thomson
1916: The Smiddy at Portlethen during World War One. Image: Submitted
1956: It was a busy April Sunday on Balquharn Farm, Portlethen, “dressing” tatties. The pits have just been opened with the coming of the better weather. Image: DC Thomson

