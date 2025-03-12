Gallery: Life and holidays in 1930s Inverness in 28 archive newspaper photos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Life and holidays in 1930s Inverness in 28 archive newspaper photos

In the 1930s, Inverness was the place to see and be seen, both as a holiday resort for ordinary families and as a playground for the aristocracy. Marketed as a holiday resort to rival Edinburgh, Inverness had it all - stunning scenery, beautiful parks and new amenities.

1937: An aerial view of River Ness in the heart of Inverness in 1937 as part of a holiday feature. Image: DC Thomson
By Kirstie Waterston

1930s Inverness was the place to see and be seen, both as a holiday resort for the hoi polloi and a playground for the rich and famous.

The highlight of the social calendar was undoubtedly the annual Northern Meeting, established in 1788 to bring joy and pleasure to Inverness.

In the late 1700s, Inverness was still in the doldrums after the Battle of Culloden and the week-long Northern Meeting aimed to reverse its fortunes.

1937: The season’s open-air gaieties culminated at Inverness with the great Highland gathering, the Northern Meeting in 1937. Image: DC Thomson

Aristocrats clad in plaid were photographed in 1930s Inverness

Founded by gentlemen for gentlemen, the Northern Meeting showcased Inverness as a destination for dining, drinking, hunting, sport, socialising and later, Highland Games.

And specifically there was to be no business or politics – it was a week of escapism.

In the 1930s, the celebrated society ladies and gentlemen of the day still headed north for their annual pilgrimage.

Aristocracy, and sometimes royalty, descended on Inverness to enjoy Highland hospitality.

1932: Society photographer and aristocrat Mr Brodrick Vernon Chinnery-Haldane with Lady Elizabeth Murray and a young engaged couple Miss Jean Kemble and Mr Alastair Fletcher at the Northern Meeting in 1932. Image: BNA

During the inter-war years, bright young things clad in plaid would grace the pages of Tatler and other London publications with Inverness as their backdrop.

In 1933, The Sphere, an illustrated London newspaper, reported how the Northern Meeting Games “attracted, as usual, a large and distinguished gathering”.

But this love affair with Inverness was not purely the preserve of the well-to-do.

The P&J’s account of the 1934 meeting spoke of a week-long festival that concluded in “a blaze of tartan and sunshine”, enjoyed by both country and townspeople of Inverness.

1931: The last seconds of the Open Mile race at the Northern Meeting games at Inverness in 1931, J Bolton (Glasgow) leads, with Forbes (Dunphail) in second. Image: DC Thomson

Many offices and works in the Highlands granted their employees a half-holiday to enjoy the games, while hundreds of schoolchildren “had been released early”.

But 1934 was to be the last year the games were held at Ardross Street park, with plans afoot to take the event to the Bught Park the following year.

Inverness had ‘wonderful reputation as holiday centre’

In the 1930s, Inverness was marketed as a rival to Edinburgh as a holiday destination.

It was described in advertorials as a “clean, well-built town”, where “the view from the castle is grand and inspiring, and includes the mighty Ben Wyvis”.

1931: Judging the sword dance in another characteristic scene from the Northern Meeting Games in 1931. Image: DC Thomson

An Inverness holiday feature from the summer of 1937 read: “Once again the season’s magical transformation has taken place in Inverness; now she stands decked for high summer in blossom, flower and greenery.”

It was said there were so many benefits to holidaying in Inverness, but “health was one of its greatest gifts”.

The feature, somewhat romanticised, added: “Its pure air, tempered by soft western breezes which have blown over a score of heather-laden mountains, its charming walks, and its varied sport amenities constitute the very basis on which rests the town’s wonderful reputation as a holiday centre.”

Holidaymakers were advised to take a walk along the banks of the silvery Ness on a summer’s day “with the gentle zephyrs keeping the atmosphere from becoming sultry”.

New facilities made Inverness popular resort in the 1930s

For those who sought entertainment beyond fresh air, the recently-constructed Bught Park provided sporting entertainment.

Meanwhile the “prosperous market town” had also welcomed brand-new public baths the previous year.

Not far from the centre was Bellfield Park, where spectators could enjoy “some of the best players in the country” once a year at the annual tournament.

With a thriving town centre brimming with independent businesses, just a stone’s throw from beautiful gardens and stunning scenery, the Press and Journal said: “Probably in no town north of Aberdeen has the enterprise of man been busier than in Inverness.

1934: A not very summery July day in Inverness in 1934 saw flash flooding after a period of drought on Bank Street. Image: DC Thomson

“And it is because of that in midsummer the sound of nearly every dialect in Scotland and England can be heard on the streets.”

Its facilities were “unrivalled” with bowling greens, putting greens, golf courses, angling, “handsome churches and schools”, a museum, a public library and two “talkie” picture houses, and a large number of first-class hotels and restaurants.

The feature concluded that the people of Inverness were “courteous and hospitable”, and “altogether a holiday spent in Inverness and district is a happy and refreshing experience”.

Gallery: Life and society in Inverness in the 1930s

Competitors and spectators at the first day’s play in the Inverness open lawn tennis tourney in 1930 at Bellfield Park. Inverness. Supplied by DC Thomson
A collection of bagpipes at the Celtic Exhibition at Inverness in 1930. Inverness. Supplied by DC Thomson

1931: Royal visits

1931: The Prince of Wales chatting with ex-servicemen during his round of inspection at Farraline Park. He was accompanied by Provost MacEwen while in Inverness to receive the freedom of the burgh. The prince also presented Colonel CJ Johnstone of Elgin with the highest award in the Boy Scout movement. Image: DC Thomson
1931: A view of a quaint-looking Stephen’s Brae, Inverness, in 1931. The buildings on the left are still there today, but the Eastgate Centre now stands where the ones on the right are. Image: DC Thomson
1931: The royal visit to Inverness by the Prince of Wales. He is seen at the town hall with Provost MacEwen, the Mackintosh, and Mr G Smith Laing, town clerk. Image: DC Thomson

1932: Collapse at the castle

1932: A dramatic landslip at Inverness Castle in 1932 caused damage to buildings on Castle Street below. Image: DC Thomson

1933: A pretty skyline and wedded joy

1933: An unusual view of Inverness Castle from 1933. Image: DC Thomson
1933: The society wedding of Joyce Priestly, daughter of Major and Mrs Priestly of Rovie Lodge, Rogart, and Captain George S Rawstorne, MC of Seaforth Highlanders, son of the Bishop of Whalley and Mrs Rawstorne, Croston Rectory, Lancashire. The wedding took place at St Andrew’s Cathedral and was described as ‘the most brilliant which had taken place in Inverness in many years’ with 250 guests in attendance. Image: DC Thomson
1933: Inverness’ new senior magistrates. Front centre, Provost John Mackenzie. Also in the group, Baillies J Fraser, J Mackay, W Macintyre, Hugh Mackenzie, Dean of Guild John Carfrae, and Mr G Smith Laing, town clerk. Image: DC Thomson

1934: Celebration and the circus

1934: The annual ball of the Inverness and District Unionist Association at the Station Hotel, Inverness. Image: DC Thomson
1934: An uncommon sight on Academy Street as elephants stop for a drink at the fountain outside Inverness Railway Station. Image: DC Thomson
1934: Inverness ladies’ hockey team in 1934. Image: DC Thomson

1935: Inspection and promotion

1935: Captain Maurice JH Wilson inspecting the 4th Inverness Company Boys’ Brigade. Image: DC Thomson
1935: Sister Jean Kennedy, theatre sister at the Royal Northern Infirmary, Inverness, was promoted assistant matron in succession to Miss Ralston. Image: DC Thomson

1936: Inverness Shinty Club

1936: The Inverness Shinty Club’s second team in 1936. Image: DC Thomson

1937: Bellfield Park and holiday fun

1937: These children got up close to this poor lion in an enclosure as part of Chapman’s Circus and Zoo during a visit to Inverness. Image: DC Thomson
1937: A view of the tennis courts and houses beyond at Bellfield Park, Inverness. Image: DC Thomson
1937: How the North Coast 500 looked nearly 90 years ago. This ‘home on wheels’ was a luxurious caravan with three beds, a bath a refrigerator and other home comforts. It was photographed by the Beauly Firth at Inverness during a tour of the north. Image: DC Thomson

1938: A lost lane in Inverness

1938: A view of old Inverness with the 15th Century gateway in Castle Street, which led to Gallow’s Hill. Image: DC Thomson

1939: The first triplets born at the Royal Northern Infirmary

1939: A midwife holds the triplets one-armed woman Georgina Reid who gave birth to the first triplets born at Royal Northern Infirmary, Inverness. The tiny trio were all boys – Donald (3lb 2oz), John (2lb 4oz), and James (2lb 10oz). Sadly the smallest, John, died four days later. Georgina had lost her arm 12 years before at Inverness Tweed Mills, she and her husband Donald already had three girls and were thrilled with their boys. Donald said he was hoping to apply for the King’s Bounty, a payment of one sovereign each that used to be given to parents of triplets. Image: DC Thomson

ALL IMAGES IN THIS ARTICLE ARE COPYRIGHT OF DC THOMSON. UNAUTHORISED REPRODUCTION IS NOT PERMITTED.

