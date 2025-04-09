Birkhall: King Charles and Queen Camilla’s Highland hideaway in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Past Times
Past Times

Birkhall: King Charles and Queen Camilla’s Highland hideaway in pictures

King Charles has always spoken openly of his love and connection with Royal Deeside, and royal residence Birkhall has been an integral part of his life. Both as a happy childhood holiday home and as a private retreat with Queen Camilla during their 20-year marriage. Kirstie Waterston
Kirstie Waterston
1975: Birkhall, once a hunting lodge, is less regal and more homely than other royal residences. Image: DC Thomson
1975: Birkhall, once a hunting lodge, is less regal and more homely than other royal residences. Image: DC Thomson

Royal Deeside and Birkhall have been something of a sanctuary for King Charles and Queen Camilla during their 20-year marriage.

When Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles announced their engagement in February 2005, their official photograph featured the smiling couple standing outside Birkhall.

And a few weeks later, the old hunting lodge was where the newlyweds decided to spend their honeymoon after their nuptials at Windsor Castle on April 9 that year.

2005: The Prince of Wales and Mrs Camilla Parker Bowles at Birkhall as the two were leaving for a Sunday church service. Image: PA/Carolyn Robb/Clarence House

Prince Albert bought Birkhall for Queen Victoria in 1848

Said to be one of the King’s favourite estates, Birkhall has been a royal residence for generations.

After Queen Victoria’s first trip to Scotland, she told Prince Albert of her desire to possess a home among the mountains.

In 1848 he purchased Birkhall, the neighbouring estate to Balmoral, while negotiations for the latter continued.

1961: Beautiful Birkhall in the spring… It was described as a “serene, sylvan setting that had become so familiar to Royal honeymooners”. Image: DC Thomson

The Aberdeen Herald reported in December 1848 that “Birkhall, adjoining Balmoral, was exposed for sale in Edinburgh, and taken out at the upset price of £14,900, for Prince Albert”.

The report added: “When his royal highness arrives on Deeside next season, he must be welcomed in his new character of a Highland laird.”

Deeside residence became holiday home for future Queen Elizabeth

When Prince Albert bought Balmoral, Birkhall was gifted to eldest son Edward, the Prince of Wales.

1975: Gardener Jim Kerr from Ballater at work on one of the rockeries at Birkhall. The Queen Mother took a great interest in the garden, and she particularly liked roses. Image: DC Thomson

But after one visit Edward decided he preferred neighbouring Abergeldie Castle instead.

It wasn’t until Edward’s son succeeded him on the throne, becoming King George V in 1936, that Birkhall came into its own as a royal retreat.

The king’s second son Albert, known as Bertie, was made Duke of York in 1920.

1975: Birkhall, once a hunting lodge, is less regal and more homely than other royal residences. Image: DC Thomson

It was a title bestowed upon him because, as second in line to the throne, he was not expected to succeed the king.

Bertie married Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon in 1923, and they honeymooned at Birkhall.

Later, along with their two daughters princesses Elizabeth and Margaret, they would become its most famous residents.

Duke appreciated ‘country upbringing’ for princesses

They regarded Birkhall as their private Scottish home, and “enjoyed a secluded happiness that hardly seemed possible at Balmoral”.

1960: At Birkhall, the Queen Mother speaks to 69-year-old George McIntosh, of Glen Prosen. He was a First World War veteran and member of the Black Watch Association who marched over the hills with the 4th/5th Batallion Black Watch. Image: DC Thomson

At quieter Birkhall, they were not Duke and Duchess, but Bertie and Elizabeth; there she could “stand in rubber waders casting for fish”.

Both keen gardeners, they transformed the grounds, and the Duke was said never to be happier than when he was maintaining the garden and woodlands.

The young princesses enjoyed idyllic childhood holidays at Birkhall, and the Duke said he and his wife “appreciated the value of a country upbringing for their children”.

1988: The Prince of Wales by the banks of the tumbling Fountain Burn at Birkhall around the time of his 40th birthday. He told the P&J ‘I hate to leave all this’, as he prepared to return to London. Image: DC Thomson

Elizabeth and Margaret had the freedom to explore and enjoy the outdoors as any other child would.

When the King left Balmoral at the end of summer each year, Bertie and Elizabeth would stay on at Birkhall, explaining they liked “living amidst the Deeside hills when autumn is painting the trees with gold”.

When Crown passed to ‘Bertie’ Balmoral became official residence

But the young family’s idyll at Birkhall would end abruptly.

1989: The Prince of Wales greets some of the visiting Japanese investors and businessmen to a reception at Birkhall. The visit, sponsored by the Department of Trade and Industry, was the first event of a two-week study tour of Britain. Image: DC Thomson

When George V died in 1936, eldest son Edward ascended the throne, but he abdicated that same year to marry American socialite and divorcee, Wallis Simpson.

The Crown was unexpectedly thrust upon shy Bertie, and in turn he was thrust firmly into the public eye.

Adopting the regnal name George VI, he was now King and Elizabeth was Queen.

Making a happy group on the lawns at Balmoral, are the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and their three children Princess Anne, Prince Charles and baby Prince Andrew, on his father’s knees. Image: PA

Life would never be the same for 10-year-old Princess Elizabeth, who was never meant to be but was now next in line to the throne.

Now while in Scotland the family stayed at the official residence, Balmoral.

Queen Mother sought refuge at Birkhall when King died in 1952

But when Princess Elizabeth married Prince Phillip in 1947, they too enjoyed a honeymoon at Birkhall.

And when she had children of her own, Birkhall once again became her late-summer sanctuary.

2012: Charles and Camilla joined the royal family at the Braemar Games. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Charles’ early childhood holidays were spent at Birkhall, forging a deep-rooted love of Scotland that, like Queen Victoria, he once said was in his blood.

When George VI died in February 1952, Princess Elizabeth became Queen and Balmoral would become her Scottish home.

But her mother, now entitled Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother and devastated by Bertie’s death, retreated to Birkhall to mourn.

2007: The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay visiting HM Sheridan butcher in Ballater. Image: DC Thomson

Back at Birkhall, she implemented plans she had made with Bertie back in the 1930s to extend the house and cultivate the garden.

It remained a favourite home until her death in 2002 when the property then passed to Charles.

‘I have always loved the mountains and wildness’ – King Charles

Over the years, Charles has spoken of his great affection for Birkhall, its location next to the River Muick, and how the magical garden from his childhood was created by his grandmother.

2006: The late Queen enjoys the games with Prince Charles and Camilla at Braemar Highland. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson

In 1990, the then Prince Charles said: “I have always loved the mountains and wildness and the degree of remoteness and the quality of air which I think enormously important, but also the people.

“Again, as Queen Victoria said and found, you can have the most wonderful relationship with Scots – frank and forthright.”

But he admitted he was irked that time spent in Scotland was described as a holiday.

2004: HRH Prince Charles and Camilla are presented with a selection of Scottish seafood by, from left, chairman of Aberdeen Fish Curers and Merchants Association Neil Clark, Wilma and Morrice Taylor, chairman of Scottish Seafood Processors Federation, and Lynn Clark, at Birkhall. Image: DC Thomson

Charles explained: “The attitude is if you come to Scotland, you must be on holiday. I love coming here because I like being here.

“But I try to see what is going and I bring my work up here.”

In his own words it was somewhere he could enjoy the companionship of his grandmother, “a unique haven of cosiness and character”.

2006: The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay visited the Muir of Dinnet National Nature Reserve including the Burn O’ Vat. Image: DC Thomson

Birkhall became Highland hideaway free of scrutiny for Charles and Camilla

While Deeside may have been a favourite base for tackling paperwork, it was undoubtedly a backdrop for downtime too.

When press speculation mounted about the dissolution of Charles and Diana’s marriage, Birkhall was somewhere he retreated to with Camilla.

Diana famously found Balmoral bleak, wet and windy, but Birkhall was a favourite Highland hideaway for the prince and Camilla.

2007: The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay visited J Pringle, motor engineer, in Ballater. Image: DC Thomson

The couple set about a sensitive refurbishment of Birkhall to make it their own permanent bolthole away from the scrutiny of London.

But until they were married, royal protocol meant their journeys to Deeside were made separately until she became a member of the Royal Family in 2005.

After their marriage, Prince Charles showed his great love for the north-east by choosing to honeymoon at Birkhall.

2006: Prince Charles, Duke of Rothesay and Camilla The Duchess of Rothesay, visit to Ballater Primary school to mark its 50th anniversary. Image: DC Thomson

Royal newlyweds enjoyed their honeymoon at Birkhall in 2005

The couple’s first public outing as man and wife took place at Crathie Kirk where they met well-wishers after the traditional Sunday service.

The honeymooners were faced with April showers during their first official engagement opening Ballater’s Monaltrie Park.

Despite the deluge, Charles and Camilla had a lengthy walkabout after cutting the ribbon – to cheers from awaiting children.

2005: The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay opening the new play park at Monaltrie Park, Ballater. Prince Charles and Camilla were on their first royal engagement as a married couple after marrying five days beforehand. Image: DC Thomson

Ashley Ellis, a then 10-year-old pupil at Ballater School, said Camilla revealed she “hated maths at school and that it was her worst subject”.

Although it would have delighted the local children and assembled press, the royal couple resisted the temptation to try out the new play equipment themselves.

Birkhall considered to be marital home of King Charles and Queen Camilla

Over the last 20 years, Birkhall and Royal Deeside have continued to be at the heart of Charles and Camilla’s lives.

2006: Prince Charles, then known as Duke of Rothesay and Camilla The Duchess of Rothesay, visited Ballater Primary School to mark its 50th anniversary. Image: DC Thomson

And in return they are part of the local community. In 2006, they joined staff and pupils at Ballater School to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

When the town was hit by Storm Frank, Birkhall cooks provided meals for displaced residents, and Charles made an impromptu visit to survey the damage for himself.

It’s no secret that the couple consider it their marital home and spend a significant amount of time there each year.

2008: Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, opened an authentic reproduction of a Victoria saloon carriage at the Old Royal Station in Ballater. Image: DC Thomson

In Ballater the royals are considered neighbours, and residents have previously spoken of how they are treated no differently to anyone else.

When lockdown began in March 2020, the couple chose to spend it at Birkhall.

Similarly in 2024 when Charles revealed his cancer diagnosis, Birkhall was a refuge where he could enjoy spending time with friends and recuperating in the outdoors.

2007: Prince Charles presented Iraq service medals to troops from 51st Highland, 7th Battalion Royal Regiment of Scotland (7 SCOTS) at Birkhall, Ballater. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Birkhall is also where Charles has hosted international guests, and where he chose to present Afghanistan campaign medals to soldiers from the 7th Battalion Royal Regiment of Scotland (7 SCOTS).

And the king has upheld an annual tradition where members of the Scottish Seafood Association are invited to Birkhall to display their produce.

The couple have celebrated their wedding anniversary in private at Birkhall over the years, but this year’s milestone coincides with a state visit to Italy.

2005: The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay share a joke with piper Walter Anderson a member of the Gordon Highlanders Association Pipe Band, after attending a memorial service in the walled garden at the Gordon Highlanders Museum. Image: DC Thomson

If you enjoyed this, you might like:

Conversation