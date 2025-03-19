Gallery: Memories of Dyce Academy’s class of 2005 school prom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Past Times
Past Times

Gallery: Memories of Dyce Academy’s class of 2005 school prom

Were you part of Dyce Academy's class of 2005? You might just make an appearance in our nostalgic gallery of Dyce Academy's school leavers' prom at the AECC 20 years ago... Kirstie Waterston
Kirstie Waterston
A night at the proms, Dyce Academy sixth year leavers at their dance in 2005. Image: DC Thomson
A night at the proms, Dyce Academy sixth year leavers at their dance in 2005. Image: DC Thomson

Ah 2005. It was the year James Blunt released his debut album, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince hit the bookshelves, Star Wars: Episode III broke box office records, and Dyce Academy class of 2005 enjoyed their prom.

Life as a school leaver in Aberdeen 20 years ago looked a little different to now.

If you didn’t spend study leave glued to an Xbox or DVD boxset, hopefully you left with a brace of Highers and (now-defunct) Intermediate qualifications.

Prom was the pinnacle of sixth year for school pupils

The class of 2005 everywhere were among the last of the pre-smartphone generation of schoolchildren.

Pupils take to the dancefloor in the Crombie Suite in the AECC. Image: DC Thomson

If you were lucky, you might have had a Nokia, or Motorola flip-phone, where txt spk was necessary to cut down on characters to save precious phone credit.

But you weren’t a slave to social media, Facebook was in its infancy in America and Instagram didn’t exist.

Social media use at the time probably extended to MSN Messenger (brb), or perhaps you still have Bebo or MySpace profiles floating around in cyberspace…

There was no ChatGPT to help with coursework, and exam results were still sent by post, so it was a race against time to get your hands on them before your parents.

Dyce Academy classmates at their prom in April 2005. Image: DC Thomson

But before hanging up your school tie for good, the pinnacle of sixth year was the school prom.

It was the last hurrah with classmates of six years before taking those first steps towards the rest of your life.

Memories of Dyce Academy’s prom at the AECC

And it was no different for Dyce Academy pupils in spring of 2005.

Months in the planning, prom was an opportunity for pupils to take ownership of organising their final farewell.

The boys looking smart in full Highland dress. Image: DC Thomson

Glamour and glitz were the order of the evening, but in the days before dedicated prom dress shops or ASOS, Debut at Debenhams or the outlets in John Lewis were the first stop for dress shopping.

Meanwhile the boys were smartly turned out for the dance in full Highland dress and hair gel.

Dyce Academy’s prom took place in the Crombie Suite at the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre, now also confined to the history books.

While the event may not have been plastered all over Facebook, a few fuzzy digital camera photos may still exist.

A fun farewell to six years at Dyce Academy. Image: DC Thomson

And the Evening Express was invited along at the time to capture some prom photos for posterity.

Join us on a nostalgic look back at our archive photos of Dyce Academy pupils dressed to the nines for their sixth year leavers’ prom in 2005.

Gallery: Looking back at Dyce Academy’s prom 20 years ago

Here come the girls for Dyce Academy prom in 2005. Image: DC Thomson
A glamorous group of friends ready to party. Image: DC Thomson
Dancing queens take to the floor at Dyce Academy’s dance. Image: DC Thomson
A colourful line up of prom dresses. Image: DC Thomson
Dancing the night away in the Crombie Suite. Image: DC Thomson
The girls and boys strike a pose. Image: DC Thomson
All smiles ahead of an evening of dancing for the Dyce schoolgirls. Image: DC Thomson
The Evening Express was invited along to capture the fun at Dyce Academy’s prom. Image: DC Thomson
These pupils were dressed to impress for their prom. Image: DC Thomson
Happy memories for pupils at Dyce Academy’s dance. Image: DC Thomson
Glam girls at Dyce Academy prom 20 years ago. Image: DC Thomson
These prom-goers were party ready in 2005. Image: DC Thomson
A last hurrah for Dyce Academy’s class of 2005 before leaving school that summer. Image: DC Thomson
This duo were looking elegant ahead of a night of celebrations. Image: DC Thomson
Dancing the night away at the AECC. Image: DC Thomson
Smiles all round from this glam group of pals. Image: DC Thomson
Purple haze, these guys and girls co-ordinated their outfits beautifully. Image: DC Thomson
All the planning paid off as a great night was had by all at Dyce Academy prom. Image: DC Thomson
Putting those Scottish country dancing skills to use. Image: DC Thomson
Dyce pupils enjoyed a couples’ dance at their prom. Image: DC Thomson
This group of friends looked sophisticated in co-ordinating dresses. Image: DC Thomson

If you enjoyed this, you might like:

Conversation