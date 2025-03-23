In pictures: The Tappit Hen, Trinity Hall, Tillydrone and other March memories in Aberdeen

For nearly 20 years, The Tappit Hen was a popular pub tucked round the corner on Back Wynd, just a stone’s throw from the Granite Mile.

Today we know it as O’Neills, a handy wee stop off for a lunchtime pint or two.

The Tappit opened in early 1974.

It was such a success that the hen ‘spread its wings’ the following year with an extension which doubled the size of the bar.

Tappit Hen proved popular spot for a pint in Aberdeen

Owner Brian Barnetson oversaw the renovation, which had a Jacobean theme with antique wall fittings and a bespoke carpet in Gordon tartan.

Brian wanted Gordon tartan as a nod to the seven years he spent serving in the Gordon Highlanders and their reserves.

The bar was lit by pink bulbs set in antique lamps sourced from Cornwall, and in pride of place was an antique mirror insured for £1,000.

The mirror, set in a heavy brass frame, was particularly special because it was rescued from the Atheneum after the building was destroyed by fire.

Any punters worried their pint would be going to pay for interior improvements were reassured as Brian explained he was bringing “West End comfort at normal prices”.

‘Jacobean’ extension in 1975 aimed to double trade at the Tappit

When Brian took over the Tappit Hen just over a year before, he promised to increase business and improve the facilities.

Within six months he’d increased footfall by 38%, and with the extension complete he hoped to double his trade.

He had a new pumping system installed to “put an end to over-frothy beer and an endless wait for a ‘topped up’ pint”.

For those who preferred wine, it was available by the glass, or for “those who could stretch their lunch hour”, by the bottle. Changed days.

Brian was to personally handle the cooking of the bar meals, while Alex Whyte managed the pub with cellarman Andy Wisely.

What exactly is a tappit hen?

He said there were enough places in Aberdeen that catered for teenagers with loud music, and instead he was offering “the best facilities and conversation” for all ages.

Saturday morning was the live music slot, but it was strictly traditional Scottish music, with an accordionist or fiddler.

Occasionally the music would be provided by live bagpipes if you enjoyed a bracing start to your Saturday morning.

And what exactly is a Tappit Hen?

It was defined in Scots as either a crested hen, or “a Scottish quart-measure of ale or claret having a knob on its lid”.

A tappit hen was a curious measure holding a ‘Scots pint’, which equalled three English pints. Probably not one to be ordering on your lunch break.

