In pictures: The Tappit Hen, Trinity Hall, Tillydrone and other March memories in Aberdeen

For nearly 20 years, The Tappit Hen was a popular pub tucked round the corner on Back Wynd, just a stone’s throw from the Granite Mile.
Today we know it as O’Neills, a handy wee stop off for a lunchtime pint or two.
The Tappit opened in early 1974.
It was such a success that the hen ‘spread its wings’ the following year with an extension which doubled the size of the bar.
Tappit Hen proved popular spot for a pint in Aberdeen
Owner Brian Barnetson oversaw the renovation, which had a Jacobean theme with antique wall fittings and a bespoke carpet in Gordon tartan.
1988: Aberdeen pub, The Tappit Hen, on the corner of Back Wynd and Gaelic Lane, as it was in August 1988. The pub is now called O’Neill’s. Image: DC Thomson
Brian wanted Gordon tartan as a nod to the seven years he spent serving in the Gordon Highlanders and their reserves.
The bar was lit by pink bulbs set in antique lamps sourced from Cornwall, and in pride of place was an antique mirror insured for £1,000.
The mirror, set in a heavy brass frame, was particularly special because it was rescued from the Atheneum after the building was destroyed by fire.
Any punters worried their pint would be going to pay for interior improvements were reassured as Brian explained he was bringing “West End comfort at normal prices”.
The new Jacobean-themed lounge at The Tappit Hen on Back Wynd. Image: DC Thomson
‘Jacobean’ extension in 1975 aimed to double trade at the Tappit
When Brian took over the Tappit Hen just over a year before, he promised to increase business and improve the facilities.
Within six months he’d increased footfall by 38%, and with the extension complete he hoped to double his trade.
He had a new pumping system installed to “put an end to over-frothy beer and an endless wait for a ‘topped up’ pint”.
For those who preferred wine, it was available by the glass, or for “those who could stretch their lunch hour”, by the bottle. Changed days.
The Tappit Hen after its transformation in 1975. Image: DC Thomson
Brian was to personally handle the cooking of the bar meals, while Alex Whyte managed the pub with cellarman Andy Wisely.
What exactly is a tappit hen?
He said there were enough places in Aberdeen that catered for teenagers with loud music, and instead he was offering “the best facilities and conversation” for all ages.
Saturday morning was the live music slot, but it was strictly traditional Scottish music, with an accordionist or fiddler.
Occasionally the music would be provided by live bagpipes if you enjoyed a bracing start to your Saturday morning.
A tappit hen measure, which contained ‘a Scots pint’, which equalled three English pints. Image: DC Thomson
And what exactly is a Tappit Hen?
It was defined in Scots as either a crested hen, or “a Scottish quart-measure of ale or claret having a knob on its lid”.
A tappit hen was a curious measure holding a ‘Scots pint’, which equalled three English pints. Probably not one to be ordering on your lunch break.
Gallery: Memories of March in Aberdeen
1989: Gerard’s French restaurant made the headlines in March 1989 when it was revealed four couples were on the staff were married and a further three were engaged to be married. They were, from left, Giovanni and Joan d’Ambruoso, Stuart and Michelle Herd, Robert and Norma Taylor, Gerard, Martin Ross and Alison Shand, Brian Murray and Andrea McDonald and Andrew Williamson and Sally Anne Bowden. Image: DC Thomson
1973: Eyes down and lots of concentration as a bingo session is in progress somewhere in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
1983: V for victory and thumbs-up from happy Dons fans as they gathered at Pittodrie for one of their greatest nights after Aberdeen beat Bayern Munich 3-2. Image: DC Thomson
1982: Admiring their ‘living’ Mother’s Day card was little Louise Soeder her mother, Iris. Image: DC Thomson
1974: Residents of Donside Court, Tillydrone, Aberdeen, talk with (centre, left to right) Councillor Robert Raffan, Councillor Henry Urquhart and Councillor Nigel Lindsay before the start of a meeting in Tillydrone Community Centre. Image: DC Thomson P&J 05/03/1974
1991: Heaven only nose where they got the idea… Post Office Counter employees Shirley Milne, back, and Carolle Semple decided to wash down this bus with their toothbrushes. They were among 15 members of the Union Street Post Office staff who descended on King Street bus depot to raise funds for Comic Relief. It took them just over an hour to clean the double-decker’s lower deck- and to raise over £1,000 for the charity, more than £250 of which came from Grampian Transport. Image: DC Thomson
1975: Getting Saturday off with a swing in the Tappit Hen is Angus McAskill and his accordion. Image: DC Thomson
1978: A scene at Aberdeen’s Waterloo Quay where the subject under discussion on board the Barbara Ann was… boats. In the background, berthed at Blaikie’s Quay, are oil vessels Intersub 3 and Intersub 4. Image: DC Thomson
1979: Success at the Scottish championships shot Stoneywood Works Band into the select premier league of brass bands. They had set their sights on the national championships in London that October. Image: DC Thomson
1982: Brent Bravo platform with Treasure Finder support rig on right. Image: DC Thomson
1977: Rarin’ to go… in pursuit of ‘The Press and Journal’ Shield… are the Smithfield team who turned out in the Grampian Region primary schools’ five-a-side football tournament. The youngsters are, from left, Mark Fitzpatrick, John Horne, Ronnie Coleman, Scott Cheyne, Chris Jopp, David Harris and Gordon Slessor. Image: DC Thomson
1936: This fantastic photo from March 1936 shows The Commercial Bank. Built in the 1930s by Jenkins and Mar, it was possibly the last of the great monumental buildings in Aberdeen to be built of granite. Image: DC Thomson
1986: The Princess of Wales was all smiles as she talked with the crowd outside the Raeden Centre in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
1988: A report on a notorious Aberdeen junction was to go the region roads committee. The roundabout where Holburn Street, the Hardgate, Fonthill Road and Great Southern Road meet was raised with the roads visiting sub-committee by district councillor Jill Wisely. And she reports that its findings are finally to be put to the April meeting of the roads committee.”<br />Used: EE 02/03/1988
1988: Fireman Dave Forsyth of Grampian Fire Brigade shows pupils of Marchburn School’s Primary 2 how breathing apparatus works during a brigade visit to the school as part of the Northfield Safety Project. Other firemen, from left, are Gary Mills, Jim Thorburn and leading firemen Jim Barbour. Image: DC Thomson
1981: The former Trinity Hall in Union Street, Aberdeen, as adapted by Littlewoods. Their department of architecture and planning was commended by the Civic Society for the care with which the building had been converted for use as a restaurant. Image: DC Thomson
