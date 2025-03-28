Photos: Asda put Portlethen on the map when ‘biggest supermarket north of Dundee’ opened in 1986

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Photos: Asda put Portlethen on the map when ‘biggest supermarket north of Dundee’ opened in 1986

When Portlethen Asda opened in 1986, it was the biggest supermarket north of the River Tay. But the superstore made headlines again in 1992 when it was the scene of a dramatic armed daylight robbery. Kirstie Waterston
Kirstie Waterston
1986: The brand new check-outs at Portlethen Asda before it opened on October 13. Image: DC Thomson
1986: The brand new check-outs at Portlethen Asda before it opened on October 13. Image: DC Thomson

For nearly 40 years Asda has been something of a landmark in Portlethen, and a familiar sight for motorists travelling along the A92.

When the new store opened in 1986, it was “the biggest supermarket complex north of the Tay”.

But its ringing tills and high-profile success also attracted attention from criminals.

In 1992, Asda Portlethen was the scene of a dramatic and brazen armed daylight robbery, which resulted in a staff member being gagged, and shoppers being showered in banknotes.

1986: An advert for the new Asda store in 1986. Image: DC Thomson

Asda ‘just what Portlethen needed’

The multi-million-pound hypermarket plans were rubber stamped by Kincardine and District councillors in 1985, ending months of speculation and rumours.

Separate schemes had been put forward by two Aberdeen-based companies, Formartine Ltd and Londeen Developments.

Kincardine and District Council told the two firms to get together and come up with a joint application.

There was delight when plans were finally lodged in September 1984 for a retail complex with an Asda hypermarket, at a projected cost of more than £10 million.

1986: Asda was keen to employ lots of local people when its new store opened. Image: DC Thomson

It had become an on-off saga, and progress was largely met with enthusiasm locally.

Community council chairman Tom Kay said it was “just what Portlethen needed”.

Multi-million-pound retail complex was biggest store in north Scotland

The complex was earmarked for 18 acres of land behind Donald’s meat factory adjacent to the main Aberdeen-Stonehaven road.

And the supermarket giant hoped to be up and running before Christmas 1986.

1986: Construction work under way on what would become the Asda superstore in Portlethen. Image: DC Thomson

The 95,000-square-foot Asda was far bigger than the store at Dyce, and was to be part of retail park alongside retail warehousing, a DIY store and garden centre.

Portlethen councillor Dr Ted Needham, who spent years fighting for better retail for the sprawling community, said the supermarket would be “a magnificent development for the north-east of Scotland”.

He added that it would make Portlethen the envy of other parts of the country.

City council concerned Portlethen Asda would affect retail in Aberdeen

But Aberdeen City Council’s own planning committee was concerned the Portlethen Asda approval “neglected the city’s interests”.

1985: Just some of the 450 jobs on offer before the opening of the Asda hypermarket. Image: DC Thomson

He felt a hypermarket south of the city would rail against the city council’s policy to preserve the trading viability of the city centre.

However, this was the same council that demolished St Nicholas Street and built a shopping mall in its place.

Committee convener David Clyne was so aggrieved he suggested writing to their MP to urge a change in law to return all planning applications to the city council for approval – even if they were not in the city.

However, his proposal was swiftly defeated by fellow councillors 10 votes to four.

1986: The brand new check-outs at Portlethen Asda before it opened on October 13. Image: DC Thomson

Labour member Margaret Farquhar said Kincardine had every right to determine any application relative to their area.

Portlethen transformed from village to second-biggest town in Kincardine

Construction quickly got under way and a huge recruitment drive started in January 1986.

Phase One of the campaign saw a whopping 20 managerial positions on offer and another 400 roles advertised.

Asda said prospective employees would soon see that “when it comes to Asda price, we charge the least and pay the best”.

1992: Asda deputy general store manager Keith Taylor gets a trim from hairdressers Nicola Aitken and Janie Duncan. Image: DC Thomson

The first general manger of the shop was Steve Preston, who hailed from Stonehaven.

By the time the new store on October 13 1986, Portlethen was declared the second-biggest community in Kincardine.

The former Portlethen Moss, regarded as little more than peaty scrubland, had become 14 acres of homes and retail.

Manager bound and gagged when masked raider took £200k in armed robbery

The Portlethen superstore had 24 checkouts, carried more than 30,000 product lines, had shops within the shop, a hairdresser, film developing facilities, a chemist, travel agent and jewellers.

1999: Portlethen Asda’s fresh meat counter was shortlisted for the best in the UK. Pictured is butcher George Foreman, front, and fresh meat counter manager Kevin Fairweather. Image: DC Thomson

It was unlike any other supermarket in the north of Scotland.

But this also made it a lucrative target for criminals.

In May 1992 Asda Portlethen was the scene of a dramatic armed robbery when a masked gunman dressed in camouflage stole a large sum of cash.

Armed with a sawn-off shotgun, the man entered the store at lunchtime as a senior manager was filling the Clydesdale cashpoint.

1992: Armed police at the Asda robbery in Portlethen in May 1992. Image: DC Thomson

He bound and gagged the employee, who could not then raise the alarm, before ransacking the machine and taking £200,000.

Banknotes rained down in store when robbers dropped haul

The robber then escaped through a hole in the ceiling and out through the roof, but unable to carry so much cash, dropped £130,000 on his way out.

He made his getaway via a rope left hanging down an outside wall.

The alarm was only raised inside the store when astonished customers saw banknotes floating down from the roof, and landing behind a lottery stall.

A reward was offered for information about the robbery at Asda. Image: DC Thomson

Police armed with semi-automatic machine guns swooped in and a manhunt was launched around Portlethen Moss, but the robber got away.

Police said they “took a dim view” of one member of staff being responsible for so much cash, and Asda vowed to tighten its security.

The supermarket offered a reward of £5,000 for information leading to the conviction of those involved in the well-planned operation.

Asda raid ‘planned with military precision’

In the days that followed, police revealed the raid had been carried out with “military precision”.

1992: Asda stores in England reported copycat raids similar to the Portlethen Asda robbery. Image: DC Thomson

It was thought both the robber and an accomplice and had been hiding in the roof before jumping the unsuspecting member of staff.

Grampian Police Detective Inspector Ron Falconer said: “This is one of the most serious and well-planned crimes we have had up here.”

Police believed the gang had made several ‘recce’ trips to Asda while plotting the raid.

By July, Grampian Police officers headed to the south of England to track down an armed gang who had also robbed Asda stores at Watford and Slough.

2001: Bill Strachan at Asda, Portlethen who at 80 years was the oldest Asda employee in Scotland. Image: DC Thomson

But the gang evaded capture and continued to hit Asda stores across England during a two-year crimewave.

Dedicated staff members who were still at Asda after 35 years celebrated

Portlethen Asda hit the headlines again in 2001, but for a happier reason, to recognise member of staff Bill Strachan.

At 80 years old, Bill was the longest-serving member of Asda staff in Scotland.

The great-grandad started at the store in 1993 clearing up litter and shovelling snow in bad weather.

2012: The 10 Asda Portlethen employees who had been working there since the opening. From left, Janis Lawson, Lynda Taylor, Agnes Taylor, Maureen Catto, Carole Matthews, Kathleen Collie, Kenny Legg, Sandra Campbell and Janice Dempster. Image: DC Thomson

A farmer most of his life, before working as a night watchman for Aberdeen City Council until retiring at 65, Bill worked 8am to 10am five days a week at Asda.

He joked the hard graft kept him active and “out of the pub”.

And in 2012, as the store marked its 35th anniversary, it celebrated dedicated staff members who had been there since day one.

Reflecting on their careers, the colleagues spoke of their great friendships and how the hours were ideal for young mums.

