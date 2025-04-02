The Queen and President Eisenhower picnicked at Loch Muick during historic Balmoral visit

History was made in 1959 when Queen Elizabeth II invited President Eisenhower to Balmoral for an informal state visit, where they picnicked on pancakes by Loch Muick.

Eisenhower’s visit made headline news around the world, because despite a high-profile meeting of two heads of state, it was remarkably low key.

He was, and remains, the only president ever to have been asked to spend time at the Queen’s beloved Balmoral – until now.

History will be made once again if President Trump stays at Balmoral during an unprecedented second state visit to the United Kingdom.

Prime minister Keir Starmer presented Trump with an official letter from King Charles, inviting him to potentially spend a night at Balmoral.

The Deeside estate is still regarded as a secluded sanctuary for the royals, so it would be somewhat of a coup for Trump to succeed Eisenhower in the history books.

President Dwight D Eisenhower, nicknamed Ike, affectionately referred to Balmoral as his “Scottish White House”.

While the two presidents were both considered political outsiders, the similarities end there…

President Eisenhower was powerful and pivotal player in WW2

Eisenhower was a respected general, regarded as a war hero and was beloved by public on both sides of the pond.

1959 wasn’t Eisenhower’s first trip to Balmoral Castle or indeed meeting the queen, although she was then a princess, and he a general.

And she, along with the rest of the Royal Family, was hiding behind a bush — more on that in a moment.

Eisenhower had been a five-star army general in the Second World War and oversaw the Allied invasions of North Africa, Italy and Normandy.

A powerful and pivotal player in the war, he was supreme commander of the Allied Expeditionary Force in charge of millions of soldiers, sailors, and airmen.

He worked closely with King George VI and spent a lot of time in London in the run up to D-Day.

Eisenhowers became firm friends of the royal family

In 1942, King George invited Eisenhower and other US generals for a private visit to Windsor Castle, to enjoy at their leisure.

He promised the Royal Family would remain in their apartments so the trip was relaxed with no need for official protocol.

But the royals were on the terrace having tea when they were caught unawares by the generals.

Not wanting to cause them embarrassment, the king instructed his family to drop to their knees, and crawl behind a hedge before they were spotted.

General Eisenhower became a firm family friend, and joined the royals at Balmoral in 1946.

He, his wife Mamie and son Captain John Eisenhower were guests of the king in Deeside over a weekend in October.

The general and his son walked from the castle to Crathie Church where a large crowd gathered and chanted “good old Ike”.

In return, he saluted and lifted his cap to the crowd.

But his return to Balmoral in 1959 was far more significant: by now, Princess Elizabeth was queen and Eisenhower was US president.

Eisenhower remains first and only president to stay at Balmoral

In an unprecedented move, the Queen invited the president to stay with the royals at Balmoral Castle.

Although the Queen hosted numerous presidential state visits, she kept her private downtime in Deeside separate from international affairs.

There was huge anticipation ahead of his visit. Test landings were even carried out at Aberdeen Airport to ensure the RAF Comet touched down without a hitch.

The president travelled with Prince Philip along North Deeside Road and through Cults, Culter, Banchory and other Deeside towns and villages.

The Stars and Stripes flag was flown from the Queen’s car for the duration of the journey from Dyce to Balmoral.

‘Heart-warming display’ as locals lined route from Dyce to Deeside

Not many people would wish to keep the Queen waiting, but Eisenhower was delayed by enthusiastic crowds en route.

It took them nearly two hours to get to Balmoral with well-wishers spilling onto the road and slowing the car to walking pace at times.

The Press and Journal reported on the “heart-warming display of affection by crowds in the towns and villages”.

People stood six-deep on pavements “waving and cheering lustily”, while workmen at the roadside waved their hats in salute.

Nurses were allowed to leave hospitals and children were let out of school to join in the cheering, with flags and bunting draped from public buildings.

In Banchory, a huge banner with the message “Welcome to Deeside, Mr President” was suspended across the main road.

It was even reported “a gipsy fortune-teller, camping by the road, had decorated her caravan with Union Jacks”.

The car slowed to about 5mph so the president “could lean over and give her a wave and smile”.

Queen broke protocol to greet president at Balmoral gates herself

When he eventually reached the estate, the Queen herself – accompanied by Princess Margaret – surprised the president by waiting to greet him at lodge gate.

It was an informal move that set the tone for the laid-back trip, it was a meeting of friends rather than heads of state.

A London newspaper questioned whether the security was a little too lax, with correspondent James Cameron reporting: “As for this famous security, we are all still a bit baffled by it.

“I have seen four policemen in the last two days, and two of them were at Aberdeen fish market.”

Although it was said Special Branch’s “vigilant turning-over of little old Dyce Airport caused some interest among the local professionals whose usual reaction to a royal arrival is to send down the road to Bucksburn for a couple of spare constables”.

But the secret service were there in the background, although perhaps not subtly.

The Press and Journal reported how “in huge blue and silver USAF Chevrolet cars they roared along the twisting roads that surround Balmoral”.

With six or seven men to a car, they were described as “crew-cropped, grim and unsmiling, all in loose white raincoats”, they stopped every now and then to search moors and riverbank.

Queen made pancakes for picnic with president at Loch Muick

Certainly, enthusiastic fans greeted Eisenhower at every opportunity during the historic occasion.

Arriving at Balmoral, a crowd of 100 estate workers cheered as he shook hands with the royals.

Cheers erupted again when the whole party got into the car and set off along the tree-lined drive.

Reaching the castle, Eisenhower inspected the Queen’s Guard of the Royal Highland Fusiliers.

Then the Prince of Wales, Princess Anne, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and their children joined the group.

Eisenhower’s press secretary told reporters Ike would do whatever the royals wanted him to do during the visit.

And that afternoon they took him out to tea – a picnic tea at Glasallt on the shores of Loch Muick.

A favourite haunt of Queen Victoria’s, the group ate their meal in front of a summerhouse with the beautiful loch stretching out before them and the hills around them.

The Queen served drop scones (Scotch pancakes) she made herself, and the President enjoyed them so much Her Majesty later sent him the recipe.

Monarch drove president around Cairngorms

The party sat and chatted until 3.30pm before the president changed into tweeds and went for a drive with the Queen, his son, his doctor and Princess Margaret.

The Queen was at the wheel, a Canadian Ford shooting brake wagon, and she drove the party around the estate for 45 minutes.

Afterwards, the she drove the guests to Birkhall to have drinks with the Queen Mother.

They returned to Balmoral later for dinner, before Eisenhower departed the next day.

Hundreds of locals and tourists alike gathered to wave off the president and his entourage after his short, but sweet visit.

They hung around to witness Deeside’s wedding of the year the following day.

The crowds thronged around Crathie Kirk to see 21-year-old Lady Margaret Sinclair arrive for her marriage to Captain David Colin Kirkwood Brown of the Gordon Highlanders.

It was the first titled wedding of living memory at Crathie and more than 300 distinguished guests had travelled from London for the ceremony.

Eventually the crowds dissipated and normality returned to Deeside after a few days on the world stage.

‘We remember with such pleasure your visit to Balmoral’

Eisenhower’s trip went down in history, and with so many twists and turns in global geopolitics since, a similar visit by Trump is unlikely to be as laid back.

But 1959 left a lasting impression both on Eisenhower and the Queen.

The following year, the Queen sent a letter from Buckingham Palace to the White House to pass on her own pancake recipe.

It read: “Dear Mr President, seeing a picture of you in today’s newspaper standing in front of a barbecue grilling quail, reminded me that I had never sent you the recipe of the drop scones which I promised you at Balmoral.

“I now hasten to do so and I hope you will find them successful.”

She even included her own tips, adding: “Though the quantities are for 16 people, when there are fewer, I generally put in less flour and milk, but use the other ingredients as stated.”

The Queen’s letter ended: “We remember with such pleasure your visit to Balmoral and I hope the photographs will be a reminder of the very happy day you spent with us.”

If Trump takes up King Charles’ invitation of a state visit, the world’s spotlight will once again be on Balmoral.

It remains to be seen whether fans will crowd the entire route from Dyce to Deeside in adulation, or if Charles will picnic with the president.

But, regardless, it is another visit that will go down in history.

